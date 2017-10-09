Raymond Jansson becomes a member of the elite 1600-club in Oslo

Swedish standoutand his sonpowered their way into the lead in the qualifying of the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick Sunday at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway.

The multiple World and European champion (pictured above) proved that he still has it, joining Mika Koivuniemi (right) and Osku Palermaa (below left) of Finland and his fellow countryman Martin Larsen as the only players to roll a 1600-series in European Bowling Tour competition when he knocked down 1602 pins in the third squad on Sunday and seventh overall.

Jansson came out of the gates with 243, 238 and 258 for 739 after three games, then fired the first 300 game of the tournament before he closed with 268 and 295 for 863, an average of 267 for six games.

Two-time PBA Player of the Year Koivuniemi holds the EBT record with 1621 and an average of 270.17 since the German Open 2014, including games of 276, 214, 268, 288, 300 and 275.

Palermaa previously held the record with 1614 (269 average) set at the 2013 Vienna Open, including games of 279, 247, 257, 273, 279 and 279. Larsen (right) posted his 1603 series in the 2008 Istanbul Open in Turkey, including games of 242, 268, 280, 300, 234 and 279.

Raymond Jansson holds a 136-pin lead over his son Markus (left), who led the 90-player field from Ireland, Sweden and Norway after the sixth squad with 1466. The former World Youth champion, who won his lone EBT title in the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2015 had games of 255, 246, 258, 214, 227 and 266 (244.33 avg.).

Previous leader and Junior Team Norway member Jonas Dammen (right) slipped to third place with 1463 and was followed by another two Swedish bowlers, Andreas Hansen and Lars Lundahl.

Hansen (left) led squad 5 on Sunday morning with 1422, including a near-perfect 299 in game four. Lundahl (below right) was 49 pins behind with 1373, including a high game of 268. Linus Carle, also of Sweden, fell from second to sixth place with 1364.

Places 7, 8 and 9 belonged to Norwegian bowlers. Christer Aker was second to Markus Jansson with distant 1331 to leap into seventh place and to push his compatriots Thor Kristian Østlie Solberg (1323) and two-hander Henrik Aspdahl Oseth (1308) to eighth and ninth place.

Rounding out the top 10 after the first weekend was Pontus Andersson of Sweden with 1307. Andersson, who won his first EBT title in the 2017 Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open was second in squad 7, trailing Raymond Jansson by 295 pins, exactly what the Swede shot in his last game.

Andersson, who won gold in Doubles with Markus Jansson at the 2014 World Youth Championships will battle it out in Oslo with Denmark’s Carsten Warming Hansen for the victory in the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking.

With seven out of 23 squads completed, Åse Jacobsen (right) of Norway is the best of 18 women in 20th place with 1204, including 48 pins handicap, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour, while Emelie Neidenmark of Sweden holds the 42nd and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1117 total, an average of 186.17, including handicap.

Qualifying continues on Monday, Oct. 9, with squads 8 and 9 scheduled to start at 5 and 8.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 12, all the way through to the finals. The finals will be on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Standings after Squad 7/23

60 players, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15

300 games (1) – Raymon Jansson.