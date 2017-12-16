PBA announces 14-event 2018 PBA50 Tour season

The Professional Bowlers Association has announced a 14-event PBA50 Tour schedule for 2018 that includes four major championships and three new venues.

In what is becoming the traditional opening event for PBA’s tour for players 50 and over, Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla. will once again kick off the season with the PBA50 Florida Open April 21-23 which will be followed by the season’s first major, the PBA50 National Championship presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical April 24-28 in The Villages, Fla.

Las Vegas will once again be home for two of the PBA50 Tour’s most prestigious majors. The USBC Senior Masters will be held at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas June 4-10, followed by the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm at the Suncoast Bowling Center June 10-15.

New to the schedule in 2018 will be first-time stops in Monticello, Minn., for the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite at River City Extreme July 17-20, the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship presented by Track at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Ind., July 28-31, and the PBA50 Cup presented by DV8, the season’s fourth major, at Spectrum Lanes in Wyoming, Mich., Aug. 9-12.

Returning to the schedule for 2018 will be stops in Mooresville, N.C., April 29-May 2; Farmingdale, N.Y., May 5-8; Brentwood, Calif., May 27-30 and three other stops in Indiana (Hammond, July 23-26; Anderson, Aug. 4-7 and Fort Wayne, Aug. 14-16).

The season will also include two PBA60 tournaments for players 60 and over; the USBC Super Senior Classic at Sam’s Town May 31-June 3 and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by 900 Global at Pro Bowl West which closes out the season in Fort Wayne, Aug. 14-16.

Entries for PBA50/60 events will be accepted beginning March 1. PBA members can enter online via pba.com. For additional entry information, questions and non-member entries contact Mary von Krueger at [email protected]

2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule