Pak Kyung Rok, Misaki Mukotani win Macau China Open from top seed

Top seeded Pak Kyung Rok of South Korea and Misaki Mukotani of Japan captured the men’s and women’s open masters titles in the 2018 Macau China International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships Saturday at COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China.

Featured photo from left: 2018 Macau China Open champions Pak Kyung Rok and Misaki Mukotani.

Pak, a lefty who averaged over 255 in the second round to earn the no. 1 seed for the stepladder finals, held off Hong Kong’s Wu Siu Hong in the title match, 244-212, to claim the title and the $70,000 Macanese pataca (approx. US$8,900) top prize.

Wu, who won the inaugural Macau Open in 2009, received MOP$ 30,000 for his third runner-up finish after 2011 and 2012.

The fifth-seeded Wu (left, with Pak and Lee) ousted his compatriot James Lui and India’s Shoumick Datta in the opening shootout match, 216-212-197. Wu went on to defeat Lee Jung Soo of Korea and Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Al Kheliwi in the second match, 225-193-185, to earn a shot at the title.

Lee received MOP$ 15,000 for third place. Al Kheliwi, who rolled a 300 game in round two on his way to the no. 3 seed, took home MOP$ 6,000, while Lui and Datta pocketed $5,000 and $4,000, respectively, for fifth and sixth place.

As in most of the Asian open masters tournaments the top-seeded man and woman must be defeated twice to win the title. The women’s finale went the distance as second-seeded Kim Hyun A of Korea won the first game against Misaki Mukotani (right) of Japan, 206-177, to force a second game that was decided in the 10th frame.

Finishing first, Mukotani failed to convert a 2-pin spare to open the door for Kim. Needing a mark in the 10th to win, Lee left the 4-7-10 split which she failed to convert, giving Mukotani a one-pin win, 203-202. The champion received MOP$ 40,000, while Kim was consoled with MOP$ 18,000.

Kim (left, with Mukotani and Keligit) advanced to the title match by defeating Malaysians Nerosha Keligit and Hee Kar Yen, 207-203-142. Keligit earned MOP$ 10,000 for third place and Hee got MOP$ 4,000 for fourth place.

In the first shootout match, Hee sidelined her compatriot Sharon Koh and Thailand’s Kantaporn Singhabuboha, 225-203-172. Koh and Round 1 leader Kantaporn garnered MOP$ 3,000 and 2,000, respectively.

The top 16 men and top 16 women from the Round 2 finals qualified for the second tournament of the 2018 ABF Tour, which will be contested Sunday at the same bowling center.

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (abf-online.org).

2018 Macau China International Open – Men’s Stepladder Finals

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 17-23, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Pak Kyung Rok, Korea, 244 (1 game), MOP$ 70,000

2. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 653 (3 games), MOP$ 30,000

3. Lee Jung Soo, Korea, 193 (1 game), MOP$ 15,000

4. Abdulrahman Al Kheliwi, Saudi Arabia, 185 (1 game), MOP$ 6,000

5. James Lui, Hong Kong, 212 (1 game), MOP$ 5,000

6. Shoumick Datta, India, 197 (1 game), MOP$ 4,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 5 Wu (216) def. No. 4 Lui (212) and No. 6 Datta (197)

Second Match: Wu (225) def. No. 2 Lee (193) and No. 3 Al Kheliwi (185)

Championship: No. 1 Pak def. Wu, 244-212.



COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 17-23, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Misaki Mukotani, Japan, 380 (2 games), MOP$ 40,000

2. Kim Hyun A, Korea, 615 (3 games), MOP$ 18,000

3. Nerosha Keligit, Malaysia, 203 (1 game), MOP$ 10,000

4. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 367 (2 games), MOP$ 4,000

5. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 203 (1 game), MOP$ 3,000

6. Kantaporn Singhabuboha, Thailand, 172 (1 game), MOP$ 2,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 5 Hee (225) def. No. 4 Koh (203) and No. 6 Kantaporn (172)

Second Match: No. 2 Kim (207) def. No. 3 Keligit (203) and Hee (142)

Championship: Kim def. No. 1 Mukotani, 206-177

and in the deciding game, Mukotani def. KIm, 203-202.

Note: The No. 1 seed must be defeated twice to win the title.

2018 Macau China International Open – Men’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals

300 games (1) – Abdulrahman Al-Kheliwi.

2018 Macau China International Open – Women’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals

2018 Macau China International Open – Men’s Division after Round 1

Top 18 advance to the second round

300 games (1) – Jimmy Cheung.

2018 Macau China International Open – Women’s Division after Round 1

Top 12 advance to the second round

2018 Macau China International Open – Men’s Qualifying

The top 2 from the Macau National Squad, the top 8 from the Local Pool, the top 10 from the Overseas Pool, the top 16 from the Mixed Pool and the top 3 from the Desperado Squad advanced to the finals. Top 3 local and overseas bowler received one bye.

Diwan Rezaldy defeated Yousef Akbar for third place in the Desperado Squad, 9-8, after a 246-246 tie.

2018 Macau China International Open – Women’s Qualifying

The defending champion, one bowler from the Macau National Squad, the top 6 from the Local Pool, the top 7 from the Overseas Pool and the top 15 from the Mixed Pool advanced to the finals. Top 3 local and overseas bowler received one bye.