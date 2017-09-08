PBA Members, Tournament Hosts survive Hurricane Harvey

A number of PBA members, from regional players to PBA Hall of Famers, faced the consequences of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston and eastern Texas coastline in recent weeks.

For the most part, bowlers and others with PBA connections survived the catastrophic storm in relatively good shape, as detailed in an in-depth report by Bowlers Journal International editor Gianmarc Manzione.

Among those Manzione talked with were PBA Hall of Famer David Ozio, DJ Archer, Steve Wunderlich, twin brothers Pete and Paul McCordic, and Dallas area resident Conner Pickford who just wants to help.

For Manzione’s full story, click here.

In addition, PBA Hall of Famer Mark Williams was able to re-open his bowling center in Beaumont, to give people something to do, and PBA Southwest Region Player of the Year Shawn Maldonado said he was on dry ground.

Among the thousands of people offering assistance was newly-signed Houston Rocket and noted PBA friend Chris Paul, who donated $75,000 to help victims.

PBA followers are encouraged to follow PBA’s Facebook page for updates related to Hurricane Harvey as well as Hurricane Irma and wildfires that are impacting the Pacific Coast region.

Hurricane Irma forces postponement of North Carolina Regionals

The PBA South Region has postponed the PBA and PBA-PWBA Fayetteville South Open doubleheader scheduled for Fayetteville Lanes in LaFayette, N.C., this weekend due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Irma along the Atlantic Coast.

PBA South Region Manager Sam Zurich said discussions regarding re-scheduling will take place after the threat of the hurricane is over.

PBA, Hotelplanner.com renew “official hotel booking agent” agreement

HotelPlanner.com, the leading provider of online services to the global group hotel sales market, has renewed its relationship as an Official Hotel Booking Agent of the PBA for the 2018 season.

HotelPlanner.com will continue to work directly with the PBA to provide players, coaches, family, and fans convenient online room reservations the organization’s tournaments, including PBA Tour, PBA-World Bowling International Tour, PBA50 Tour, PBA Regional Tour and the PBA-PWBA Women’s Regional Tour events.

As part of its sponsorship, HotelPlanner.com awards a monthly $200 gift certificate for future lodging expenses to an individual who books a room through HotelPlanner.com’s link on pba.com.

“We’re proud to renew our partnership for the 2018 season as an official hotel booking agent and sponsor of the PBA,” said Tim Hentschel, co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com.

“HotelPlanner looks forward to providing quality hotels, great rates, and exceptional customer service for PBA’s tournament sports travel for its members and fans.

“The PBA and HotelPlanner.com have enjoyed a strong partnership and we are pleased to announce it will continue. Our traveling staff, players and fans love to utilize HotelPlanner.com’s efficient services,” said Tom Clark, PBA CEO and Commissioner.

PBA Regional Update: Haggerty, Dickey win Tony Reyes Memorial Doubles

PJ Haggerty (right) of Roseville, Calif. and his non-member partner, Dupree Dickey of Oakland, Calif., posted an 8-2 match play record and a combined 18-game total of 8,398 pins Sunday to win the PBA Tony Reyes Memorial Member/Non-Member Doubles at 4th Street Bowl in San Jose, Calif.

Haggerty and Dickey defeated Darren Tang of San Francisco and non-member Zack Hattori of Las Vegas who had a 4-6 match play record and 8,387 pins. Haggerty and Dickey shared the $4,000 first prize.

The Tony Reyes Memorial is named in honor of the late PBA Tour champion who died in 2012. The PBA’s Community Service Award is also named after Reyes.

Mike Hastings (pictured above with GM Becki Gilbert, left) of Millsboro, Del. defeated John Conroy of Mahopac, N.Y., 220-201, to win the PBA50 Strike Zone Open presented by Track at the Strike Zone Alleys in Pottsville, Pa., Sunday for his second PBA50 Regional title.

Hastings, a veteran of 116 PBA50 Regional events, bowled a clean game in the championship round while Conroy could not overcome a split in the middle of the final game. For Hastings, the win came seven years after winning his first title in Martinsville, Va., in 2010. He earned $1,500 along with his title.

Hastings defeated Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, N.Y., 216-140, and Conroy defeated Ray Edwards of Middle Island, N.Y., 200-190, in the semifinal round.

AJ Johnson (left) of Owego, Ill., celebrated his 25th birthday by defeating Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Mo., 253-237, to win the PBA Illinois Valley Midwest Open at Super Bowl in Peru, Ill., Sunday for his third consecutive PBA Midwest Region title.

Johnson, who now has four career PBA Regional titles, also earned $1,700.

Sherman defeated Nathan Michalowski of Burlington, Wis., 218-141, to advance to the championship match. In the first stepladder match, Michalowski edged Steve Taylor of Deer Creek, Ill., 185-183.

September’s PBA Regional calendar continues over the Sept. 8-10 weekend with the PBA50 Towne Bowling Academy Open in Schenectady, N.Y.; the PBA Autism Awareness Central Open presented by K&R Mower Derby at Astro Lanes in Wapakoneta, Ohio; the Grand Hotel Casino & Resort Southwest Invitational at FireLake Bowling Center in Shawnee, Okla.; the PBA and PBA-PWBA Diamond Jo Casino Championships at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque, Iowa, and the Aquimo West Open presented by Columbia 300 at Mesa East Bowl in Mesa, Ariz.

September 15-17 PBA Regional events will include the PBA Rex & Griffin Bigelow Memorial/M&D Blacktop/BW3’s Central Open presented by Hammer at Troy Bowl in Troy, Ohio; the PBA Century Lanes Hampton South Open in Hampton, Va., and the PBA and PBA50 Ken & Kathy Fowler Auto Centers West/Northwest Opens doubleheader at Yokayo Bowling Center in Ukiah, Calif.

The PBA Regional calendar for the Sept. 22-24 weekend includes the PBA/PBA50 Millsboro Lanes Doubles in Millsboro, Del.; the Florence Bowling Center Central Open in Florence, Ky.; the PBA50 Rocky Mount South Open at Rocky Mount (Va.) Bowling Center; the Liberal Kansas Southwest Open at Ayr Lanes; the PBA and PBA50 Mockingbird Lanes doubleheader in Omaha, Neb., and the PBA West/Northwest TSI Inc. Open presented by Onsite Express at Paradise Lanes in Tacoma, Wash.

The PBA Regional schedule for the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 weekend includes the PBA50 Mel Westrich Memorial Central/Midwest Open at Delphos Recreation in Delphos, Ohio; the PBA50 Spartanburg South Open at Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg, S.C., and the Killeen Southwest Open at Hallmark Lanes in Killeen, Texas.

For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, click here to find the event(s) in your area.

Quick Notes

Gavin O’Neill has a baby sister. Bill and Christi O’Neill became parents of Avery Lynn O’Neill on Monday. Avery arrived at 7 pounds, four ounces…and 19.5 inches.

Related Articles

2017 PBA Spare Shots #33 – August 31, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #32 – August 25, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #31 – August 17, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #30 – August 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #29 – August 5, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #28 – July 27, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #27 – July 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #26 – July 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #25 – July 7, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #24 – June 30, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #23 – June 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #22 – June 16, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #21 – June 10, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #20 – June 2, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #19 – May 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #18 – May 19, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #17 – May 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #16 – May 4, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #15 – April 29, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #14 – April 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #13 – April 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #12 – April 1, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #11 – March 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #10 – March 17, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #09 – March 9, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #08 – March 3, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #07 – February 24, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #06 – February 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #05 – February 3, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #04 – January 27, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #03 – January 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #02 – January 14, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #01 – January 6, 2017

2016 PBA Spare Shots