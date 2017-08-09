NY casino becomes official sponsor for 2018 USBC Open Championships

, Upstate New York’s premier destination resort, will be the Official Casino and Gaming Partner of the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships when the event heads to Syracuse, New York, in 2018.

The 2018 USBC Open Championships, the 115th edition of the event, will take place March 31 through July 7 at the OnCenter Convention Center in downtown Syracuse.

“With all of our award-winning amenities, including more than 700 guest rooms, we’re excited to showcase our world-class resort to the more than 50,000 guests visiting Upstate New York for this remarkable tournament,” said Oneida Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter.

“There is a lot of excitement about the Open Championships coming to Upstate New York and we’re honored to be part of it.”

A leader in the tourism industry, Turning Stone Resort Casino is a 3,400-acre resort with world-class amenities including an all-new 125,000-square-foot gaming floor, four hotel options, including The Lodge, a Forbes Four Star hotel, and the newly renovated Tower hotel, two spas, five golf courses, more than 20 restaurants and dining options, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000-seat arena, and several nightlife venues with live weekend entertainment.

Located in Verona, New York, about 30 minutes east of Syracuse, Turning Stone Resort Casino has earned awards such as “Most Excellent Golf Resort” by Condé Nast Johansens, Forbes Travel Guide Four Star ratings, as well as AAA Four Diamond ratings for several of its venues.

“We seek to provide Open Championships bowlers with entertainment opportunities during their time away from the lanes, and Turning Stone Resort Casino has much to offer our bowlers,” USBC Managing Director of Marketing Tramon Thomas said. “We look forward to working with Turning Stone Resort on special offers for the competitors.”

As the Official Casino and Gaming Partner of the 2018 Open Championships, Turning Stone Resort Casino will provide USBC members with special offers throughout the course of the tournament, including at the brackets windows, and will be prominently featured in the OnCenter Convention Center, on BOWL.com and through USBC’s social media channels.

All brackets payouts will take place on-site at the OnCenter Convention Center.

The Open Championships is recognized as the largest annual participatory sporting event in the world. With three divisions based on skill level, the event consists of team, doubles and singles competition – three games in each for a total of nine games.

Click here to learn more and to register for the 2018 Open Championships. Click here for information about Turning Stone Resort Casino.

