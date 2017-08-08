Parker Bohn III keeps PBA50 Player of the Year hopes alive

PBA Hall of Famerbowled a 300 and 299 game back-to-back, and averaged 246 in the second round of the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite Monday, to lead qualifying and keep his hopes alive to win PBA50 Player of the Year.

After finishing Sunday’s first round in sixth with a 1,837 eight-game pinfall total, Bohn (above) bowled 1,969 with games of 222, 227, 247, 246, 185, 243, 300 and 299 in the second round at Pro Bowl West heading into Tuesday’s match play rounds. A stubborn 7 pin on the final ball of the 10th frame of the last game prevented his bid for back-to-back perfect games.

“Everything was going great (in the round) except for that fifth game,” Bohn said. “I couldn’t figure out the left lane on that pair but I struck every time on the right lane. After that game I stayed with the same ball and just adjusted my delivery so that I got more forward roll on the ball and I was back on track.”

Bohn led qualifying by 131 pins with a 3,806 16-game qualifying pinfall over fellow hall of famer Brian Voss (left) who finished qualifying in second with 3,675.

It was another dominating qualifying performance for Bohn who led qualifying by 312 pins on his way to winning last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic for his first win of the season.

Brian LeClair (right) of Delmar, N.Y., who advanced to match play by qualifying 19th with a 3,529 pinfall, holds the player of the year point lead but since points are awarded for both qualifying and final finishing position, Bohn still has a chance for the title but must win.

If Bohn wins, LeClair would have to finish second to clinch player of the year honors meaning those two players would face off in the championship stepladder match given that scenario.

“Realistically, I’m out here to win and then we’ll see where the pieces fall—we’ll just have to see how it all unfolds,” Bohn (left) said. “Brian has had a great year and there’s a lot of work to be done, but if that door opens for me I’ll certainly take advantage of the opportunity.”

Hall of Famer Norm Duke (right), who qualified 11th for Tuesday’s match play with 3,585, is in third in player of the year points and can also take the crown with a win. Should Duke win, LeClair would have to finish third to clinch the title.

The top 24 players will advanced to Tuesday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers’ round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Rounding out the top five after qualifying were Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670; Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663, and hall of famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. (left), 3,652.

Tuesday’s action in the final PBA50 Tour tournament of the season will be streamed live via PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship – Second Round

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 24 advance to match play. Players 25th-40th plus eight PBA60 players (places 41-48) advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. n denotes non-PBA member.

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,806

2, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,675

3, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670

4, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663

5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,652

6, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,640

7, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,632

8, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,624

9, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,619

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,594

11, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,585

12, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,579

13, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,578

14, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,572

15, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,552

16, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,550

17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,544

18, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,539

19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,529

20, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,513

21, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,510

22, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,503

23, (tie) Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., and

Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,488

25, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,476

26, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,466

27, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,464

28, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,454

29, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,451

30, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,450

31, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,429

32, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,413

33, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 3,407

34, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,406

35, (tie) Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and

Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,398

37, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,390

38, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,385

39, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,384

40, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,375

41, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,369

42, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,363

43, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,358

44, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,324

45, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,306

46, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,288

47, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,262

48, ss-Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 3258

Everette won one-game roll-off against Brian Miller, 226-189, for final cashers’ round spot.

Missed Cut:

49, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,373

50, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,372

51, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,351

52, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,338

53, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,326

54, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,323

55, (tie) Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, and

56, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,312

57, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., and

58, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,299

59, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,298

60, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,295

61, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,285

62, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,263

63, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,258

64, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,252

65, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3,249

66, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,245

67, (tie) Keith Lesko, Chicago, and

Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,243

69, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,239

70, (tie) Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., and

Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,237

72, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,224

73, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,221

74, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,209

75, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 3,205

76, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,203

77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,202

78, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,200

79, Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 3,199

80, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,198

81, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,193

82, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,185

83, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,181

84, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,150

85, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,143

86, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 3,141

87, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,132

88, (tie) James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and

Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,124

90, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,114

91, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,111

92, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 3,108

93, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,094

94, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,092

95, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,091

96, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 3,084

97, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,083

98, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,081

99, n-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,073

100, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,070

101, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 3,069

102, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 3,066

103, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,059

104, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,048

105, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,031

106, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,029

107, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 3,026

108, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,986

109, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,982

110, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 2,897

111, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,894

112, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,890

113, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,871

114, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 2,851

115, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 2,826

116, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,807

117, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,769

118, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,140

119, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560

120, Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa.1,510

121, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430

300 games (1) – Parker Bohn III.