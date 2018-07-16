Pontus Andersson wins his second EBT title in 14th Storm San Marino Open

of Sweden defeated three opponents in the eliminator-format finals Sunday at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, to win the 14th Storm San Marino Open and add his name to the list of multiple European Bowling Tour champions.

The three-time World Youth champion survived some close calls on his way to title.

Featured photo from left: Kamron Doyle, champion Pontus Andersson, Carsten Warming Hansen and Thomas Larsen.

Andersson took the fourth and last spot to advance to the finals by three pins over Ildemaro Ruiz Jr. of Venezuela and rolled a 247 game in the opening round to follow 2017 EBT point ranking leader Carsten Warming Hansen of Denmark (257) and Kamron Doyle, United States (234), into the semi-final round.

Thomas Larsen (left) of Denmark, winner of the VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge last week, who was looking for back-to-back EBT titles, was eliminated with the low game of 215.

Andersson’s closest call was a 471-471 tie with Hansen (right) in the semi-final round. Doyle was safe with 492 two-game after a 258 second game. Andersson defeated Hansen in a one-ball roll-off to advance the final round. Trailing Doyle by 21 pins, Andersson defeated the Doyle, 247-224, to overtake the American by two pins to wrap up the title, 718-716.

Andersson earned the 8.000 top prize, Doyle (left) got 5.000 Euro for second place, Hansen received 3.300 Euro for third place and Larsen garnered 2.400 Euro.

The eighth tournament of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season, the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger, an EBT “silver” tournament, already kicked off Saturday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, with the finals to be held Sunday, July 22. Pontus Andersson is the defending champion.

The Storm San Marino Open was the 7th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournaments this season.

The 14th edition was held July 7-15 at 18-lane Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino and offered total prize fund of 62.100 Euro with 8.000 Euro going to the winner, 5.000 to the runner-up, 3.300 to the third and 2.400 to the fourth place finisher.

Qualifying of the San Marino Open (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) ran from July 7 to 14. The qualifying winner received a 1.000 Euro bonus.

Qualifying concluded with the one-game Desperado Squad. Women received 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. The top three women based on the final standings received 500, 350 and 200 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Total 48 players advanced to the finals on Sunday, July 15, including the top 35 qualifiers plus the top 3 each from the squads conducted on July 7 & 8 and 9 & 10, the top 4 from the squads conducted on July 11 & 12, and the top 3 from the Desperado Squad.

The top 8 qualifiers received two byes and qualifiers 9-16 got a first-round bye. The other 32 players bowled four games from scratch to cut to the top 16, who met qualifiers 9-16 in the second round. Those 24 bowled another four games from scratch to cut to the top 10, who joined the top eight in the last six-game round before the cut to the top 4.

The four finalists determined the winner in an eliminator-format finals which featured three one-game rounds. All four players bowled the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applied, with pinfall carrying over. The last player standing was declared the champion.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters in 2019. The ETBF has announced that the tournament will be held during the VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge on Thursday, July 4 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain. The 13th EBT Masters will be held July 7, 2020 at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle in conjunction with the 16th San Marino Open.

14th Storm San Marino Open – Eliminator Finals

Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 7-15, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 8.000 Euro

2. Kamron Doyle, United States, 5.000 Euro

3. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 3.300 Euro

4. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2.400 Euro

Playoff Results:

Round 1: Hansen (257), Andersson (247), Doyle (234), Larsen (215); Larsen eliminated

Round 2: Doyle (258/492), Andersson (224/471), Hansen (214/471)

Andersson won a one-ball roll-off; Hansen eliminated

Championship: Andersson (247) def. Doyle (224), 718-716.