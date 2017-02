The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick has upgraded its status on the European Bowling Tour from satellite to bronze. The tournament, which will be held from Oct. 6-15 at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway, offers an increased prize fund of 275 Norwegian Kronor (approx. 20.925 Euro) with 5.060 Euro going to the winner. Low to cash is 60th place, worth 225 Euro.

The 2017 EBT schedule, which has lost five tournaments in the past three months, is down to 10 tournaments in 8 countries including two “Platinum” events, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 465.000 Euro.

In its 18th season since the inception in the year 2000, the EBT schedule includes the lowest number of tournaments since the year 2002 when the EBT also featured 11 tour stops. That’s only a little more than 50 per cent of the all-time high of 20 tournaments in 2005, 2006, and 2011.

Click here for the revised 2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule.

