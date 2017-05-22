Rocio Restrepo stays undefeated at 2017 USBC Queens

The last 24 hours at the United States Bowling Congress Queens have been a roller coaster forof Louisville, Ohio, but she remains undefeated after two rounds of match play.

Sixteen players remain in the winners bracket at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisianna, after Sunday’s opening rounds of match play in the double-elimination bracket. Bracket matches consist of three games, with total pinfall determining who advances.

The bracket started with the top 63 competitors after qualifying, along with defending champion Bernice Lim of Singapore, and matches will continue through Monday until the five stepladder finalists are determined. CBS Sports Network will air the finals Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern, and the winner will take home the top prize of $20,000.

Restrepo’s roller coaster ride started Saturday evening while finishing her qualifying block. The Colombian native (pictured above) was in eighth place after the first two rounds but struggled with her timing during the final five games.

After rolling a 131 in Game 4, Restrepo found herself in jeopardy of missing the cut as she continued to struggle with her timing in the final game. She was able to regroup and throw two strikes in her final frame, along with a nine-count on her fill ball, to tie Jennifer King (right) of Irmo, South Carolina, for the final two spots in the bracket.

“I nearly bowled myself out of this tournament,” said Restrepo, a two-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour champion.

“I don’t know how I came through on those last three shots, since I really had nothing. I stepped up on the approach, cleared my mind and did everything I could. If it was meant to be, I was going to find a way, and I did.”

Restrepo was back on track Sunday morning in her opening match against two-time USBC Queens champion Kelly Kulick (left) of Union, New Jersey, advancing with a 683-659 victory.

Restrepo continued strong to start her next match against Brittany Smith of Johnston, Iowa, rolling a 278 game to take an 84-pin lead after the first game. But, the momentum quickly swung in the opposite direction as Smith rolled 258, and Restrepo lost her reaction on the way to a 168 effort, falling behind in the match.

Restrepo made a ball change and trusted in her ability in the final game, delivering a key double late in the match to sneak past Smith, 650-640.

“I went from having great ball reaction to shooting 160,” said Restrepo, who advanced to the stepladder finals of the 2017 QubicaAMF PWBA Sonoma County Open and PWBA Storm Sacramento Open, which will be taped Tuesday at the River Center and air on CBS Sports Network in June.

“I felt that my shots weren’t that bad, but the lanes drastically changed for me. I made a ball change, trusted my instincts and did what I needed to do in those finals shots. I’ve bowled a lot of games in the past four weeks, and having the chance to rest and relax tonight means a lot.”

Restrepo will face Singapore’s Shayna Ng (right) in the third round Monday, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern. Restrepo and Ng are joined in the winners bracket by three past Queens champions – USBC Hall of Famer Liz Johnson of Deerfield, Ill. (2009 and 2015), Latvia’s Diana Zavjalova (below left; 2013) and Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio (2006).

Defending champion Bernice Lim of Singapore lost both of her matches Sunday and was eliminated. She finished in a tie for 49th place. Japan’s Katsuko Sugimoto was the last player to successfully defend a Queens title, winning in 1981 and 1982.

Qualifying at the River Center consisted of 15 games over three days to determine the 63 players who would join Lim in the double-elimination bracket.



2017 USBC Queens – Round 1

Double elimination, three-game matches decided by total pinfall. Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket

(64) Jennifer King, Irmo, S.C., def. (1) Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 721-652

(32) Karen Boyd, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., def. (33) Hollyann Johansen, Wichita, Kan., 647-524

(17) Melissa Van Dyke, Parma, Ohio, def. (48) Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., 660-591

(16) Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., def. (49) Jazreel Tan, Singapore, 744-666

(9) Jamie Martin, Omaha, Neb., def. (56) Brooke Bower, Camp Hill, Pa., 616-594

(24) Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, def. (41) Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 671-496

(25) Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, def. (40) Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 672-560

(57) Marissa Thomas, Louisville, Ky., def. (8) Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 654-590

(5) Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., def. (60) Emily Peterson, West Fargo, N.D., 593-588

(37) Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Fla., def. (28) Ashley Rucker, Bartlesville, Okla., 615-556

(44) Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y., def. (21) Anita Arnett, Richmond, Texas, 705-590

(12) Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., def. (53) Verity Crawley, England, 756-711

(52) Clara Guerrero, Pflugerville, Texas, def. (13) Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 638-608

(20) Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., def. (45) Danielle Van der Meer, Washington, Ill., 681-599

(29) Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis., def. (36) Jasmine Snell, Papillion, Neb., 637-617

(4) Missy Parkin, Laguna Hill, Calif., def. (61) Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 651-635

(3) Josie Earnest-Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., def. (62) Missy Klug, The Villages, Fla., 603-563

(35) Kristina Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., def. (30) Daphne Tan, Singapore, 635-606

(19) Daria Kovalova, Wichita, Kan., def. (46) Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, 708-616

(51) Daria Pajak, Poland, def. (14) Joey Yeo, Singapore, 698-602

(54) Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, def. (11) Katie Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 633-592

(43) Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn., def. (22) Karen Marcano, Venezuela, 601-535

(27) Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., def. (38) Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 690-651

(59) Nicole Bower, Camp Hill, Pa., def. (6) Cherie Tan, Singapore, 637-619

(7) Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, def. (58) New Hui Fen, Singapore, 729-559

(26) Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., def. (39) Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 675-622

(42) Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., def. (23) Bernice Lim, Singapore, 626-586

(10) Juliana Franco, Colombia, def. (55) Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 669-594

(50) Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va., def. (15) Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 623-560

(18) Shayna Ng, Singapore, def. (47) Kayla Johnson, Washington, Ill., 586-581

(34) Brittany Smith, Johnston, Iowa, def. (31) Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 683-627

(63) Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, def. (2) Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 683-659

2017 USBC Queens – Winners Bracket Round 2

Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket.

King def. Boyd, 601-561

McEwan def. Van Dyke, 666-620

Martin def. Woessner, 719-644

Thomas def. Asbaty, 667-622

Kuhlkin def. Mellott, 606-591

L. Johnson def. Sellens, 692-589

O’Keefe def. Guerrero, 716-621

Schwartz def. Parkin, 676-621

Earnest-Barnes def. Szczerbinski, 661-589

Kovalova def. Pajak, 747-597

Zavjalova def. Carbonetto, 696-609

Fry def. N. Bower, 607-550

Pluhowsky def. Bond, 702-645

Franco def. Current, 684-542

Ng def. Greene, 624-605

Restrepo def. Smith, 650-640

2017 USBC Queens – Elimination Bracket Round 2

Losers eliminated, earn $1,200

Boomershine def. Johansen, 646-576

T. Johnson def. Bulthuis, 672-570

J. Tan def. Jasmin, 649-590

B. Bower def. Galante, 637-538

Peterson def. Rucker, 652-574

Guerra def. Snell, 641-609

Crawley def. Arnett, 658-631

Brummett def. Van der Meer, 695-571

D. Tan def. Klug, 684-625

C. Tan def. Gongora, 718-625

Dorin-Ballard def. Yeo, 570-531

Marcano def. Zwiefelhofer, 672-599

New def. McCarthy, 668-596

Kulick def. Simpson, 621-603

Pöppler def. Lim, 642-594

Hulsenberg def. K. Johnson, 586-530

2017 USBC Queens – Winners Bracket Round 3

Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket.

Pajak def. Boomershine, 711-601

T. Johnson def. Carbonetto, 738-591

J. Tan def. Szczerbinski, 662-594

N. Bower def. B. Bower, 675-569

Current def. Peterson, 638-530

Guerra def. Greene, 637-616

Crawley def. Bond, 619-595

Smith def. Brummett, 607-541

Van Dyke def. D. Tan, 643-609

C. Tan def. Woessner, 725-663

Boyd def. Dorin-Ballard, 763-650

Marcano def. Asbaty, 661-648

New def. Sellens, 595-567

Guerrero def. Kulick, 656-646

Mellott def. Poppler, 584-580

Parkin def. Hulsenberg, 672-661