PBA’s YouTube channel reaches 100,000 subscriber milestone

The Professional Bowlers Association’s YouTube channel is the first bowling channel to achieve YouTube’s elite Silver Level status, surpassing the 100,000 subscriber milestone last week.

By reaching Silver Level status on the YouTube.com ranking system, the PBAbowling channel will receive a Silver Creator Award which will include a silver play button and other perks that will help the channel grow even more.

Silver Level status also means the number of fans following PBA on YouTube has continued to grow, achieving the fourth milestone on the video streaming website’s popularity scale.

One reason the PBA has achieved the Silver Level milestone is its archive of more than 1,300 videos residing on its YouTube channel, including complete tournament telecasts, Xtra Frame highlights, full coverage of big events such as past World Series of Bowling and PBA League competition, player highlights, the “60 greatest moments in PBA’s 60-year history” countdown, original content, and more.

The PBAbowling home page includes a comprehensive list of playlists that feature the PBA’s most relevant content.

“PBAbowling on YouTube is one of the key aspects of the PBA Network,” said PBA CEO and Commissioner Tom Clark (pictured). “It’s the perfect complement to our broadcast and cable television coverage, our comprehensive schedule of programming on FloBowling.com that begins in less than two weeks, our social media network and our ongoing mainstream media outreach.”

The best news for bowling fans is that subscriptions to PBAbowling on YouTube.com are free. By simply signing on and clicking a button, subscribers are notified every time the PBA adds new content.