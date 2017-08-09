Pete Weber wins his 100th career PBA title in in Fort Wayne

PBA Hall of Famerwon the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite for his 100th overall title in PBA competition Tuesday, andof Delmar, N.Y., survived challenges fromandto win his first PBA50 Player of the Year crown.

Weber, who was the top seed for the finals, won his first PBA50 Tour title of the season by defeating Duke in the title match, 279-255, for his 11th career title on the tour for players 50 years and older.

From left, Brian Cave, VP Fun Time Centers, Pete Weber and Dave Small, President Fun Time Centers.

“I thought it could come at any time but I might have taken it for granted a little bit,” said Weber of his 100th overall win. “You have to earn it – you can’t expect it.

“It’s been a humbling experience this year,” Weber admitted of his otherwise disappointing season in which his previous best finish was third in the USBC Senior Masters. “You’re going to have the down times no matter who you are. You have to take the good with the bad.”

Weber, the 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year, has won 37 PBA Tour titles, 48 PBA regional and four PBA50 regional titles in addition to his 11 on the PBA50 Tour. His 100 titles ranks second behind fellow hall of famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. who has 102 titles overall in PBA competition.

Both Weber and Duke (right) got off to strong starts in the championship match. Weber started with the first seven strikes before leaving a solid nine pin in the eighth frame. Duke, who was also on a string of strikes, left a pocket 7-10 split in the eighth frame which pretty much ended his hopes for the win.

“I knew going in it was going to take a 260 game against Norm and fortunately I bowled 270,” Weber said. “I needed every bit of it because every time I bowl Norm, we always have a great match and it seems like it’s always a battle.”

Weber’s title also moved him into a tie for fifth with Williams (left) and Gene Stus on the all-time PBA50 Tour titles list.

Duke, who qualified third for the finals, needed a win to overtake LeClair (right) in the player of the year point race. LeClair, who finished seventh in the tournament, was the only player to win more than one title during the season winning the Pasco County Florida Open and Johnny Petraglia BVL Open. He also had a second-place finish in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open.

In the opening match Bohn, trying for his second consecutive title of the season after winning last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic, defeated Williams, the 2017 USBC Senior Masters winner, 212-206.

In the second match, Duke defeated Bohn 224-217 to advance to the semi-final match where he beat hall of famer Amleto Monacelli (right), 268-224. Both Duke and Monacelli were also trying for their second titles of the season. With a win Bohn could have also won the PBA50 Player of the Year crown.

In all, the five championship round finalists represented a combined 177 PBA Tour and 38 PBA50 Tour titles.

Finishing in the top eight in PBA50 points, Brian LeClair, Norm Duke, Parker Bohn III, Bob Learn Jr., Michael Haugen Jr., Walter Ray Williams Jr., Amleto Monacelli and Ron Mohr earned the opportunity to compete in the PBA50 Challenge which will be held in conjunction with GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX presented by Eldorado Reno Properties this November.

PBA players 60 and older will wrap up their season with the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer which begins with first round qualifying Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. EDT.

PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship

Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., United States (August 5-8, 2017)

Championship Round:

1, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 279 (1 game), $7,500

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 747 (3 games), $4,000

3, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 224 (1 game), $2,500

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 429 (2 games), $2,000

5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 206 (1 game), $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Bohn def. No. 5 Williams, 212-206

Second Match: No. 3 Duke def. Bohn, 224-217

Semifinal Match: No. 2 Duke def. Monacelli, 268-224

Championship Match: No. 1 Weber def. Duke, 279-255

PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship – Modified Match Play Round 2

Players with position, hometown, match play record and 6-game total, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals.

1, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 5-1, 1,624

2, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4-1-1, 1,594

3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3-2-1, 1,584

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4-2, 1,562

5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-2, 1,551

Missed Cut:

6, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3-3, 1,508, $1,500

7, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 4-2, 1,501, $1,600

8, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 5-1, 1,493, $1,500

9, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3-3, 1,459, $1,300

10, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 2-4, 1,444, $1,300

11, (tie) Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3-3, 1,404, and

Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2-4, 1,404, $1,300

13, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 2-4, 1,395, $1,300

14, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1-5, 1,331, $1,300

15, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 2-4, 1,291, $1,300

16, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 0-6, 1,163, $1,300

Modified Match Play Round 1

(Cashers after five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2-2-1, 1,244, $1,150

18, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 4-1, 1,228, $1,150

19, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 4-1, 1,221, $1,150

20, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-2-0, 1,212, $1,150

21, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2-3, 1,203, $1,150

22, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3-2, 1,185, $1,150

23, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 2-3, 1,170, $1,250

24, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3-2, 1,169, $1,150

25, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2-3, 1,164, $1,075

26, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3-2, 1,153, $1,075

27, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 2-3, 1,141, $1,075.

28, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1-4, 1,132, $1,075

29, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1-4, 1,126, $1,075

30, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2-3, 1,116, $1,075

31, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1-4, 1,089, $1,075

32, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 0-5, 1,017, $1,075

Other Cashers

(after five-game cashers’ round)

33, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,080, $1,000

34, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,075, $1,000

35, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,065, $1,000

36, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 1,064, $1,000

37, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,059, $1,000

38, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,055, $1,000

39, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,052, $1,000

40, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,040, $1,000

41, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,030, $1,000

42, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 1,023, $1,000

43, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 1,017, $1,000

44, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,014, $1,000

45, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 995, $1,000

46, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 940, $1,000

47, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 914, $1,000

48, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 890, $1,000

300 games (1) – Brian LeClair.