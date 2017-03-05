Qatar’s Jassim Al-Muraikhi triumphs in The H.H. Emir Cup 2017

The, the opening event of the 2017 Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour season, was held from February Feb. 27 through March 5 at the Qatar Bowling Center, a 32-laner in Doha, Qatar.

Players competed for total prize money of 58,200 U.S. Dollar, $43,800 less than last year’s prize fund of $102,000. The Emir Cup paid a $10,000 first prize, $6,000 for second place and $3,500 apiece for third and fourth place.

Opposite to the previous years, the Emir Cup did not award a World Bowling Tour or Professional Bowlers Association title. However, the top 16 Asian men will be awarded Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour ranking points (no extra finals to be played).

Qualifying (eight games, including the two highest four-game series; unlimited re-entries) ran over six days including 10 squads featuring four games each. Women received eight pins handicap each game.

Total 32 players advanced to the finals on Sunday, March 5, including the top 16 players with the highest 8-game totals plus the next eight foreign bowlers and the next eight local bowlers.

Those 32 were split into four groups of eight players, who bowled seven games of round robin match play. The winner of each match received 3 points while loser got zero points. Each tie was broken in a one-ball roll-off. The top 4 of each group advanced to single-elimination finals in bracket system.

In bracket play, matches consisted of two games with the highest pinfall advancing. The field was trimmed to eight, four and then two players, who bowled for the title.

300 games (1) – Jassim Al-Muraikhi.