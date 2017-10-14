Raymond Jansson wins qualifying at Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

of Sweden andof Norway led an otherwise low-scoring last squad at the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick to move into 30th and 41st place in the overall standings Saturday evening at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo.

Sjöbohm (pictured above), who was sitting in 36th place with 1326, closed qualifying with a big 255 game to leap six spots with 1344. A seven-count on his fill ball, however, cost him a bye for the semi-final round which fell to Thomas Fredrik Fagerstrøm (left) of Norway in 28th place with 1345.

Jacobsen (right), who will represent Norway at the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup in Hermosillo, Mexico, next month, toppled 1270 pins, an average of 211.67, and added eight pins handicap each game to leapfrog from 75th to 41st place with 1318 total, just one pin above the cutline.

Former world and European champion Raymond Jansson (left) of Sweden won the qualifying hands down after posting the fourth-highest six-game series in the 18-year history of the European Bowling Tour.

Jansson fired games of 243, 238, 258, 300, 268 and 295 in squad 7 of 23 to pace the 209-player field from seven countries with 1602 total.

Two-time PBA Player of the Year Mika Koivuniemi of Finland holds the EBT record with 1621 and an average of 270.17, which was previously set by his compatriot Osku Palermaa (1614) and Sweden’s Martin Larsen (1603).

Jansson held a 136-pin lead over his eldest son Markus Jansson (right), who was second with 1466. Markus’ younger brother Matthias Jansson (left) made the cut in 17th place with 1361.

Places three and four belonged to Norwegians Tore Torgersen (right), winner of the 2014 Norwegian Open, and Junior Team Norway member Jonas Dammen, both on 1463.

Jon Ingi Ragnarsson (left), one of 12 competitors from Iceland in the tournament, was fifth with 1440. He was followed by three Swedish bowlers, Benjamin Jonsson (6th, 1423), Andreas Hansen (7th, 1422) and 2013 Norwegian Open champion James Gruffman (8th, 1378), who rounded out the top 8, who will bypass the semi-final round and the first three rounds of Sunday’s finals.

It took 1364 to make the top 16 (Tor Inge Jansen, Norway), who earned two byes; 1350 to make the top 24 (Christopher Sloan, Ireland; right), who got a first-round bye; 1345 to make the top 28 (Thomas Fredrik Fagerstrøm, Norway), who bypassed the semi-final round; and 1317 to make the top 42 (Håvar Wolden Skog, Norway), who survived the first cut.

Joining qualifiers 29-42 in the semi-final round, starting Saturday evening at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST), were 18 players who qualified through Early Bird, Women, Junior and Senior wild cards and Turbo Game 5 and 6.

The top 3 woman after qualifying, Ida Andersson of Sweden (left; 37th, 1326), Jacobsen (41st, 1318) and Jenny Karlssonof Sweden, earned 5.000 NOK (555 €), 3.000 NOK (333 €) and 2.000 NOK (222 €) bonuses, respectively.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Related Articles

Iceland’s Jon Ingi Ragnarsson storms into top 5 in Oslo

Former Norwegian Open champ James Gruffman cracks top 8

Matthias Jansson adds his name to the leaderboard at Norwegian Open

Daniel Fransson plays in his own league in Squad 19 at Norwegian Open

Tore Torgersen shoots into third place at Norwegian Open by Brunswick

Iceland’s Arnar Davíð Jónsson powers his way into the top 8

Strong finish propels Christopher Sloan into 13th place

Norwegian national team members set the tone in Squad 15 in Oslo

Swedish bowlers dominate qualifying at Norwegian Open

No changes atop the leaderboard at Norwegian Open by Brunswick

Lars-Christian Nygård cracks top 8 at Norwegian Open 2017

Pontus Andersson adds his name to the leaderboard in Oslo

Raymond Jansson becomes a member of the elite 1600-club in Oslo

Jonas Dammen charges to big lead at Norwegian Open

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick is underway in Oslo

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Tournament Preview

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Standings after Qualifying

60 players advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players qualifiers, plus two players from squads 1-7 (places 43 & 44), four women (places 45-48), four juniors (places 49-52), four seniors (places 53-56) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (places 57-60).

300 games (1) – Raymond Jansson.