QubicaAMF to help raise funds for Give Kids The World Village

QubicaAMF Worldwide has announced it is partnering withto host a charity bowling contest during the upcoming IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando.

With a donation to Give Kids The World Village – a Central Florida-based nonprofit that provides cost-free vacations to critically ill children and their families – IAAPA attendees will have the chance to bowl a five-frame game of Monster Factory at the QubicaAMF booth (No. 606).

If participants “Match the Monster” created by the BES X Bowler Entertainment System, they can win $10,000, to be split with Give Kids The World.

Rolling out big donations for Give Kids The World is nothing new for IAAPA Expo attendees. Last year, IAAPA FEC members raised more than $45,000 to help renovate Marc’s Dino Putt, the mini golf course at the Village.

Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 156,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries since 1986. This year, it’s expected to serve 8,000 families.

“We are truly blessed to be part of the IAAPA family. The members are among our most enthusiastic and generous partners,” said GKTW President and CEO Pamela Landwirth.

“We’re thrilled, and so grateful, that QubicaAMF has created such a fun and memorable way to raise money for Give Kids The World. The Match My Monster Bowling Contest is sure to be a monster hit.”

“With different areas of expertise, our common goal is to create fun and provide a unique experience, Pat Ciniello (left), Chairman of the Board of QubicaAMF Worldwide, added. “We are excited to partner with Give Kids The World and hope this year’s attendees will have a ball while raising money for a great cause.”

For more information on Give Kids The World Village, click here.

IAAPA Attractions Expo attendees may visit Booth No. 606 on Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 16 to take part in the fundraiser with QubicaAMF. The $10,000 prize is insured daily by McGowan Insurance, and underwritten by Specialty Insurance Group (SIG).