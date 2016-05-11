Pete Weber wins record-tying third straight PBA50 tour title

Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famercontinued his torrid 2016 PBA50 Tour campaign Tuesday night, winning the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y., for a record-tying third consecutive PBA50 Tour title.

Weber (left) again dominated the field of 50-and-older players to earn the top berth in the stepladder finals, but he narrowly escaped with a 223-204 victory over Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., when LeClair (right) left a pocket 7-10 split on his first shot in the 10th frame.

L-R Johnny Petraglia, Pete Weber and proprietors John and Joe LaSpina.

With his win, Weber tied the PBA50 Tour record for consecutive titles set by Tom Baker of King, N.C., in 2006. With his seventh career PBA50 Tour title, Weber also broke a personal tie with his late father, who won six PBA50 titles.

Weber also noted he won the first Johnny Petraglia Open, held on the PBA Tour at Brunswick Zone Carolier in N. Brunswick, N.J., 25 years ago.

Thus far in 2016, Weber – the reigning PBA50 Player of the Year – has a fourth-place finish in the season-opening Pasco County Florida Open followed by consecutive titles in the UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl in The Villages in Florida and the Mooresville Ford Open in North Carolina.

Weber will try for his fourth consecutive title in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open at Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas, May 30-June 3, where Weber also is defending champion.

“I’ve won a couple titles in a row, maybe made a show the next week, but I’ve never won three in a row, so it’s kinda cool,” Weber said. Unlike many PBA players, Weber was watching when LeClair threw his ill-fated shot in the 10th frame.

“I always watch,” he said. “When Brian let it go, I thought, I just lost. But Dad always said I’d rather be lucky than good. I’d rather be both, but tonight I got lucky.”

And Weber said his confidence will be soaring when he goes for a fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas in a couple of weeks. “You know me and the majors. I love the majors,” he said. “Having 17 days off before we bowl in Vegas is a big advantage to me. I’ll be relaxed and ready to win again.”

LeClair, in his second year of PBA50 competition, dominated the early matches, tripping PBA Hall of Famers Tom Baker (left) of King, N.C., 258-247, and Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., 221-205, in the first two matches. LeClair then won a battle of New Yorkers in the semifinal contest, eliminating Ray Edwards of Middle Island, 238-184.

The second Petraglia BVL Open, like its predecessor, raised nearly $50,000 in support of the nation’s military veterans. “If we can keep raising that kind of money for the people who are protecting us every day, that’s what it’s all about,” Petraglia said.

The entire tournament was video-streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. The PBA50 Tour’s next Xtra Frame’s event will be the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open from Las Vegas, May 30-June 3.

Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y., USA (May 7-10, 2016)

Championship Round:

1, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 223 (1 game), $7,500

2, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 921 (4 game), $4,000

3, Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 184 (1 game), $2,500

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 205 (1 game), $2,000

5, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 247 (1 game), $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 LeClair def. No. 5 Baker, 258-247

Second Match: LeClair def. No. 3 Williams, 221-205

Semifinal Match: LeClair def. No. 2 Edwards, 238-184

Championship: No. 1 Weber def. LeClair, 223-204

PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open – Modified Match Play Round 2

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total, including match play bonus pins; top five advanced to stepladder finals; places 6-16 show earnings

1, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 6-0, 1,643

2, Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 5-1, 1,537

3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-2, 1,505

4, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 4-2, 1,481

5, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 4-2, 1,450

6, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3-3, 1,401, $1,500

7, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 4-2, 1,400, $1,500

8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2-4, 1,398, $1,500

9 Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3-3, 1,376, $1,300

(tie) James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 2-4, 1,376, $1,300

11, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3-3, 1,340, $1,300

12, n-Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 1-5, 1,321, $1,300

13, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2-4, 1,302, $1,300

14, Robert Brown, Cody, Wyo., 2-4, 1,293, $1,300

15, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1-5, 1,252, $1,300

16, ss-Gary Shultis, Levittown, N.Y., 2-4, 1,234, $1,300

PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open – Modified Match Play Round 1

Players with position, hometown and 5-game total, including match play bonus pins; top 16 advance to second round; places 17-32 show earnings

17, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3-2, 1,150, $1,150

18, George Tignor, Winchendon, Mass., 3-2, 1,141, $1,150

19, Stephen Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 2-3, 1,091, $1,150

20, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2-2-1, 1,086, $1,150

21, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3-1-1, 1,073, $1,150

22, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1-4, 1,062, $1,150

23, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1-4, 1,040, $1,150

24, Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 2-3, 1,034, $1,150

25, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2-3, 1,013, $1,050

26, Bob Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2-3, 1,002, $1,050

27, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 1-3-1, 972, $1,050

28, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2-3, 946, $1,050

29, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1-4, 941, $1,050

30, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 0-4-1, 935, $1,050

31, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 0-5, 891, $1,050

32, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1-4, 889, $1,050

PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open – Other Cashers

Players with position, hometown after five-game cashers’ round; ss-denotes PBA60 player; n-denotes non-member

33, ss-Steve Ferraro, Kingston, N.Y., 970, $1,000

34, ss-Dale Eagle, Laguna Niguel, Calif., 959, $1,000

35, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 953, $1,000

36, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 951, $1,000

37, n-ss-Jim Zimmerman, Oakland, N.J., 933, $1,000

38, ss-Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 930, $1,000

39, n-ss-Dave Abate, Cranston, R.I., 914, $1,000

40, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 816, $1,000