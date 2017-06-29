PBA announces Ultimate Fan Experience Packages for GEICO WSOB IX

The Professional Bowlers Association has announced new Ultimate WSOB Fan Experience Packages for fans who would like to watch the world’s greatest bowlers compete for nationally-televised titles in the sport’s premier showcase, the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX Nov. 17-19 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno.

In addition to the special packages for fans, PBA and the Eldorado Resorts Reno Properties’ three properties – Silver Legacy, Eldorado and Circus Circus – have announced reservations are now being accepted for WSOB IX competitors.

The Ultimate Fan Experience Packages include a two-night “Strike” package and a three-night “300 Game” package. Prices depend on the accommodations each fan prefers, but the basics of each package include the following:

STRIKE PACKAGE (starting at $200)

● Two (2) nights’ accommodation at Silver Legacy Resort & Casino.

● Two VIP tickets to all ESPN shows including the PBA World Championship.

● Round trip transportation to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Silver Legacy.

300 GAME PACKAGE (starting at $340)

● Three (3) nights’ accommodation at Silver Legacy Resort & Casino.

● Two VIP tickets to all ESPN shows including the PBA World Championship.

● Behind the scenes tour of PBA Player Services Trucks and ESPN Production Truck.

● Official autographed PBA Tour bowling pin.

● Official WSOB t-shirt.

● Round trip transportation to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Silver Legacy.

GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling Ultimate Experience Fan packages are available here.

PBA members and others attending the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX Nov. 7-19 can now make standard room reservations at their choice of any of the three Eldorado Resorts Reno properties.

Special room rates also are available not only to players, but to news media representatives, family members, fans, manufacturers and any other interested parties. Room rates, reservation code and telephone/online reservation contacts for each property are listed below.

Silver Legacy: Room rates: $50 Sunday–Thursday, $70 Friday & Saturday. Silver Legacy code ISPBA17. Reservations phone number: 800-687-8733. Click here for online reservations.

Eldorado: Room rates $50 Sunday–Thursday; $80 Friday & Saturday. Eldorado code IEPBA17. Reservations phone number: 800-879-8879. Click here for online reservations.

Circus Circus: Room rates: $38 Sunday–Thursday; $60 Friday & Saturday. Circus Circus code ICPBA17. Reservations phone number: 800-648-5010. Click here for online reservations.

Entries into the World Series, which are available exclusively to PBA Members, will be accepted beginning July 10. Players will be asked to confirm their hotel reservations at the time of entry.

