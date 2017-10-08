Norwegian youth bowler charges to big lead at Norwegian Open

Junior Team Norway memberposted a 1463 six-game series in the second qualifying squad of the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick to take a big lead on the field Saturday at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway.

Dammen (pictured above) fired games of 214, 246, 254, 256, 257 and 236, an average of 243.83, to lead his nearest competitor, Linus Carle of Sweden, by 99 pins. Carle (right) started with 255 before he suffered a 166 game, but bounced back with games of 255, 215, 241 and 232 to move into second place in the overall standings with 1364.

Thor Kristian Østlie Solberg (left) of Norway, who led after the first day with 1312, led squad 3 with 1323, including a huge 289 game, the highest game in the tournament so far, but fell to third place.

Two-handed bowler Henrik Aspdahl Oseth, Norway, slipped from second to fourth place with 1308.

Swedes Andreas Hansen and Lars Lundahl (right, l-r) tied for first place in squad 4 with 1284. Hansen, who had six games between 224 and 204, ranks fifth and Lundahl, who started with five games between 257 and 200, ranks sixth due to the higher last game, 204-177 in Hansen’s favor.

After two days of competition, Heidi Thorstensen was the best of eight women in the 56-player field in 20th place with 1162, including eight pins handicap each game. The Norwegian national team member came out of the gates in squad 2 with a 279 game, but averaged 167 for the last five games, including a low game of 139.

Qualifying continues on Sunday, Oct. 8, with squads 5, 6 and 7 scheduled to start at 11 a.m., 2.30 and 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 12, all the way through to the finals. The finals will be on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

