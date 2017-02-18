PBA stars rise to top in FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions

Pending the final eight qualifying games in the 52nd FireLake Professional Bowlers Association Tournament of Champions Saturday morning, Sunday’s live ESPN finals are setting up to become an instant classic.

After a string of six consecutive major championships won by players 25 or younger, Australian two-handed star Jason Belmonte (right), 33, ended the streak last week when he won the Barbasol PBA Players Championship for his seven career major title.

In Shawnee, players at the head of the pack following Friday’s fourth qualifying round were a group of PBA superstars including emerging star EJ Tackett (pictured left and above) of Huntington, Ind., 24, PBA’s 2016 GEICO Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year and winner of the 2016 PBA World Championship.

Tackett averaged 239.97 for his first 31 games for 7,439 pins and a 58-pin lead over 38-year-old 18-time PBA Tour winner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., the 2007 TOC champion, who toppled 7,381pins.

Also in the thick of the race for Sunday’s finalists were 52-year-old Norm Duke (left; 7,377), who ranks third on the list of all-time PBA Tour title winners (38): 54-year-old Pete Weber (right; 7,377), a 37-time PBA Tour title winner and co-holder of the record for most major titles (10) with the late Earl Anthony and European star Dom Barrett (7,311) of England.

Also in the mix for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET stepladder finals, which will be held on specially-constructed pair of lanes in FireLake Arena, are 2010 PBA World Champion Tom Smallwood; 2015 PBA Rookie of the Year Marshall Kent; 2016 TOC top qualifier Mitch Beasley, 38, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran; and 11-time Tour titlist Sean Rash, the 2012 TOC winner.

The top 16 players after 31 games will bowl a final eight-game qualifying round Saturday at 10 a.m. ET to determine the top five for Sunday’s live ESPN finals at 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow scoring as it happens on pba.com’s Live Scoring feature. All qualifying rounds also are covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online video streaming service. For subscription information, click here. The live stepladder finals will air on ESPN Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and will be live streamed simultaneously on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

Related Articles

Tommy Jones hopes to end 10-year “Majors” dry spell

Late-bloomer Mitch Beasley leads PBA Tournament of Champions

Logistical problem forces revision of PBA Tournament of Champions schedule

PBA stars return to Shawnee for FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions

2017 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

52nd PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions – Fourth Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 31-game total; w-denotes woman

1, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 7,439

2, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 7,381

3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 7,377

4, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 7,337

5, Dom Barrett, England, 7,311, $100

6, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 7,259

7, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 7,254

8, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 7,198

9, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 7,183

10, Stuart Williams, England, 7,179

11, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 7,169

12, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 7,159

13, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 7,152

14, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 7,139

15, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 7,097

16, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 7,095

Other Cashers (after 31 games):

17, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 7,084, $2,700

18, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 7,058, $2,600

19, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 7,054, $2,600

20, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 7,043, $2,400

21, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 7,012, $2,300

22, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 7,007, $2,200

23, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 6,986, $2,100

24, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 6,844, $2,000

Missed Cut (after 23 games):

25, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 5,206

26, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 5,200

27, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5,197

28, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 5,183

29, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 5,181

30, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 5,179

31, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 5,176

32, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 5,172

33, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 5,161

34, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 5,121

35, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 5,108

36, Bryon Smith, Roseburg, Ore., 5,107

37, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 5,087

38, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5,085

39, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 5,079

40, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 5,060

41, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 5,057, $100

42, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 5,052

43, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 5,049

44, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 5,046

45 (tie), Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, and Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 5,029

47, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 5,001

48, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 4,992

49, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,978

50, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 4,966

51, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,948

52, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,947

53 (tie), Graham Fach, Canada, and Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 4,944

55, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 4,934

56, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4,913

57 (tie), Paul Brewbaker II, Midwest City, Okla., and Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 4,897

59, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,885

60, w-Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 4,881

61, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 4,879

62, w-Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 4,845

63, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 4,835

64, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 4,817

65, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 4,664

66, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., withdrew

300 games (1) – Bill O’Neill, EJ Tackett, Pete Weber