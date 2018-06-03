Ryan Ciminelli again paces PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open qualifiers

For the second year in a row, Ryan Ciminelli
of Clarence, N.Y., led qualifiers in the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas, into Sunday’s cashers round, averaging 225.75 for Saturday’s first eight games.
Ciminelli (right and above), a 32-year-old lefthander and seven-time PBA Tour title winner, rolled games of 253, 209, 190, 215, 233, 243, 228 and 235 for a 1,806 pinfall total, taking the qualifying lead in the final game by 12 pins over amateur Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tenn.
Defending Jonesboro champion Francois Lavoie (left) of Canada was third with 1,782 pins as the top 35 top qualifiers advanced to Sunday’s five-game cashers round. Lavoie defeated Ciminelli, 224-152, to win the 2017 Greater Jonesboro Open title.
The top 35 qualifiers will bowl in Sunday’s five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 3:45 p.m. All times are Central.
All of Sunday’s action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.
The Jonesboro Open is the third of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour tournaments that are part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule in 2018.
PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open – Final Qualifying Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 35 advance to cashers round. n-denotes non-member.
1, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 1,806
2, n-Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,794
3, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,782
4, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,768
5, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,762
6, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 1,756
7, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,755
8, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,734
9, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,729
10, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,716
11 (tie), Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., and
Mitch Hupe, Towanda, Kan., 1,696
13, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,694
14, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,689
15 (tie), Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., and
Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,672
17 (tie), Tyler Corbin, Corinth, Miss, and
Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,671
19, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 1,664
20, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,662
21 (tie), Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., and
Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,660
23, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,657
24, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, CA, 1,655
25, Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., 1,652
26, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,651
27, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,648
28 (tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and
Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,644
30, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,639
31, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,632
32, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,627
33, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 1,625
34 (tie), Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,623
CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,623
Missed Cut:
36, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,621
37, Billy Rogers, Dallas, Texas, 1,619
38, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 1,613
39, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,606
40, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,602
41 (tie), Shawn Maldonado, Houston, and
Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 1,597
43, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,589
44 (tie), Jean Perez, Puerto Rico
n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., and
Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,587
47, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,585
48, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,583
49, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,581
49, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,581
51, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,573
52 (tie), Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, and
Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,572
54, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 1,564
55, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,563
56 (tie), n-Michael Dailey, Memphis, Tenn., and
Zakary Edgerton, Greenville, Texas, 1,561
58, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 1,557
59, Curt Dupre IV, Destrehan, La., 1,556
60, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 1,548
61 (tie), Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas
Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and
Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,544
64, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,540
65, Quinton Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,539
66, s-n-Jeff Atkins, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 1,535
67, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,533
68, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,529
69, n-Brenden Williams, Springfield, Mo., 1,527
70, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 1,522
71, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,514
72, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,511
73, Ahmad Muad Mohd Fishor, Malaysia, 1,505
74, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,504
75, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,500
76, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,498
77, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,497
78, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,495
79, n-Will Hoge, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,491
80, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,489
81, Thomas Rash, Longview, Tex., 1,473
82, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,460
83, n-Chase Valenzuela, Little Rock, Ark., 1,450
84, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,448
85, n-Trey Brand, Newcastle, Okla., 1,446
86, n-Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,422
87, Hunter Brooks IV, Smyrna, Tenn., 1,417
88, n-Elijah Felling, Greenbriar, Ark., 1,410
89 (tie), Joshua Garrard, Mustang, Okla., and
n-Brad Brooks, N. Little Rock, Ark., 1,403
91, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 1,388
92, Samuel Bratton, Santa Fe, Tenn., 1,384
93, Donnie Benson, Newalla, Okla., 1,383
94, Darren Comardelle, Gretna, La., 1,371
95, n-Skyler Pemberton, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,369
96, Joey Burruel, Glendale, Ariz., 1,361
97, n-Justin Neuhard, West Plains, Mo., 1,348
98, n-Michael Liggett, Tullahoma, Tenn., 1,338
99, James Mayer, Richmond, Texas, 1,334
100, n-Blake Hall, Lake City, Ark, 1,331
101, n-Andrew Marks, Conway, Ark., 1,314
102, n-Eddie Klingensmith, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,258
103, n-Michael Lane, Independence, Mo., 1,241
104, Lynn Martin, Tupelo, Mis., 1,175
105, Charles Combs, Yukon, Okla., 1,104