Parker Bohn III and family are having a good year

‘s victory in theTuesday in Anderson, Ind., put an exclamation mark on what has been a great year for the entire family.

Parker Bohn III with wife Leslie and children Brandon, Sydney and Justin (l-r).

Bohn’s fourth PBA50 Tour victory, and first in two years, came on the heels of some other family triumphs, including:

Wife Leslie Beamish Bohn receiving USBC’s Volunteer of the Year Award in April in Las Vegas;

receiving USBC’s in April in Las Vegas; Son Justin Bohn winning the boys’ “junior varsity” title for bowlers 15 and younger in the Teen Masters Championships in Mechanicsville, Va.

winning the boys’ “junior varsity” title for bowlers 15 and younger in the Teen Masters Championships in Mechanicsville, Va. Son Brandon Bohn winning the USBC Junior Gold U12 boys’ title in Cleveland, Ohio, where Justin finished in a tie for seventh in the U15 boys’ division while daughter Sydney Bohn, in only her second year in bowling, finished 38th in a field of 124 in the U12 girls’ division.

.

PBA50 Tour Finale set for Xtra Frame

The PBA50 Tour wraps up its 2017 season live on Xtra Frame next week with first-ball-to-last coverage of the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite Sunday through Tuesday.

The DeHayes event will finalize the PBA50 Rookie and Player of the Year races as well as decide the top eight point-earners for the season who will compete in the PBA50 during GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Reno Eldorado Properties on Nov. 7 in Reno, Nev.

The PBA60 Dick Weber Championship for players 60 and older Aug. 10-12 at Pro Bowl West will wrap up PBA senior competition for the year. It also will be covered in its entirety by Xtra Frame.

This week’s highlight is coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open from Plano Super Bowl. Xtra Frame will provide live coverage of all match play rounds leading up to the live CBS Sports Network coverage of the stepladder finals on Sunday, Aug. 6, at noon EDT.

Then Xtra Frame shifts back to PBA Tour coverage of the final three events in the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup series.

Start-to-finish coverage will include the Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open from AMF Western Branch in Chesapeake, Va., Aug. 12-13; the Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic from Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment in Middletown, Del., Aug. 19-20, and the series finale, the Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic from Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 26-27.

At stake at the close of the Storm Cup series is shares of $50,000 in bonus prize money for the top five players in points, including $20,000 to the winner.

For live streaming time and other details, click here.

Xtra Frame subscribers also are invited to watch for a special “PBA Perspective” features that will be included in the Xtra Frame archives every other week. This week’s feature, which debuted Tuesday, involves Francois Lavoie taking Xtra Frame subscribers through his 2016 U.S. Open victory.

PBA fans also can follow real-time results for PBA50, PBA Xtra Frame Tour and all PBA Regional events by visiting the “live scoring” feature on pba.com or by downloading the new PBA app on Apple devices.

PBA Regional Update: Busy August ahead for regional players

PBA’s August regional calendar gets underway over the Aug. 4-6 weekend with the PBA50 Progressive/Gerdman Insurance Agency/Al Smith Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep Central/Midwest Classic at Al-Mar Colonial Lanes in Bowling Green, Ohio; the Bowlers Supply/Storm Products Open at Colony Park Lanes North in York, Pa.; the Boss Snow Plows/Ebonite Central Open at PinHeads in Fishers, Ind., and the Poplar Creek Bowl Midwest Open presented by Columbia 300 in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

A mid-week event for PBA50 players – the PBA50 Pro Bowl West Central/Midwest Shootout – is set for Aug. 9 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Greater Richmond Central Open at Richmond 40 Bowl in Richmond, Ind., a one-day event on Aug. 13, is the lone regional event over the Aug. 11-13 weekend.

The Aug. 18-20 PBA Regional calendar includes the Emerald Bowl Houston Southwest Challenge for non-title winners plus the PBA-PWBA Emerald Bowl Southwest Open in Houston, Texas, for women, and the Dave Husted Northwest Open presented by 900 Global at Husted’s Milwaukie Bowl in Milwaukie, Ore.

Closing out the August schedule will be the PBA60 Wilson & Sons Super Senior Open presented by the Mooresville Convention and Visitors Bureau Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., followed immediately by the PBA50 Samuel Adams South Open presented by the Mooresville Convention and Visitors Bureau at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C.

The Labor Day weekend calendar of PBA Regional action includes the PBA50 Strike Zone Open presented by Track in Pottsville, Pa.; the Tony Reyes Memorial Member/Non-Member Doubles at Fourth Street Bowl in San Jose, Calif.; the Illinois Valley Midwest Open at IV Super Bowl in Peru, Ill., and the DHC Japan PBA Doubles Open, Japan Cheetah Masters and Japan Cheetah Queens at Nagoya Grand Bowl in Nagoya, Japan.

For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, click here to find the event(s) in your area.

Related Articles

2017 PBA Spare Shots #28 – July 27, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #27 – July 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #26 – July 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #25 – July 7, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #24 – June 30, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #23 – June 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #22 – June 16, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #21 – June 10, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #20 – June 2, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #19 – May 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #18 – May 19, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #17 – May 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #16 – May 4, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #15 – April 29, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #14 – April 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #13 – April 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #12 – April 1, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #11 – March 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #10 – March 17, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #09 – March 9, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #08 – March 3, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #07 – February 24, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #06 – February 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #05 – February 3, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #04 – January 27, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #03 – January 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #02 – January 14, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #01 – January 6, 2017

2016 PBA Spare Shots