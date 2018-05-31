Ron Mohr wins Northern California Classic for 10th PBA50 Tour title

PBA Hall of Famerof Las Vegas, overcame an open in the first frame and a 26-pin deficit early in the championship match to beat fellow Hall of Famerof Oxford, Fla., to win the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Wednesday for his 10th career PBA50 Tour title.

Pictured above from left: Brentwood, Calif. Mayor Bob Taylor, winner Ron Mohr and Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.

Mohr (right) missed a 10 pin in the first frame but battled back with a spare and then six strikes in a row to beat Williams, 237-218, in the title match for his first title of the season and second Northern California Classic title at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California, having also won in 2011

“First, I thought here we go again,” the 62-year-old Mohr said after the open in the first frame. “But then I refocused and thought it’s early and it’s not over yet. I was actually more worried about the four strikes in a row that Walter started with than my ability to come back. I kept telling myself just make good shots the rest of the way and see how it goes from there.

Williams (left), who finished second for the third time this season, started with four strikes in a row but then ran into trouble when he left the 4-6-7-10 split in the fifth frame and could never recover after that. Williams, who qualified second for the finals, was trying for his 12th PBA50 Tour title.

Mohr earned top qualifier honors for the finals thanks to winning all of his 11 matches in match play earlier in the day.

“I was really bowling well all day today and had a lot of confidence going into the title match which probably helped me turn it around,” Mohr said. “It also helped that I really never had the feeling that I was way behind or was in a hole I couldn’t get out of.”

In the opening stepladder match, Johnny Petraglia BVL Open winner Michael Haugen Jr. (right) of Phoenix, defeated 2017 Northern California Classic winner Amleto Monacelli (left), 258-213. Haugen was trying for his third career PBA50 Tour title and Monacelli was trying for his ninth.

In the second match, Haugen beat six-time PBA Tour winner Chris Warren (right) of Grants Pass, Ore., who was trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, 248-216, to advance to the semifinal match against Williams. Williams then beat Haugen in the semifinal, 258-237, to advance to the championship match.

The PBA50 Tour travels to Las Vegas for the Super Senior Classic May 31-June 3 and the USBC Senior Masters June 4-10 both at Sam’s Town, and then moves to the Suncoast Bowling Center for the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm June 11-15.

Fans can catch all the PBA50 Tour action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Stepladder Results

Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., United States (May 27-30, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 237 (1 game), $8,000

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., 476 (2 games), Oxford, Fla., $4,500

3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 743 (3 games), $2,500

4, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 216 (1 game), $2,000

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 213 (1 game), $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Haugen def. No. 5 Monacelli, 258-213

Second Match: Haugen def. No. 3 Warren, 248-216

Semifinal Match: No. 2 Williams def. Haugen, 258-237

Championship Match: No. 1 Mohr def. Williams, 237-218.

PBA50 Northern California Classic – Match Play Round 2

Players with position, hometown, match play record and 6-game total, including match play bonus pins, and earnings. Top five advance to stepladder finals. n-non-member, ss-PBA60 player ages 60 years and older.

1, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 6-0, 1,651

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-2, 1,524

3, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 4-2, 1,469

4, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4-2, 1,403

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4-2, 1,388

Missed Cut:

6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2-4, 1,374, $1,500

7, n,ss-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 4-2, 1,354, $1,500

8, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 4-2, 1,343, $1,500

9, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3-3, 1,335, $1,300

10, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 2-4, 1,311, $1,300

11, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3-3, 1,293, $1,300

12, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1-5, 1,291, $1,300

13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3-3, 1,278, $1,300

14, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2-4, 1,277, $1,300

15, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 1-5, 1,275, $1,300

16, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1-5, 1,217, $1,300

Match Play Round 1 (After five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1-3-1, 1,117, $1,150

18, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1-4, 1,068, $1,150

19, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 2-3, 1,066, $1,150

20, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 3-2, 1,052, $1,150

21, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1-4, 1,029, $1,150

22, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2-3, 1,019, $1,150

23, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 0-5, 959, $1,150

24, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1-4, 943, $1,150

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,038, $1,000

26, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,035, $1,000

27, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,034, $1,000

28, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,024, $1,000

29, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,021, $1,000

30, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,015, $1,000

31, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,003, $1,000

32, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 995, $1,000

33, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 977, $1,000

34, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 962, $1,000

35, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 947, $1,000

36, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 924, $1,000