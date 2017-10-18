Hot News
QubicaAMF expands team to support FEC Business
18 October, 2017
Industry News
QubicaAMF Worldwide (QubicaAMF), the world’s leader and largest manufacturer of bowling and mini bowling products, has announced Jack Siefert as its new FEC Amusement Sales Executive.

Siefert’s primary role will be to grow the FEC segment. He will support the amusement division by selling the company’s full bowling product mix into this market and managing the relationships with amusement distributors in the U.S.

Bowling is already the number one participatory sport in the world, and QubicaAMF is seeing its expansion into new operations every day including FECs, Resorts, Water Parks, Trampoline Parks and Go Kart Facilities.

Siefert (right) joins the team with over 30 years of experience in the amusement industry beginning as President of his own consulting firm 1985. He has consulted and managed operations for a myriad of attractions including Walt Disney World, ESPN and Sega GameWorks.

Siefert joins Business Development Manager, Tony Tallarico, supporting QubicaAMF’s growth and serving as a representative for all operators looking to expand their business and add bowling as an attraction.

“Bringing in an industry veteran like Jack, who has experience with both bowling and operational management of Fun Centers, provides an immense resource to our team,” adds Tallarico.

“More Family Entertainment Centers are looking to bowling as a potential anchor or supporting attraction for their business models,” states Jay Buhl (left), Senior VP and General Manager, QubicaAMF Worldwide.

“As the leader in bowling and mini bowling products, we couldn’t be more excited to support entertainment businesses looking to improve their customer experience.”

“Bowling is a stable, predictable, cash-based enterprise that offers compelling ROI,” says Wendy Smith, Director of Business Development.

“Our product portfolio including the BES X Bowler Entertainment System, Highway66 Mini Bowling, The Suite Spot and full size bowling puts us in a unique position to help our clients integrate the optimal bowling solution for their specific business model. This is an exciting time for bowling!”

For more information on how QubicaAMF can help to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience, click here.

Author: Herbert Bickel
