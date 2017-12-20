of Schenectady, New York, andof Port Jefferson Station, New York, each set a national record in their respective division to highlight the United States Bowling Congress Standard High Series Award winners during the 2016-2017 season.

Kuhlkin, 23, won the Female USBC Standard High Series Award after delivering games of 300, 300 and 290 for an 890 series during the Reis Group Kim Brown Memorial League at Schenectady’s Towne Bowling Academy on Oct. 17, 2016. The previous record belonged to Erica Cutler of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who rolled 889 on Feb. 14, 2016.

Kuhlkin (pictured above), a Professional Women’s Bowling Association titlist, nearly surpassed her own mark later in the season during the same league, starting with 33 consecutive strikes before finishing with 879 on Feb. 6, 2017. She now holds two of the three highest three-game series by a woman.

Manetta, 15, captured the Youth Female USBC Standard High Series Award with games of 300, 300 and 279 for an 879 series during the Hot Shot Teens summer league at East Islip Lanes on July 5, 2017.

Manetta’s performance surpassed the previous female youth three-game series mark of 859, set by Samantha Santoro of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, in September 2007.

East Islip Lanes also was the home of the most recent 900 series, rolled by Joe Novara of East Patchogue, New York, on Oct. 16, 2017. Novara’s series is the highest of the 2017-2018 season.

The Male USBC Standard High Series Award for the 2016-2017 season was shared by Sean Osbourn of Houston, John Buchanan III of Evansville, Indiana, Sam Esposito of Homer Glen, Illinois, and Brady Stearns of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Each rolled a 900 series, matching the mark set during the 2005-2006 campaign for the most 900s during a league season.

Osbourn, 24, was the first to achieve the feat in the Lone Star State, firing 36 consecutive strikes Nov. 21, 2016 at Houston’s Copperfield Bowl during the NFL Fall 2016 short-season league.

Buchanan (right), 70, became the oldest bowler to roll a 900 series, posting three consecutive 300 games Jan. 11, 2017 during the Woodward Commercial Seniors league at Evansville’s Franklin Lanes.

Esposito (left), 26, recorded his perfect evening Feb. 3, 2017 during the Friday Classic league at Strike N Spare II in Lockport, Illinois.

Stearns (right), 23, added his name to the list March 28, 2017 at St. Cloud’s Southway Bowl during the City league.

The Youth Male USBC Standard High Series Award went to Tiler Levesque of Acushnet, Massachusetts, who rolled games of 300, 274 and 300 for an 874 series on April 29, 2017. Levesque, 18, recorded the set during the Kentucky State Youth Tournament at Dixie Bowl in Louisville, Kentucky.

The USBC National Standard High Average Awards went to AJ Rice of Columbus, Georgia, and Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio.

Rice, 26, won the men’s award after posting a 254.2 clip for 71 games during the Thursday Nite Blues league at Columbus’ Bowlero.

Rice’s performance during the 2016-2017 season places him fifth on the all-time average list. Jeff Carter of Springfield, Illinois, set the average mark during the 2000-2001 season, averaging 261.7.

Pluhowsky (left), a 17-time Team USA member, earned her second National Standard High Average Award after finishing the Half & Half league at Beaver Vu Bowl in Beavercreek, Ohio, with a 241 average for 78 games.

The 35-year-old left-hander also won the 2013-2014 award after finishing with a then-record average of 245.1, and she also is the 2008-2009 USBC Sport Bowling National High Average Award Winner.

The Youth Male and Youth Female USBC National Standard High Average Awards went to David Hooper Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina, and Cameron Strombeck of Durham, North Carolina.

Hooper, 18, maintained a 235 average for 96 games during the AMF Varsity Div. II league at AMF Star Lanes, also located in Greenville. Hooper was the runner-up at the 2017 Junior Gold Championships and earned a spot on Junior Team USA 2018.

Strombeck, 18, finished the Village Youth league at Village Lanes in Durham with a 221 average for 84 games.

Click here for the list of the National High Series and High Average Awards. The team awards for National High Game and National High Series also have been determined. Click here to find the top team scores for men, women, mixed and youth teams.