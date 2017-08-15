Parker Bohn III sets the tone in Singles at World Senior Championships

PBA and USBC Hall of Famerof the United States averaged 227.83 to take the lead in men’s singles as the 80 bowlers of squad A have completed the six-game preliminaries at the World Senior Championships.

Bohn (right), 54, a 35-time PBA champion and four-time PBA50 titlist, posted games of 185, 279, 192, 241, 269 and 201 Tuesday morning at Dream-Bowl Palace near Munich, Germany, to set the pace with 1367.

Pictured above from left to right: Parker Bohn III, Marco Reviglio, Christer Danielsson and Patrick Mochon.

Trailing Bohn by 40 pins to sit in second place was Marco Reviglio (left) of Italy. Reviglio used six consistent games between 237 and 211 for with 1327, an average of 221.17.

Christer Danielsson (right) of Sweden, who won gold in team and singles at the inaugural World Senior Championships in 2013, was the only other player who surpassed the 1300-mark. Danielsson had a huge 289 in game five, the highest game of the competition so far, to boost his six-game pinfall to 1309 (218.17).

Rounding out the top 4 was Patrick Mochon (left) of France, who toppled 1261 pins (210.17). The top 4 have to wait until squad B has completed the preliminaries to see if their score will hold up to clinch a spot for Wednesday’s medal round.

Johan Åberg (right) of Sweden fell 18 pins short to land in fifth place with 1243. 2015 WSrC team champion Bob Learn Jr. (below left), United States, a five-time PBA and three-time PBA50 champion, was one pin back in sixth place with 1242.

The scores count toward the all-events total with the top 24 advancing the masters finals, which will conclude the Championships next Sunday.

The record 162 men from record 43 countries were split into two squads. The 82 bowlers of squad B took to the lanes at 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) for their six-game block after which the is trimmed to the top four who advance to the medal round on Wednesday.

The record 110 women from record 32 countries, also divided into two squads, will bowl their preliminaries on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Click on the respective links to catch Tuesday’s action via the Internet:

Tuesday – August 15, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Men’s Singles Squad A

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Men’s Singles Squad B

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Women’s Singles Squad A

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

World Senior Championships 2017 – Men’s Singles (Squad A only)

Top four advance to the medal round.