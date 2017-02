QubicaAMF Worldwide (QubicaAMF), the world’s leader and largest manufacturer of bowling and mini bowling products is proud to announce the launch of, the only intelligent pin illumination built for a more impactful bowling experience.

CenterPunch is the only pin deck lighting system controlled through a bowling management system – fully integrated with Conqueror Pro center management system.

In addition, when combined with the BES X Bowler Entertainment System, CenterPunch is the only deck lighting system that responds to on-lane events such as strikes, spares and more, allowing centers to deliver a more impactful guest experience.

“The multi-color pin deck light alternatives on the market today tend to be one dimensional, providing flashy lighting effects and little else. CenterPunch takes pin illumination to the next level by introducing intelligent control through the Conqueror Pro center management system, along with bowler driven effects, which combine to enhance the guest experience and bowler engagement,” states Neil Pennington, Director of Product Management for Performance Equipment, QubicaAMF Worldwide.

“Centers can quickly build a light show library, easily schedule shows across the center or use different shows on different lanes for different customer groups—like birthday parties or leagues. The possibilities are endless.”

CenterPunch integration with Conqueror Pro gives centers the possibility to easily design and deliver unique light shows to across the center or cater to diverse customer segments by lane. These can be scheduled in advance through Conqueror Pro or done on the fly for special promotions or events.

In addition, Conqueror Pro integration allows centers to offer a Virtual Concierge, guiding bowlers to their lane at check-in or guiding leagues through practice. Integration with the BES X Bowler Entertainment System enables the lighting effects to uniquely respond to strikes, spares, gutter balls and more, driving additional excitement and engagement among bowlers.

For more information on how CenterPunch can enrich the bowling and entertainment center environment and enhance the customer experience click here.