United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famerof Newhall, California, will look for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title at the USBC Senior Queens starting this week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 2017 Senior Queens will kick off Wednesday at Baton Rouge’s Circle Bowl with more than 50 of the top female players ages 50 and older vying for the title and $6,000 top prize.

Romeo, also a Professional Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Famer, is the only bowler in history to capture the coveted tiara three consecutive times, and last year’s title at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas (pictured above) helped her match USBC Hall of Famer Sandra Postma (right) for the most titles in tournament history.

Romeo went undefeated through the double-elimination bracket on her way to the title in 2016, including a win against fellow USBC and PWBA Hall of Famer Tish Johnson (left) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 198-195. Each of Romeo’s Senior Queens titles has come against Johnson, and Johnson has finished as the runner-up the last four years.

Romeo, a 17-time PWBA champion, has stuck with her routine in preparation for the trip to Baton Rouge as she tries to keep her historic streak intact.

“I try not to think about it and look at it as just another tournament,” Romeo said. “I practiced as much as I would for any event, but I have been working with some of my coaches on my swing and footwork. The competition is getting tougher and tougher, so I just have to let things happen.”

As the defending champion, Romeo is guaranteed the No. 32 spot in the bracket, but she’ll have the chance to improve her seeding through qualifying.

All competitors at the 2017 Senior Queens will bowl 15 games of qualifying over two days, starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. Eastern, to determine the 31 bowlers who will join Romeo in match play.

The bracket will feature three-game matches, with total pinfall determining who advances. The five players who make their way through the bracket will advance to the stepladder finals. The tournament features a true double-elimination format, so the No. 1 seed for the stepladder finals would have to lose twice in the championship match.

BOWL.com’s BowlTV will broadcast competition throughout the 2017 event starting with Wednesday’s second qualifying round at 3 p.m. Eastern. The stepladder finals will be broadcast live Friday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Click here for more information and the complete schedule.

