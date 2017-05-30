Third-seededof England and Sweden’sboth climbed the ladder to win the men’s and women’s title in the 10th EBT Masters which concluded the 2016 European Bowling Tour season Monday at Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark.

It was the third Masters title for Moor after 2009 and 2015 and the first for Persson Planefors. The champions earned 3.000 Euro apiece for accomplishing the feat.

Moor (left), the EBT’s all-time leader in wins with 17 titles, finished the 12-game preliminaries in third place with 2541 total, edging PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III, United States, for the last spot to advance to the stepladder finals by just 13 pins.

In the opening match, Moor ousted Daniel Fransson of Sweden, 198-167. Fransson (right), who won his lone EBT title in the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2016, received 1.500 Euro for third place.

Left-handed Moor went on to defeat two-hander Osku Palermaa of Finland, 213-204. Palermaa (left), who ranks second all-time on the European Bowling Tour with 13 titles, earned the top seed with 2554 pinfall total and an average of 212.83 for 12 games. Palermaa, who won the inaugural EBT Masters in 2008 and finished third in the last two events, pocketed 2.000 Euro for second place.

On the women’s side, Joline Persson Planefors (right), the women’s EBT point ranking leader in the 2011 and 2013 seasons, edged her fellow countrywoman Ida Andersson for the last spot in the finals by mere five pins, 2443 to 2438.

Top-seeded Jenny Wegner, also of Sweden, and second-placed Bernice Lim of Singapore played in their own class and were 177 and 170 pins, respectively, ahead of Persson Planefors.

In a high-scoring opening match, Persson Planefors eliminated Lim (left), winner of the PWBA “major” 2016 USBC Queens, 247-213, for the right to bowl Wegner for the title. Persson Planefors edged the reigning World Cup champion, 188-185, to wrap up the title.

The EBT Masters treats men and women equally. Persson Planefors received 3.000 Euro for first place, Wegner (right) got 2.000 Euro for second place and Lim took home 1.500 Euro for third place.

The 10th EBT Masters, which featured a 28.000 Euro prize fund (14.000 per gender), was the season-ending event of the 2016 European Bowling Tour. The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event earned ranking points based on how they finished in the events.

Those points were tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 12 men and top 12 women who qualified for the EBT Masters. All players bowled 12 games in two six-game blocks with the top 3 advancing to the stepladder finals.

Related Articles

Stuart Williams, Sin Li Jane are the 2016 EBT Masters champions

Paul Moor, Laura Beuthner come from behind to win EBT Masters 2015

Pasi Uotila, Mai Ginge Jensen emerge as champions in 7th EBT Masters 2014

Tony Ranta, Lisanne Breeschoten win 6th EBT Masters 2013 from top seed

Martin Larsen, Rebecka Larsen win the titles in 5th European Bowling Tour Masters

Mika Koivuniemi, Cherie Tan triumph in 4th European Bowling Tour Masters 2011

Robert Andersson, Kamilla Kjeldsen win men’s and women’s title at 3rd European Bowling Tour Masters

Kamilla Kjeldsen wins her second consecutive EBT Masters title

Paul Moor wins the title in 2009 European Bowling Tour Masters

Kamilla Kjeldsen, Osku Palermaa triumph in inaugural EBT Masters

10th European Bowling Tour Masters – Men’s Stepladder Results

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 29, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Paul Moor, England, 411 (2 games), 3.000 Euro

2. Osku Palermaa, Finland, 204 (1 game), 2.000 Euro

3. Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 167 (1 game), 1.500 Euro

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match: No. 3 Moor def. No. 2 Fransson, 198-167

Championship Match: Moor def. No. 1 Palermaa, 213-204.

Places 4-12 with earnings:

4. Parker Bohn III, United States, 1.200 Euro

5. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1.100 Euro

6. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 1.000 Euro

7. Martin Larsen, Sweden, 800 Euro

8. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 800 Euro

9. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 700 Euro

10. Richard Teece, England, 700 Euro

11. Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 600 Euro

12. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 600 Euro

10th European Bowling Tour Masters – Women’s Stepladder Results

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 29, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden, 435 (2 games), 3.000 Euro

2. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 185 (1 game), 2.000 Euro

3. Bernice Lim, Singapore, 213 (1 game), 1.500 Euro

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match: No. 3 Persson Planefors def. No. 2 Lim, 247-213

Championship Match: Persson Planefors def. No. 1 Wegner, 188-185.

Places 4-12 with earnings:

4. Ida Andersson, Sweden, 1.200 Euro

5. Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 1.100 Euro

6. Laura Beuthner, Germany, 1.000 Euro

7. Britt Bröndsted, Denmark, 800 Euro

8. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 800 Euro

9. Jasmine Yeong Nathan, Singapore, 700 Euro

10. Martina Schütz, Germany, 700 Euro

11. Mika Guldbäk, Denmark, 600 Euro

12. Vanessa Timter, Germany, 600 Euro

10th EBT Masters – Men’s Division after preliminaries

Top 3 advance to the stepadder finals.

10th EBT Masters – Women’s Division after preliminaries

Top 3 advance to the stepadder finals.