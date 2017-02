The PBA has learned of the death Tuesday of long-time PBA National Championship host, the former proprietor of Imperial Lanes in Toledo, Ohio.

The 91-year-old patriarch of the well-known Ducat family was living in Florida where he and son Larry were operators of Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages, the host center for the upcoming PBA50 UnitedHealthCare Sun Bowl in the Villages, presented by Radical, April 22-25.

Darrell Ducat, a PBA founding member, became the oldest player ever to bowl in a PBA tournament when he competed in the 2013 PBA50 Sun Bowl at Spanish Springs Lanes at age 87.

Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.