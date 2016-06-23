Parker Bohn widens lead at 2016 USBC Senior Masters

It only tookof Jackson, New Jersey, seven games to reach an over-par score no other competitor at the 2016 United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters could match in 10 games, and he was able to build on his opening-round lead at Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas.

The USBC and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer entered Wednesday’s second round with a 10-pin advantage and now leads the field of more than 260 players by nearly 100 pins with a 10-game total of 2,426, a 242.6 average.

The 52-year-old left-hander posted games of 247, 235, 215, 214 and 257 for a 1,168 total on the final squad of the day Wednesday, the double-burn, to go along with a 1,258 five-game block Tuesday on the fresh 40-foot USBC Senior Masters lane condition.

“I came in with the same game plan to keep my target in front of me,” said Bohn, a two-time PBA Player of the Year (1999 and in the 2001-02 season).

“I just had to figure out what ball it was going to take to knock over the pins. I started with the ball I used yesterday, which looked good for two games. For the better part of Game 3 and 4, I was fumbling around changing balls trying to stay in that zone. I left a couple of 7 pins to start Game 5, figured I had nothing to lose, tried another ball and threw seven in a row. Maybe I should have used it earlier, but I’m very comfortable with where I’m at and will see what tomorrow brings.”

Kevin Croucher (left) of Grants Pass, Oregon, rolled the third-highest block of the second round, 1,187, to jump from 11th place into second place with a 2,329 two-day total.

USBC and PBA Hall of Famers John Petraglia (right) of Jackson, New Jersey, and Pete Weber of St. Ann, Missouri, are third and fourth with 2,315 and 2,313, respectively. John Donovan of Melbourne, Florida, rounds out the top five with 2,308.

Qualifying will conclude Thursday, with the first of three squads taking the lanes at 11 a.m. Eastern. The top 63 players, based on their 15-game pinfall, will join defending champion Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela in the double-elimination match-play bracket.

Monacelli improved to eighth overall after Wednesday’s second round with a 2,258 total. The USBC and PBA Hall of Famer is guaranteed the No. 64 seed if he falls out of the cut, but he can improve his seeding for match play during qualifying.

Bohn will use Thursday’s final round to make sure he’s as prepared as possible for match play. All pinfall will drop starting Friday, and each three-game match will be decided by total pinfall.

“I may bring out one or two more balls to see what they do on the lane,” said Bohn, the owner of 35 PBA national titles, including three majors.

“Everyone understands after tomorrow night, the 64 players who advance are even. With that being the case, I want to make sure whatever I do allows me to go out and hopefully continue to knock over an insurmountable amount of pins compared to my opponent.”

All rounds of qualifying and match play are being broadcast live on BowlTV, and the five players who advance through the bracket will battle for the title in the stepladder finals Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The Senior Masters is open to USBC members age 50 and older and features a prize fund of more than $131,000. A top prize of $16,000 will be awarded to the tournament champion. For more information on the USBC Senior Masters, click here.

2016 USBC Senior Masters – Qualifying Round 2 Results

Players with position, hometown and 10-game total; a-denotes non-member, ss-denotes super seniors age 60 and older

First Round Standings

Second Round Standings

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,426. 2, Kevin Croucher (ss), Grants Pass, Ore., 2,329. 3, John Petraglia (ss), Jackson, N.J., 2,315. 4, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,313. 5, John Donovan, Melbourne, Fla., 2,308. 6, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 2,279

7, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2,269. 8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,258. 9, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 2,246. 10, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 2,241. 11, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 2,238. 12, Jeff Suma Sr. (ss), Auburn Hills, Mich., 2,226

13, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 2,224. 14, Michael Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 2,221. 15, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 2,219. 16, Brian Kretzer, Kettering, Ohio, 2,209. 17, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 2,206. 18, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,204

19, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 2,196. 20, David Cirigliano, Phoenix, 2,195. 21, Paul McCordic (ss), Sugar Land, Texas, 2,194. 22, Joseph Goldstein, San Bruno, Calif., 2,192. 23, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,189

24 (tie), Andy Neuer (a), Lewisburg, Pa., Lennie Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., Sam Lantto (a), Eden Prairie, Minn., Sam Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., and John Austin Jr. (a), League City, Texas, 2,185. 29 (tie), Roger Kossert (ss), Lithia, Fla., and Ernie Segura, Taylor, Mich., 2,177

31, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 2,176. 32, Ron Mohr (ss), North Las Vegas, Nev., 2,174. 33, Sam Maccarone (ss), Blackwood, N.J., 2,173. 34, Steven Brinkman, Sussex, Wis., 2,172. 35, Warren Nelson (ss), Hemet, Calif., 2,171. 36, John West (a), Milwaukie, Ore., 2,170

37, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,169. 38, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 2,166. 39 (tie), Billy Langford (a), Lone Grove, Okla., and Bob Learn Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 2,162. 41 (tie), Rich Abboud (a), Omaha, Neb., and Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 2,160

43, Ronald Boroff (ss) (a), Mansfield, Texas, 2,158. 44 (tie), Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., and Junichi Yajima (ss), Japan, 2,157. 46, Terry Leong (ss) (a), Henderson, Nev., 2,155. 47, Robert Brown, Cody, Wyo., 2,152. 48 (tie), Kevin Anderson, Mount Juliet, Tenn., and Dave Washburn (ss) (a), Las Vegas, 2,150

50 (tie), Terry Rohrer (a), Fort Wayne, Ind., and Daniel Miyamoto, Pearl City, Hawaii, 2,147. 52 (tie), Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., and Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., 2,145. 54, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 2,142

55, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 2,140. 56, Dave Arnold, Elk Grove, Calif., 2,136. 57, David Chew (ss), Brentwood, Calif., 2,135. 58, Rick Minier (ss), Houston, 2,133. 59, Paul Renteria (a), Henderson, Nev., 2,132. 60, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 2,126

61, Jim Murtishaw (ss), Menifee, Calif., 2,125. 62, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 2,124. 63, Donald Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,122. 64, Lineal Floyd (a), Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,120. 65 (tie), Philip Meinke (a), Germany, and Patrick Shipley (a), Spring Valley, Calif., 2,119

67, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2,111. 68, David Williams, Omaha, Neb., 2,109. 69 (tie), Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., and Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 2,107. 71, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif., 2,106. 72, Marc Lineberry (ss), Camanche, Iowa, 2,103

73, Chuck Richardson (ss), The Villages, Fla., 2,099. 74, John Hough (a), Naples, Fla., 2,097. 75, Charles Vashaw (a), Deephaven, Minn., 2,096. 76, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 2,095. 77 (tie), Raif Terry, Larned, Kan., and Skip Wolfe, Dixon, Ill., 2,093

79, Ross McDonald (ss), Clarksville, Md., 2,092. 80 (tie), Michael Lucente (ss), Warren, Mich., and Michael Klosin (a), Windham, N.H., 2,088. 82, Alvin Lou (ss) (a), El Cajon, Calif., 2,085. 83, Thomas Cook (a), Eagle Point, Ore., 2,084. 84, Henry Dawson (a), Elma, Wash., 2,081

85 (tie), Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., and Dick Baker (ss) (a), Henderson, Nev., 2,078. 87, Robert Davidson (a), Mountlake Terrace, Wash., 2,074. 88, Mark Hanken (a), Prineville, Ore., 2,072. 89, John Parry (ss), Oak Park, Calif., 2,071. 90, Steve Anderson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,068

91 (tie), James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, and Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2,067. 93, Rich Cook, Olympia, Wash., 2,065. 94, David Scardaville, Houston, 2,063. 95, Michael Healy, Yonkers, N.Y., 2,062. 96, Scott Canfield, Mountville, Pa., 2,061

97, Tony Maresca (ss) (a), Mesa, Ariz., 2,058. 98, Jimmie Pritts (a), Methuen, Mass., 2,057. 99 (tie), Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, and Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,055. 101 (tie), Gary Reh, Bullhead City, Ariz., and John Weltzien (ss) (a), Wellington, Fla., and Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 2,054

104, Michael Tryniski, Fulton, N.Y., 2,045. 105, Scott Dobie, Springfield, Ohio, 2,044. 106, Michael Bouvia (a), Redmond, Ore., 2,043. 107, Rick Guined (a), Salem, Ore., 2,042. 108 (tie), Walter Ray Williams Jr, Oxford, Fla., and Michael Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 2,035

110 (tie), Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, and Kurt Bogner (a), Longview, Wash., 2,034. 112, Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., 2,033. 113 (tie), Thomas Baker (ss), King, N.C., Roger Taylor, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Steve Ludwig (a), Breese, Ill., 2,030

116, Phillip Moros (ss), Lombard, Ill., 2,026. 117, Doug Hayes (ss), Clarksville, Tenn., 2,024. 118, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 2,023. 119 (tie), Jim Knoblauch (ss), Waukesha, Wis., and Gary Reynolds, Groton, N.Y., and George Szczublewski (a), West Seneca, N.Y., 2,022

122 (tie), Jeff Shaw, Kennesaw, Ga., and Darwin Wimer (ss), Mesquite, Nev., 2,020. 124, P. Gregory Jackson (ss) (a), Spring Valley, Calif., 2,014. 125, Russ Davies (ss), Las Vegas, 2,010. 126, Charles Cannon, Springs, Fla., 2,009

127, Klaus Lischka (a), Germany, 2,008. 128 (tie), Les Shirwindt (ss) (a), Las Vegas, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., and Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,006. 131, Ron Winger (ss), Las Vegas, 2,004. 132, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,003

133 (tie), Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif., and Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,002. 135, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, 2,001. 136, Sal Bongiorno (ss), Las Vegas, 2,000. 137 (tie), Steve Wiemer, Springfield, Mo., and John Masiello (ss) (a), Kenmore, N.Y., 1,999

139 (tie), Stephen Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., Steve Jansson (ss), Barnes, Wis., and Ted Staikoff (ss), Black Hawk, S.D., 1,998. 142, Jim Gordin (ss), Modesto, Calif., 1,994. 143, Richard Doty (a), Las Vegas, 1,992. 144, Theodore Bogumil (a), Surprise, Ariz., 1,990

145, Robert Pohlman (ss) (a), Cedar Park, Texas, 1,989. 146, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,987. 147, Stephen Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 1,986. 148, Chun Bae, Cedarhurst, N.Y., 1,984. 149 (tie), Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., and Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,982

151, Mike Nogle (a), Hillsboro, Ore., 1,977. 152, Andreas Will (a), Germany, 1,976. 153, Ken Fishman, Lutz, Fla., 1,974. 154, Dick Selgo (ss), Archbold, Ohio, 1,973. 155, Max Shellabarger (ss), Layton, Utah, 1,971. 156, Paul Mielens (ss), Menomonie, Wis., 1,970

157, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,966. 158 (tie), Dave Shaw (ss), Sun Prairie, Wis., and James Martin, Vero Beach, Fla., 1,963. 160, Thomas Ream (ss), Temple Terrace, Fla., 1,959. 161, Diz Francisco (ss), Bakersfield, Calif., 1,957. 162, Robert Michaux (ss), Detroit, 1,956

163, Lawrie Hill (ss) (a), Australia, 1,951. 164 (tie), Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., and Robert Reed (ss) (a), Weed, Calif., 1,948. 166, Paul Varela (a), Carson, Calif., 1,947. 167, Ronald Cleveland (a), St. Paul, Minn., 1,940

168 (tie), Scott Hansel-Farrell, Stockton, Calif., and Howard Loosbroock (ss) (a), Henderson, Nev., 1,939. 170, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,937. 171 (tie), David Bordson, St. Paul, Minn., and Charles Anton, Chesterfield, Va., 1,936. 173, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,935. 174 (tie), Donald Robinson (ss) (a), Houston, and Kelly O’Driscoll, Herriman, Utah, 1,933

176 (tie), Tracy Teeters, Eugene, Ore., and Robert Bures, Mentor, Ohio, 1,932. 178, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,931. 179 (tie), Bruce Lamb (ss) (a), Sun City, Ariz., and David Graber (ss) (a), Las Vegas, 1,930

181, Robert Dillman (a), Bernalillo, N.M., 1,928. 182, Darrell Wood (a), Corpus Christi, Texas, 1,922. 183 (tie), Tim Pierce (ss), Portland, Ore., and Eddie Katz (a) (ss), Lakewood, Calif., 1,921. 185, Donald Blatchford (ss), Santa Monica, Calif., 1,919. 186 (tie), Louis Moretti (ss), Las Vegas, and Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,918

188 (tie), Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, Johnny Manzella (a), McCalla, Ala., James DePlanche, Taylor, Mich., and Dennis Galen Keas (ss), Alda, Neb., 1,917. 192, Norman Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,914. 193, Bobby Nelson (a), Las Vegas, 1,910

194, Warren Blankenship (a), Ardmore, Okla., 1,909. 195 (tie), Lee Brosius (ss), Ashburn, Va., and Samuel Zebelean Jr. (ss) (a), St. Joseph, Mo., 1,907. 197, Greg Waldon (ss), Sun City West, Ariz., 1,906. 198 (tie), Charles Best (ss), Buda, Texas, and Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 1,905

200, Randy Scharf (a), Gillette, Wyo., 1,904. 201, Howard Partell (ss) (a), Las Vegas, 1,903. 202, Mike Raleigh (ss) (a), Clyde, Mich., 1,900. 203, Michael Craig (a), Columbus, Ohio, 1,899. 204, Bob Baer (a), Simi Valley, Calif., 1,891

205, Russell Edwards (a), Blue Springs, Mo., 1,889. 206, John Dudak (ss), Orland Park, Ill., 1,886. 207, Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 1,883. 208 (tie), Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Bianca Voelkl-Brandt (a), Germany, 1,881

210 (tie), Timothy Myers, Milwaukie, Ore., and Rich Cutler, Valley Springs, Calif., 1,879. 212, Kerry Fulford (ss), Fort Worth, Texas, 1,873. 213, Mitch Vernon (ss), Olympia, Wash., 1,872. 214 (tie), Steve Stein (ss), Staten Island, N.Y., and Ron Schmidt (a), Whittier, Calif., 1,871. 216, Forrest Cole (a), Riverton, Wyo., 1,870

217, Carl Nichols (ss), Blaine, Wash., 1,867. 218, Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 1,856. 219, Marcio Vieira (ss) (a), Brazil, 1,855. 220 (tie), Terri Moros, Lombard, Ill., and Jose DeCarvalho Jr. (ss) (a), Brazil, 1,850. 222, Edward Roberts (ss), Braintree, Mass., 1,846

223 (tie), Bill Hewlett (ss), Las Vegas, and David Dayton, Reno, Nev., 1,845. 225, Joseph Imperatore (ss) (a), Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,840. 226, Billy Froberg, St. Joseph, Mich., 1,839. 227, William Kaiser (ss), Allen, Texas, 1,838

228 (tie), Edgar Gomez, Colombia, and Jay Gneiting (ss) (a), Aberdeen, Idaho, 1,835. 230, John Younger (ss), Winston Salem, N.C., 1,834. 231 (tie), Pete Toth (a), Simi Valley, Calif., and Harry Mickelson (ss) (a), Yakima, Wash., 1,826. 233 (tie), Don Sylvia (ss), Daytona Beach, Fla., and Mark Nance Sr, Grove City, Ohio, 1,822

235, Jeff Jamison (ss), Boulder City, Nev., 1,820. 236, Dave Erickson (ss) (a), McFarland, Wis., 1,819. 237, Don Lane (ss), Emeryville, Calif., 1,818. 238, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,810. 239, Gabriel Luchetta (a), Golden, Colo., 1,804. 240, Ed Silva (ss), Manteca, Calif., 1,790

241, Robert Langhoff (a), Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,789. 242, James Bryant (a), Miami, 1,788. 243, Bruce Atwater (ss) (a), Douglasville, Ga., 1,774. 244, Herbye Mitchell (ss), Granbury, Texas, 1,772. 245, Don Jackson (ss), Bonita, Calif., 1,770

246 (tie), Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., and Dennis Ferguson (a), Bellingham, Wash., 1,768. 248, Don Robinson (ss), Boise, Idaho, 1,767. 249, Rico Pura (a), S. Lake Tahoe, Calif., 1,766. 250, Jeffrey Muzzy (a), Snohomish, Wash., 1,759. 251, William Milho (a), Phoenix, 1,752. 252, Vaughn Doody (ss) (a), Las Vegas, 1,749

253, Wayne Clark (ss), Locke, N.Y., 1,748. 254, James Senatore, Fountain Hills, Ariz., 1,746. 255, Mike Schmid (ss), Arden Hills, Minn., 1,730. 256, Vincent Wright (ss), New York, 1,712. 257, Malcolm Helmuth (ss), Elk Grove, Calif., 1,686. 258, William Medina, Whites Creek, Tenn., 1,660

259, Stevan Martin (ss), Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,640. 260, Edgar Aguilar (a), Huntington Beach, Calif., 1,612. 261, Kim Hebert (ss) (a), Phoenix, 1,436.