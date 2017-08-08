Parker Bohn III keeps PBA50 Player of the Year hopes alive

PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III
bowled a 300 and 299 game back-to-back, and averaged 246 in the second round of the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite Monday, to lead qualifying and keep his hopes alive to win PBA50 Player of the Year.
After finishing Sunday’s first round in sixth with a 1,837 eight-game pinfall total, Bohn (above) bowled 1,969 with games of 222, 227, 247, 246, 185, 243, 300 and 299 in the second round at Pro Bowl West heading into Tuesday’s match play rounds. A stubborn 7 pin on the final ball of the 10th frame of the last game prevented his bid for back-to-back perfect games.
“Everything was going great (in the round) except for that fifth game,” Bohn said. “I couldn’t figure out the left lane on that pair but I struck every time on the right lane. After that game I stayed with the same ball and just adjusted my delivery so that I got more forward roll on the ball and I was back on track.”
Bohn led qualifying by 131 pins with a 3,806 16-game qualifying pinfall over fellow hall of famer Brian Voss (left) who finished qualifying in second with 3,675.
It was another dominating qualifying performance for Bohn who led qualifying by 312 pins on his way to winning last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic for his first win of the season.
Brian LeClair (right) of Delmar, N.Y., who advanced to match play by qualifying 19th with a 3,529 pinfall, holds the player of the year point lead but since points are awarded for both qualifying and final finishing position, Bohn still has a chance for the title but must win.
If Bohn wins, LeClair would have to finish second to clinch player of the year honors meaning those two players would face off in the championship stepladder match given that scenario.
“Realistically, I’m out here to win and then we’ll see where the pieces fall—we’ll just have to see how it all unfolds,” Bohn (left) said. “Brian has had a great year and there’s a lot of work to be done, but if that door opens for me I’ll certainly take advantage of the opportunity.”
Hall of Famer Norm Duke (right), who qualified 11th for Tuesday’s match play with 3,585, is in third in player of the year points and can also take the crown with a win. Should Duke win, LeClair would have to finish third to clinch the title.
The top 24 players will advanced to Tuesday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers’ round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.
Rounding out the top five after qualifying were Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670; Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663, and hall of famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. (left), 3,652.
Tuesday’s action in the final PBA50 Tour tournament of the season will be streamed live via PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.
PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship – Second Round
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 24 advance to match play. Players 25th-40th plus eight PBA60 players (places 41-48) advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. n denotes non-PBA member.
1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,806
2, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,675
3, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670
4, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663
5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,652
6, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,640
7, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,632
8, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,624
9, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,619
10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,594
11, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,585
12, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,579
13, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,578
14, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,572
15, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,552
16, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,550
17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,544
18, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,539
19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,529
20, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,513
21, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,510
22, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,503
23, (tie) Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., and
Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,488
25, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,476
26, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,466
27, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,464
28, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,454
29, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,451
30, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,450
31, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,429
32, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,413
33, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 3,407
34, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,406
35, (tie) Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and
Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,398
37, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,390
38, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,385
39, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,384
40, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,375
41, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,369
42, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,363
43, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,358
44, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,324
45, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,306
46, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,288
47, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,262
48, ss-Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 3258
Everette won one-game roll-off against Brian Miller, 226-189, for final cashers’ round spot.
Missed Cut:
49, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,373
50, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,372
51, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,351
52, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,338
53, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,326
54, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,323
55, (tie) Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, and
56, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,312
57, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., and
58, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,299
59, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,298
60, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,295
61, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,285
62, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,263
63, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,258
64, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,252
65, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3,249
66, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,245
67, (tie) Keith Lesko, Chicago, and
Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,243
69, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,239
70, (tie) Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., and
Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,237
72, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,224
73, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,221
74, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,209
75, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 3,205
76, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,203
77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,202
78, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,200
79, Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 3,199
80, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,198
81, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,193
82, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,185
83, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,181
84, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,150
85, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,143
86, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 3,141
87, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,132
88, (tie) James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and
Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,124
90, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,114
91, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,111
92, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 3,108
93, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,094
94, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,092
95, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,091
96, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 3,084
97, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,083
98, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,081
99, n-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,073
100, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,070
101, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 3,069
102, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 3,066
103, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,059
104, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,048
105, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,031
106, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,029
107, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 3,026
108, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,986
109, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,982
110, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 2,897
111, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,894
112, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,890
113, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,871
114, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 2,851
115, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 2,826
116, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,807
117, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,769
118, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,140
119, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560
120, Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa.1,510
121, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430
300 games (1) – Parker Bohn III.