, a PBA60 national tournament, four-time regional and three-time PBA50 regional titlist from Westerville, Ohio, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 65.

One of the most popular players on the PBA50 Tour, McCorkle achieved his dream of winning a PBA national title by capturing the 2014 PBA60 Dick Weber Super Senior Classic title in Fort Wayne, Ind., when he defeated PBA Hall of Famer Johnny Petraglia, 244-173, in the title match at Pro Bowl West.

Pictured above are close friends and fellow PBA60 Dick Weber Super Senior Classic champions, Bill McCorkle, left, and Bill Henson.

McCorkle’s win in that event was made extra special when his close friend since childhood – fellow Westerville, Ohio native Bill Henson – won the same event the very next year, also beating Petraglia for the title under very similar circumstances.

To read McCorkle’s account of his and Henson’s quests to win a national PBA title click here or use the link below.

A competitor on the PBA50 Tour for 15 years and a PBA member since 1972, McCorkle also competed in 111 PBA Tour events, advancing to match play six times.

McCorkle competed in 47 USBC Open Championships and was also a member of the Central Ohio and Ohio State bowling halls of fame. Funeral arrangements are pending.

