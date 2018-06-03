Ryan Ciminelli again paces PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open qualifiers

For the second year in a row,of Clarence, N.Y., led qualifiers in the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas, into Sunday’s cashers round, averaging 225.75 for Saturday’s first eight games.

Ciminelli (right and above), a 32-year-old lefthander and seven-time PBA Tour title winner, rolled games of 253, 209, 190, 215, 233, 243, 228 and 235 for a 1,806 pinfall total, taking the qualifying lead in the final game by 12 pins over amateur Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tenn.

Defending Jonesboro champion Francois Lavoie (left) of Canada was third with 1,782 pins as the top 35 top qualifiers advanced to Sunday’s five-game cashers round. Lavoie defeated Ciminelli, 224-152, to win the 2017 Greater Jonesboro Open title.

The top 35 qualifiers will bowl in Sunday’s five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 3:45 p.m. All times are Central.

The Jonesboro Open is the third of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour tournaments that are part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule in 2018.

PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 35 advance to cashers round. n-denotes non-member.

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 1,806

2, n-Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,794

3, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,782

4, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,768

5, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,762

6, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 1,756

7, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,755

8, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,734

9, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,729

10, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,716

11 (tie), Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., and

Mitch Hupe, Towanda, Kan., 1,696

13, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,694

14, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,689

15 (tie), Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., and

Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,672

17 (tie), Tyler Corbin, Corinth, Miss, and

Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,671

19, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 1,664

20, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,662

21 (tie), Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., and

Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,660

23, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,657

24, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, CA, 1,655

25, Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., 1,652

26, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,651

27, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,648

28 (tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and

Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,644

30, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,639

31, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,632

32, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,627

33, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 1,625

34 (tie), Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,623

CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,623

Missed Cut:

36, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,621

37, Billy Rogers, Dallas, Texas, 1,619

38, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 1,613

39, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,606

40, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,602

41 (tie), Shawn Maldonado, Houston, and

Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 1,597

43, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,589

44 (tie), Jean Perez, Puerto Rico

n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., and

Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,587

47, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,585

48, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,583

49, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,581

49, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,581

51, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,573

52 (tie), Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, and

Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,572

54, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 1,564

55, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,563

56 (tie), n-Michael Dailey, Memphis, Tenn., and

Zakary Edgerton, Greenville, Texas, 1,561

58, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 1,557

59, Curt Dupre IV, Destrehan, La., 1,556

60, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 1,548

61 (tie), Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas

Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and

Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,544

64, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,540

65, Quinton Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,539

66, s-n-Jeff Atkins, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 1,535

67, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,533

68, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,529

69, n-Brenden Williams, Springfield, Mo., 1,527

70, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 1,522

71, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,514

72, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,511

73, Ahmad Muad Mohd Fishor, Malaysia, 1,505

74, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,504

75, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,500

76, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,498

77, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,497

78, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,495

79, n-Will Hoge, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,491

80, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,489

81, Thomas Rash, Longview, Tex., 1,473

82, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,460

83, n-Chase Valenzuela, Little Rock, Ark., 1,450

84, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,448

85, n-Trey Brand, Newcastle, Okla., 1,446

86, n-Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,422

87, Hunter Brooks IV, Smyrna, Tenn., 1,417

88, n-Elijah Felling, Greenbriar, Ark., 1,410

89 (tie), Joshua Garrard, Mustang, Okla., and

n-Brad Brooks, N. Little Rock, Ark., 1,403

91, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 1,388

92, Samuel Bratton, Santa Fe, Tenn., 1,384

93, Donnie Benson, Newalla, Okla., 1,383

94, Darren Comardelle, Gretna, La., 1,371

95, n-Skyler Pemberton, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,369

96, Joey Burruel, Glendale, Ariz., 1,361

97, n-Justin Neuhard, West Plains, Mo., 1,348

98, n-Michael Liggett, Tullahoma, Tenn., 1,338

99, James Mayer, Richmond, Texas, 1,334

100, n-Blake Hall, Lake City, Ark, 1,331

101, n-Andrew Marks, Conway, Ark., 1,314

102, n-Eddie Klingensmith, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,258

103, n-Michael Lane, Independence, Mo., 1,241

104, Lynn Martin, Tupelo, Mis., 1,175

105, Charles Combs, Yukon, Okla., 1,104