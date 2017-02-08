Ronnie Russell takes first round lead in PBA Players Championship

With the help of a 300 game, four-time Professional Bowlers Association Tour winnerof Marion, Ind., averaged 247.8 to lead the 115-player field Tuesday after the first round of the Barbasol PBA Players Championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio.

The 37-year-old Russell (pictured right and above), who is trying for his first major title, fired a 1,983 eight-game pinfall total with games of 278, 300, 217, 245, 245, 240, 213 and 245.

“I made an equipment change recently so I did a lot of practice and felt really good coming in here,” Russell said. “I was in a place where all I had to do was make simple moves and when that’s all you have to do it makes it easy.”

Russell’s last individual PBA Tour title came in the 2015 Badger Open. His fourth PBA title came in the PBA Team Challenge last November in Las Vegas.

“It wasn’t long ago that I was making shows on a regular basis but then the last few months I’ve kind of flat-lined,” Russell added. “I’ve made some changes to come in fresh and really clear-headed and so far it’s paying off.”

Russell held a commanding lead over former Wichita State standout and fellow Team USA member AJ Chapman (left) who finished the first round in second with a 1,877 pinfall.

The 23-year-old Chapman bowled games of 247, 258, 209, 235, 278, 216, 219 and 215.

“It’s great to be in this position but I have confidence in my ability,” Chapman said. “I need to learn a lot out here but I expect to bowl well, too.”

Chapman was a member of the Wichita State team that won the 2015 Intercollegiate Team Championship.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience bowling in college but going from the team format to individual competition takes some re-programming,” Chapman added. “You’re learning in a whole new environment so there’s definitely an adjustment that needs to be made in your mental game.”

Rounding out the top five were Jakob Butturff (left), Tempe, Ariz., 1,870; Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,859 and Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,851.

Graham Fach (right), who became the first Canadian to win a PBA Tour title when he won last year’s Players Championship, finished the round in 10th with a 1,824 pinfall.

Competition continues with eight-game qualifying rounds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. After Thursday’s round the field will be cut to 24 players who will bowl another eight-game round Friday morning that will determine the top 16 players who will advance to the final eight-game round Friday afternoon.

After Friday’s final round, the top five players will advance to the live stepladder finals Sunday on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.

All qualifying rounds are covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online video streaming service. For subscription information, click here.

Barbasol PBA Players Championship – First Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total

1, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,983

2, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 1,877

3, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,870

4, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,859

5, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights,, Mo., 1,851

6, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,847

7, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 1,840

8, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,836

9, Joe Bailey, Wooster, Ohio, 1,833

10, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,824

11, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,812

12 (tie), Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., and DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,808

14, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 1,805

15, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,802

16, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,801

17, (tie), Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, and Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., 1,793

19, JR Raymond, Bay City, Mich., 1,791

20, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,790

21, Zacharary Wilkins, Canada, 1,786

22, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,785

23, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,784

24, (tie) EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,777

26, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 1,774

27, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,771

28, (tie) Wayne Webb, Columbus, Ohio, and Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,770

30, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,768

31, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,766

32, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,763

33, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,760

34, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,759

35, (tie) Dom Barrett, England, and Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,752

37, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,751

38, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,743

39, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,741

40, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,740

41, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 1,738

42, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 1,737

43, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,736

44, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,731

45, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,729

46, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 1,728

47, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,726

48, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,724

49, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,723

50, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,722

51, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,721

52, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,720

53, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 1,717

54, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,715

55, (tie) David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 1,714

57, (tie) Stuart Williams, England, and Josh Conner, Columbus, Ohio, 1,712

59, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,709

60, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 1,704

61, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,701

62, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 1,697

63, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,694

64, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,692

65, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 1,689

66, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,682

67, (tie) Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., and Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 1,678

69, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,676

70, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,665

71, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,664

72, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,663

73, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,662

74, Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 1,660

75 (tie), Jesper Svensson, Sweden, and Richie Teece, England, 1,658

77, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 1,655

78, Daniel Hochstein, Farmington Hills, Mich., 1,651

79, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,650

80, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,648

81, Carleton Chambers, Detroit, 1,638

82, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,635

83, (tie) Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., and Kelly Jordon, Marion, Ohio, 1,634

85, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 1,632

86, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,628

87, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 1,624

88, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,623

89, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,622

90, (tie) Francois Louw, South Africa, and Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,618

92, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,612

93, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,604

94, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 1,597

95, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,596

96, Kyle Mayberry, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, 1,588

97, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,584

98, Jason Lundquist, Columbus, Ohio, 1,579

99, Matthew Rubright, Pittsburg, Pa., 1,577

100, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 1,576

101, (tie) Christopher Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,556

103, Anggie Ramirez, Colombia, 1,538

104, Anthony LaCaze, Melrose Park, Ill., 1,526

105, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,511

106, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,510

107, Joshua Weiner, Hilliard, Ohio, 1,502

108, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind.,, 1,491

109, Jeremiah Bryant, Taylor, Mich., 1,483

110, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 1,471

111, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 1,469

112, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 1,467

113, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,449

114, CL Smith, Rynoldsburg, Ohio, 1,397

115, Chad Cygnarowicz, Robinson Township, Pa., 1,393