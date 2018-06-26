QubicaAMF launches HyperBowling to the Industry at Bowl Expo 2018

QubicaAMF Worldwide (QubicaAMF), the largest bowling products company in the world, officially launchedat the International Bowl Expo last week in Las Vegas afterin November 2017.

At the heart of HyperBowling is an all new bumper system built for everyone and meant to be used as part of the game. Now every shot counts every time, and any player, no matter their skill level, can play and win.

HyperBowling includes a set of four new bowling games designed around the bumper system. The lights on the bumpers create moving targets that players aim to hit, or avoid. Fully integrated with the BES X Bowler Entertainment System, each game has its own unique set of challenges and levels and includes video-game elements never before seen in bowling such as progressive levels, increasing difficulty, real risk/reward decisions, high score and accomplishments.

“HyperBowling goes above and beyond to extend the bowling population, to reach the younger generations, to increase their spending, frequency of visits and ultimately center revenue,” states Pat Ciniello, Chairman of the Board of QubicaAMF and owner of seven bowling and entertainment centers in southwest Florida.

“I have HyperBowling installed on my VIP lanes in my HeadPinz facility. As a proprietor, it is exciting to see the initial reaction from our consumers. I truly believe this can be a real game-changer and help drive new traffic into the center.”

Since its preview in 2017, QubicaAMF has hosted several Shaping the Future of Bowling seminars around the country sharing the company’s mission of Making Bowling Amazing. QubicaAMF awarded one lucky seminar attendee, Al Messier from Brookmont Bowl in Kankakee, Illinois, the opportunity to attend Bowl Expo this year, all expenses paid as a result of winning QubiaAMF’s Bowl Expo Grand Prize.

Attending his first Bowl Expo, Messier shares, “I was very excited to see BES X and HyperBowling first-hand. It motivates me to know what I can grow my center into and provide an enhanced experience for my customers to keep them coming back. Attending Bowl Expo for the first time was a great learning experience.”

In addition to the seminars leading up to the event, QubicaAMF hosted two sessions during Bowl Expo, one as part of the Sponsor Pavilion, to introduce HyperBowling to attendees and share the learnings from consumers as part of the market research results in the installed centers.

Once the Expo began, the crowds were in full force at the QubicaAMF booth with attendees having the opportunity to try HyperBowling out for themselves. Getting in on the fun were four Professional Bowlers, Jason Belmonte, Bryanna Coté, Michael Tang and Darren Tang.

From left to right: Emanuele Govoni, CEO of QubicaAMF; Lillian La Fave, JBSA Ft. Sam Houston, Texas; four-time PBA Player of the Year, Jason Belmonte; and Pat Ciniello, Chairman of the Board of QubicaAMF.

These four pros were paired up with Bowl Expo attendees, Lillian La Fave (JBSA Ft. Sam Houston, TX), Crystal Askins (AMF Euless lanes, TX), Robin Mitchell (Alley Bar, KS) and Greg Skinner (Westview Lanes, NC), as they competed against each other for the chance to win up to $1,000 in cash during the first ever, HyperBowling Pro-Am Challenge on the lanes on Thursday afternoon.

Coming out on top was the pairing of Jason Belmonte and Lillian La Fave. In addition, Christina Aning (right) of Bel Matteo Bowl was the lucky winner for the $1,000 drawing at the end of the show.

“HyperBowling really leveled the playing field. I haven’t bowled in almost 20 years, and I can’t believe I won,” exclaimed La Fave. “I had so much fun and it was an amazing experience getting to bowl with Jason and getting some coaching tips from him!”

“We truly believe that bowling has so much more potential to attract and entertain even more people, more often,” says Emanuele Govoni, CEO of QubicaAMF.

“This point was evident as ever watching the amateurs bowl with the professionals during the HyperBowling Pro-Am Challenge. I have never been as excited about a new product as HyperBowling, and this is just the beginning of QubicaAMF’s mission to Make Bowling Amazing.”

To learn more about HyperBowling, click here.