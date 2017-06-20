PWBA Orlando Open Pro-Am to benefit Paralyzed Veterans

This summer, bowlers in Orlando, Florida, have the opportunity to compete with some of the best female bowlers in the world while making a difference.

Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center will be the site of the PWBA Orlando Open and Pro-Am from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1. The event benefits the Paralyzed Veterans of American Central Florida Chapter.

Scheduled pros include Kelly Kulick, Clara Juliana Guerrero, Shannon O’Keefe, Danielle McEwan and two-time defending PWBA Player of the Year Liz Johnson.

Bowlers can participate in two ways. For $25, they will receive the Champion for Charity package, which includes the opportunity to bowl with the professionals, a PWBA Certificate and an event souvenir.

For $40, bowlers will receive the Charitable Competition package, which includes all those features plus the chance to compete for monetary prizes. Bowlers must be USBC sanctioned to participate.

Both packages allow participants to bowl three games of 3-6-9 with three PWBA professionals. The professionals move every game so bowlers can meet and compete with the very best.

Entries must be paid by Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A portion of the entry fee will go to the Paralyzed Veterans of America Central Florida Chapter. Walk-ins are also welcome for $5 more if space is available, all of which will go directly to the foundation.

On Thursday, June 29, the series of events will begin with an official practice session, a VIP meet and greet and the Pro-Am. Another practice session will be held on Friday, June 30, before starting two qualifying rounds. Finally, a cashers round, a round robin match play and the group stepladder finals will take place on July 1. Spectator admission is free for all rounds.

For more information on the PWBA Greater Orlando Open and Pro-Am, click here or visit PWBA.com.

Related Articles



2017 PWBA Tour Schedule