Syafiq Ridhwan, Vanessa Timter add their names to the leaderboard in Munich

of Malaysia and Germany’swon qualifying squads 7 and 8 Wednesday at Dream-Bowl Palace in suburban Munich, Germany, to add their names to the leaderboard in the 14th edition of the Brunswick Euro Challenge.

Ridhwan (pictured above), who won the 48th QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup at Sky Bowling Center in Wroclaw, Poland, in the year 2012, started squad 8 on Wednesday evening with games of 256, 265, 215, 269 and 216 before he closed with a huge 279 game to hit 1500 on the nose, a 250 average for six games, and to move into third place in the overall standings.

Shayna Ng (left) of Singapore, who won the women’s title in Wroclaw, continued to lead the 176-player field from 29 countries with 1539 total, including handicap, and an average of 249.83.

Ng, who holds the Women’s World Championships record for six games with 1601 (266.83) is one of four Singaporean bowlers who rolled a 300 game in this event. Her team mates Muhd Jaris Goh (10th; 1426), Jazreel Tan (right; 11th, 1422) and Kuek Qi En (50th, 1341) had the others. Singapore has brought 16 players to Munich.

South Africa’s Francois Louw (left) is the only other bowler who surpassed the 1500-mark in second place with 1524.

Representing the national teams from Hong Kong (seven players) and Malaysia (16 players), Tony Wong (HKG) and Alex Liew (right; MAS) were next to Ridhwan in squad 8 with 1432 and 1426 to leap into eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Rounding out the top 12, who will receive one bye at the end of the qualifying, was Cameron Weier (left), United States, with 1420 and an average of 236.67. This is still 37 pins shy of the 1457, which was necessary to make the top 12 in 2016. Weier won the 2015 Qatar Bowling Open for his first European Bowling Tour, World Bowling Tour and PBA title.

Just one place out of the box was Vanessa Timter (right). After leading squad 7 with 1366 scratch, including games of 215, 201, 183, 279, 278 and 210, and 1414 total, the German national team member was inside the top 12 but dropped to 13th place in squad 8. She is currently the best German bowler in the field and the third-best of 34 women.

Singapore’s Kuek Qi En (left) is “on the bubble” in 50th place with 1341 and an average of 223.50 (cut in 2016 was 1385). Trying to improve his score, the 19-year-old youth national team member started squad 7 with 12 consecutive strikes for the fourth perfecto this week, but failed to surpass the 200-mark in the other five games finishing with 1178.

Qualifying continues on Thursday, March 23, with squads 9-11 starting at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

The 14th Brunswick Euro Challenge is the third stop on the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Platinum” events this season, the highest of the five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite).

The BEC, which also kicks off the World Bowling Tour 2017, will be held from March 18-26 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring in suburban Munich, Germany, the biggest bowling center in Europe with 52 lanes.

Players will compete for total prize fund of 104.000 Euro with 11.400 Euro going to the winner, 8.500 Euro to the first runner-up and 5.500 Euro to the third place finisher. Low to cash is 64th place, worth 800 Euro.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top three women after qualifying receive 1.200, 700 and 500 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying kicks off Saturday, March 18, and runs through Saturday, March 25, with the final Squad 18 slated for 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET). Qualifying concludes with the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad at 11.30 p.m.

Total 64 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, March 26, including the top 50 in the overall qualifying standings, the top 5 each from a separate leaderboard of the squads conducted March 21-22 and 18-19, and the top 4 of the Desperado Squad.

The top 12 qualifiers receive a first-round bye. The other 52 players bowl six games scratch to cut to the top 16 who will join the top 12 qualifiers in Round Two. Those 28 bowl another six games scratch after which the field is trimmed to the top 8 for match play.

Round Two pinfall will be carried forward. During the seven games of match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 3 players with the highest 13-game total, including bonus pins, will determine the champion in a stepladder final. The No. 3 seed bowls the No. 2 seed and the winner of the semifinal match takes on the No. 1 seed for the title and the 11.300 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of nine stops in Bahrain, Germany, Kuwait (2), Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals (date and venue tba).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

2017 Brunswick Euro Challenge – Qualifying Standings after Squad 8/18

Top 50 qualifiers, top 5 from March 21-22 squads (places 51-55), top 5 from March 18-19 squads (places 56-60), and top 4 of the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, March 26.

300 games (4) – Muhd Jaris Goh, Shayna Ng, Jazreel Tan, Kuek Qi En.