Richie Teece, Markus Jansson crack the 1400-mark in Madrid

European Bowling Tour championsof Sweden andof England became the third and fourth player in the Brunswick Madrid Challenge who surpassed the 1400-pin mark Thursday at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Teece (featured photo), who owns four EBT titles, including three in 2016, rolled the highest qualifying series on Thursday averaging 236 for six games to jump into second place in the overall standings. The one-time Professional Bowlers Association champion started his set in squad 10 with games of 228, 259, 206 and 187 before he closed with 258 and 278 for 1416.

Teece pushed back squad 9 leader Jansson to third place. Jansson, who fell to Canadian Francois Lavoie 236-216 in the title match of the 2017 Brunswick Madrid Challenge, won his lone EBT title in 2015.

The son of Swedish standout Raymond Jansson started his series 1410 with a huge 278 and followed with five games between 200 and 246, an average of 235.

Thomas Larsen (left) of Denmark, who owns four EBT titles along with two PBA titles, continued to lead the 125-player field from 20 countries with 1429 (238.17). Javier Moreno of Spain slipped two spots to fourth place with 1405.

Rounding out the top 5 is Ildemaro Ruiz Jr. of Venezuela with 1384.

Nathan Ruest-Lajoie (right) was second in squad 9 with 1382 to finish the fifth qualifying day in sixth place. The Canadian had high games of 253 and 255.

Valentin Saulnier (left) of France was next to Teece in the evening squad with 1377, including high games of 256 and 258, to move into seventh place.

Ghislaine Stigter Van Der Tol (right), the only woman in the 19-year history of the European Bowling Tour who has won four titles, totaled 1277 pins, including women’s handicap, and is the best of 18 women in 31st place.

Maria Jose Rodriguez of Colombia is the only other woman in the top 36 in 35th place with 1272.

Nasser Al Sahoti (left) of Qatar holds the 36th and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1269, including the tournament’s lone 300 game so far.

Qualifying continues on Friday, July 6, with squads 11-14 scheduled to start at 9 a.m., 1, 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

The VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge is the 6th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season and the first out of two EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season. The tournament will be held from July 1-8 at 20-lane Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending BMC champion.

Players will compete for total prize money of 40.300 Euro with 6.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.000 to the runner-up and 2.000 to the third place finisher. Last-to-cash payout (48th place) is 300 Euro.

Qualifying gets underway on Sunday, July 1, and runs through Saturday, July 7, with the final squad 18 to start at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner earns a 750 Euro bonus. Qualifying concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for half past Midnight.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), a standard on the European Bowling Tour. The top two women in qualifying (before Desperado Squad) earn 750 and 500 Euro, respectively.

Total 48 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, July 8, including the top 36 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 3 from the combined standings of July 1 squads and the top 5 of the squads conducted July 2 & 3, who were not in the top 36, plus four players from the Desperado Squad. The top 16 qualifiers receive a first-round bye and will be seeded 1-16 in match play.

The remaining 32 finalists will bowl six games from scratch with the top 16 advancing to match play, seeded 17-32.

In each round of match play, the highest seeded player will bowl against the lowest seeded player, the second-highest against the second-lowest, and so on. Match play rounds of 32, 16 and 8 consist of best-of-three games while semi-finals and finals will be decided in one game.

The field will be cut to 16, 8, 4 and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 6.000 Euro top prize.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

2018 Brunswick Madrid Challenge – Standings after Qualifying Squad 10/18

Total 48 players, including the top 36 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top 3 players from the combined standings of squads 1 & 2 (position 37-39) and the top 5 of squads 3-6 (position 40-44) who are not among the top 36, and the top four players of the Desperado Squad (position 45-48), will advance to the finals.

300 games (1) – Nasser Al Sahoti.