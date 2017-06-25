Putty Armein, Adrian Ang pick up victory in ABFT Macau leg

Indonesia’sand Adrian Ang of Malaysia picked up the victory in the high-scoring finale in Asian Bowling Federation Tour Macau leg Sunday at COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China.

In the women’s title match, Macau Open runner-up Armein (left) stole the spotlight when Lee Young Seung of Korea missed a single-pin spare in the final frame to fall to Armein, 232-226.

On the men’s side, Ang (right) won a close call against Macau Open runner-up Baek Jong Yun of Korea, 268-267. Ang started with a spare, then reeled off eight consecutive strikes before a split ended his string of strikes. He picked up two of the three pins which proved to be smart.

Needing a strike on his last shot for a 278-268 win, Baek got nine pins only, which sealed his fate.

Armein and Ang each received the trophy and US$500 bonus, while Lee and Baek got US$300 apiece for second place.

The champions also received 75 ranking points to move to the top in the 2017 ABF Tour point ranking. Ang shares the lead in the men’s ranking with Michael Mak of Hong Kong with 90 points, while Armein ties Thailand leg winner Sin Li Jane of Malaysia in the women’s ranking at 75 points.

The top 16 Asian men and women in the Macau China International Open, which concluded yesterday (won by Syafiq Ridhwan and Radin Nur Najwa of Malaysia) advanced to the ABF Tour Macau leg.

The 16 men and 16 women determined the champions in single-elimination match-play bracket. All matches were one game. For the second consecutive season, the ABF Tour is using the World Bowling Scoring System.

On the way to the semi-finals Armein (left) sidelined Hong Kong’s Chan Shuk Han (224-200) and Joey Yip (211-191) and Lee rolled a pair of 230 games to oust Un Im Cheng of Macau (213) and Armein’s compatriot Novie Phang (200).

Armein then eliminated Macau Open finalist Nora Lyana Nastasia (left, r-l) of Malaysia, 235-170, and Lee downed Macau’s Filomena Choi (below right, r-l), 246-202. Choi and Nastasia got US$150 apiece for third and fourth place.

While Armein and Lee won their semi-final matches handily, the men’s semi-final match were another matter. Baek struck on nine of his ten shots only to beat Alex Liew (below left, l-r) of Malaysia by a whisker, 289-267.

Ang struck eight times to hold off Lee Tak Man (below right, r-l) of Macau, 278-232. Liew and Lee got US$150 apiece for third and fourth place.

Baek started the Round of 16 with 265-241 over Rickle Kam of Hong Kong and send topped Lei Hok Hin of Macau, 225-211. Ang survived a high-scoring encounter against Atchariya Cheng of Thailand, 278-266, and fired 10 strikes to defeat equally tough Dhruv Sarda of India, 300-268.

The 2017 Asian Bowling Federation Tour features six legs in East Asia and the H.H. Emir Cup in Doha Qatar, which counted as an ABFT Ranking Tournament for the men.

The next stop of the ABF Tour will take place in Kaohsiung, Chinese Taipei, on July 9 following the 17th Chinese Taipei International Open Bowling Championships July 2-8 at Southern Bowling Center.

Photos courtesy of abftour.com.

2017 ABF Tour Macau leg – Men’s Division

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 25, 2017)

Championship:

Adrian Ang, Malaysia, def. Baek Jong Yun, Korea, 268-267

Semifinal:

Baek Jong Yun, Korea, def. Alex Liew, Malaysia, 289-267

Adrian Ang, Malaysia, def. Lee Tak Man, Macau, 278-232

Quarterfinal:

Baek Jong Yun, Korea, def. Lei Hok Hin, Macau, 225-211

Alex Liew, Malaysia, def. Tomoyuki Sasaki, Japan, 276-232

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Joshua Chow, Hong Kong, 256-243

Adrian Ang, Malaysia, def. Dhruv Sarda, India, 300-268

Round of 16:

Baek Jong Yun, Korea, def. Rickle Kam, Hong Kong, 265-241

Lei Hok Hin, Macau, def. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 233-210

Tomoyuki Sasaki, Japan, def. Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 266-232

Alex Liew, Malaysia, def. Lee Jae Jung, Korea, 257-244

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 278-224

Joshua Chow, Hong Kong, def. Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 289-202

Adrian Ang, Malaysia, def. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 278-266

Dhruv Sarda, India, def. Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 256-233

2017 ABF Tour Macau leg – Men’s Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money

1. Adrain Ang, Malaysia, 75, $500

2. Baek Jong Yun, Korea, 60, $300

3. Alex Liew, Malaysia, 46, $150

4. Lee Tak Man, Macau, 45, $150

5. Dhruv Sarda, India, 33

6. Joshua Chow, Hong Kong, 31.5

(tie) Tomoyuki Sasaki, Japan, 31.5

8. Lei Hok Hin, Macau, 30

9. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 20

10. Lee Jae Jung, Korea, 19

11. Rickle Kam, Hong Kong, 18

12. Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 17

13. Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 16

14. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 15

15. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 14

16. Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 13

2017 ABF Tour Men’s Ranking – Standings after 3/7 events

Players with position, country and ranking points. Top 16 will qualify for the ABFT Tournament of Champions.

1. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 90.0

(tie) Adrian Ang, Malaysia, 90.0

3. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 77.0

4. Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Qatar, 75.0

5. Ahmed Muaz, Malaysia, 60.0

(tie) Jay Leon Guerrero, Guam, 60.0

(tie) Baek Jong Yun, Korea, 60.0

8. Sarasak Manuwong, Thailand, 46.0

(tie) Alex Liew, Malaysia, 46.0

10. Mostafa Al-Mousawai, Kuwait, 45.0

(tie) Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 45.0

(tie) Lee Tak Man, Macau, 45.0

13. Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 44.0

14. Ghanim M Aboujassoum, Qatar, 33.0

(tie) Yannaphon Larpapharat, Thailand, 33.0

(tie) Rickle Kam, Hong Kong, 33.0

(tie) Dhruv Sarda, India, 33.0

18. Fahad Al-Emadi, Qatar, 32.0

(tie) Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 32.0

20. Joshua Chow, Hong Kong, 31.5

(tie) Tomoyuki Sasaki, Japan, 31.5

22. Muhd Nur Aiman, Malaysia, 31.0

23. Yaqoub Al-Shatti, Kuwait, 30.0

(tie) Lei Hok Hin, Macau, 30.0

25. Yousef Al-Jabir, Qatar, 20.0

(tie) Oku Keita, Singapore, 20.0

(tie) Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 20.0

28. Mansour Al-Hajri, Qatar, 19.0

(tie) Hardy Rachmadian, Indonesia, 19.0

(tie) Lee Jae Jung, Korea, 19.0

31. Mohamed Jamal, Qatar, 18.0

(tie) Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 18.0

33. Salem Al-Marzouqi, Qatar, 17.0

(tie) Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 17.0

(tie) Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 17.0

36. Hamad Al-Zoqari, Qatar, 16.0

(tie) Timmy Tan, Malaysia, 16.0

(tie) Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 16.0

39. Sitiphol Kunaksorn, Thailand, 14.0

(tie) Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 14.0

41. Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 13.0

(tie) Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 13.0

2017 ABF Tour Macau leg – Women’s Division

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 25, 2017)

Championship:

Putty Armein, Indonesia, def. Lee Young Seung, Korea, 232-226

Semifinal:

Putty Armein, Indonesia, def. Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, 235-170

Lee Young Seung, Korea, def. Filomena Choi, Macau, 246-202

Quarterfinal:

Putty Armein, Indonesia, def. Joey Yip, Hong Kong, 211-191

Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, def. Jung Ha Eun, Korea, 257-255

Filomena Choi, Macau, def. Veronica Dias De Souza, Macau, 233-153

Lee Young Seung, Korea, def. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 230-200

Round of 16:

Putty Armein, Indonesia, def. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 224-200

Joey Yip, Hong Kong, def. Julia Lam, Macau, 255-225

Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, def. Joan Cheng, Hong Kong, 200-179

Jung Ha Eun, Korea, def. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 252-211

Filomena Choi, Macau, def. Jang Ryeon Gyeong, Korea, 232-178

Veronica Dias De Souza, Macau, def. Kim Mi Ae, Korea, 246-223

Novie Phang, Indonesia, def. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 256-189

Lee Young Seung, Korea, def. Un Im Cheng, Macau, 230-213

2017 ABF Tour Macau leg – Women’s Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money

1. Putty Armein, Indonesia, 75, $500

2. Lee Young Seung, Korea, 60, $300

3. Filomena Choi, Macau, 46, $150

4. Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, 45, $150

5. Jung Ha Eun, Korea, 33

6. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 32

7. Joey Yip, Hong Kong, 31

8. Veronica Dias De Souza, Macau, 30

9. Julia Lam, Macau, 20

10. Kim Mi Ae, Korea, 19

11. Un Im Cheng, Macau, 18

12. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 17

13. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 16

14. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 15

15. Joan Cheng, Hong Kong, 14

16. Jang Ryeon Gyeong, Korea, 13

2016 ABF Tour Women’s Ranking – Standings after 2/6 events

Players with position, country and ranking points. Top 16 will qualify for the ABFT Tournament of Champions.

1. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 75.0

(tie) Putty Armein, Indonesia, 75.0

3. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 60.0

(tie) Lee Young Seung, Korea, 60.0

5. Siti Safiyah Amirah, Malaysia, 46.0

(tie) Filomena Choi, Macau, 46.0

7. Nur Syazwani Sahar, Malaysia, 45.0

(tie) Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, 45.0

9. Alisha Nabila, Indonesia, 33.0

(tie) Jung Ha Eun, Korea, 33.0

11. Nadia Pramanik, Indonesia, 32.0

(tie) Novie Phang, Indonesia, 32.0

13. Tanaprang Sathean, Thailand, 31.0

(tie) Joey Yip, Hong Kong, 31.0

15. Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 30.0

(tie) Veronica Dias De Souza, Macau, 30.0

17. Aldila Indryati, Indonesia, 20.0

(tie) Julia Lam, Macau, 20.0

19. Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 19.0

(tie) Kim Mi Ae, Korea, 19.0

21. Kritsanakorn Sangaroon, Thailand, 18.0

(tie) Un Im Cheng, Macau, 18.0

23. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 17.0

24. Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 16.5

(tie) Victoria Chin, Malaysia, 16.5

25. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 16.0

26. Yanee Saebae, Thailand, 15.0

(tie) Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 15.0

28. Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 14.0

(tie) Joan Cheng, Hong Kong, 14.0

30. Natthida Sertluecha, Thailand, 13.0

(tie) Jang Ryeon Gyeong, Korea, 13.0