Pontus Andersson adds his name to the leaderboard in Oslo

of Sweden averaged almost 230 in the ninth qualifying squad of the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick to add his name to leaderboard as number of participants surpassed the 100-player mark Monday evening at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway.

Andersson (pictured above), a two-time World Youth Championships gold medalist who won his first EBT title in the 2017 Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open was a symbol of consistency for the first four games (246, 245, 246, 245) before he suffered a bad game of 163. He rebounded with 230 for 1375 pinfall total (229.17 average) to leap into fifth place in the overall standings.

At stake for Andersson in the 2017 European Bowling Tour season finale is not only his second career title but also the victory in the points race. Andersson, currently the no. 2 in the men’s ranking with 557 points, trails points leader Carsten Warming Hansen (right; 586) of Denmark by 29 points.

The only other player who has a mathematical chance to win the ranking, Dominic Barrett (505) of England, does not compete in Oslo.

Raymond Jansson (left) of Sweden continued to lead the 107-player field from Ireland, Sweden and Norway with 1602 and an average of 267.00, including the tournament’s lone 300 game. His son Markus Jansson remained in second place with 1466.

Junior Team Norway member Jonas Dammen (right) and Andreas Hansen of Sweden were the only other players who surpassed the 1400-mark to sit in third and fourth place with 1463 and 1422, respectively.

Jens Mathiesen of Norway, who was second to Andersson in squad 9, closed his series with 268 and 277 to crack the top 10 and to move into ninth place with 1330.

Alexander Beck (left), Norway, was the surprise leader of squad 8 on Monday afternoon with 1318, good for 11th place overall. Christopher Sloan, a two-handed bowler from Ireland, was 71 pins ahead of Beck with 1175 (235 avg.) heading into the last game but closed with 138 and had to settle for 12th place with 1313.

European Youth Championships masters (2015) and team (2016) gold medalist Alida Molander (right) of Sweden totaled 1236, including handicap, in that squad and is the best of 22 women in 22nd place.

Pål Sigurd Romskaug of Norway mans the 42nd and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1170 and an average of 195.

Qualifying continues on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with squads 10 and 11 scheduled to start at 5 and 8.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 12, all the way through to the finals. The finals will be on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Standings after Squad 9/23

60 players, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15

300 games (1) – Raymond Jansson.