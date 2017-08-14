Opening Ceremonies to kick off World Senior Championships 2017

The Opening Ceremonies will kick off theMonday afternoon at 6.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) at Europe’s biggest bowling center, Dream-Bowl Palace in suburban Munich, Germany.

To watch the ceremonies live, please click here.

The six-day competition, which will feature a record field of more than 250 bowlers, men and women, age 50 and older from 44 countries, runs from August 15-20.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Monday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

All rounds will be broadcast live on the internet. For schedule information Go to World Bowling’s YouTube Channel by clicking here.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

World Senior Championships 2017 – Schedule of Events

Local Time is Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Saturday – August 12, 2017

10:00 – 18:00 Ball Registration / Unofficial Practice

Sunday – August 13, 2017

10:00 – 18:00 Ball Registration / Unofficial Practice

18:00 – 19:00 Team Managers’ Meeting

Last day of arrival

Monday – August 14, 2017

09:00 – 18:00 Ball Registration (continued)

09:00 – 10:30 Official Practice (Squad A)

10:30 – 11:30 Lane Maintenance

11:30 – 13:00 Official Practice (Squad B)

13:00 – 14:00 Lane Maintenance

14:00 – 15:30 Official Practice (Squad C)

15:30 – 16:30 Lane Maintenance

16:30 – 18:00 Official Practice (Squad D)

18:30 – 19:30 Opening Ceremony

Tuesday – August 15, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Singles – Men (Squad A)

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Singles – Men (Squad B)

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Singles – Women (Squad A)

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Singles – Women (Squad B)

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

12:30 – 13:30 Singles Semi-Finals and Finals – Men & Women

13:30 – 14:30 Lane Maintenance

13:30 Medal Presentation for Singles (Men & Women)

14:30 – 18:00 Doubles – Men (Squad A)

Thursday – August 17, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Doubles – Men (Squad B)

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Doubles – Women (Squad A)

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Doubles – Women (Squad B)

Friday – August 18, 2017

10:00 – 13:00 Team – Men – 1st Block

13:00 – 14:00 Lane Maintenance

14:00 – 17:00 Team – Women – 1st Block

17:00 – 18:00 Lane Maintenance

18:00 – 19:00 Doubles Semi-Finals and Finals – Men & Women

19:00 Medal Presentation for Doubles (Men & Women)

Saturday – August 19, 2017

08:30 – 11:30 Team – Men – 2nd Block

11:30 – 12:30 Lane Maintenance

12:30 – 15:30 Team – Women – 2nd Block

15:30 – 16:00 Lane Maintenance

16:00 – 17:30 Team Semi-Finals and Finals – Men & Women

17:30 Medal Presentation for All Events (Men & Women)

18:00 Medal Presentation for Team (Men & Women)

Sunday – August 20, 2017

08:30 – 10:00 Masters (Round 1) – Men & Women

10:00 – 11:00 Lane Maintenance

11:00 – 12:30 Masters (Round 2) – Men & Women

12:30 – 13:30 Lane Maintenance

13:30 – 15:00 Masters (Round 3) – Men & Women

15:00 – 16:30 Masters (Round 4) – Men & Women

16:30 – 18:00 Masters (Round 5) – Men & Women

18:00 Medal Presentation for Masters (Men & Women)

20:30 Farewell Celebration