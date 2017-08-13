Ryan Ciminelli leads qualifying in PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open

of Cheektowaga, N.Y., averaged 239.25 Saturday to lead the opening qualifying round in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open at AMF Western Branch Lanes by 34 pins overof Spring Hill, Fla.

Ciminelli (right and above), a seven-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 258, 248, 249, 202, 240, 230, 219 and 268 for an eight-game total of 1,914 pins on a lane condition that proved to be a test of mental and physical skills for the field of 130 PBA members and regional amateur bowlers. Caso, a third-year PBA member who won his first PBA title in a PBA South Region tournament in his home town late July, averaged 235 to finish with 1,880 pins.

Josh Blanchard (left) of Mesa, Ariz., was third with 1,866 pins followed by Rhino Page (right) of Orlando, Fla., with a 1,826 total and Andres Gomez of Colombia in fifth with a 1,792 total.

The top 43 qualifiers will return for a four-game cashers round Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will advance to a three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m. Based on 15-game totals, the top eight will bowl another two games with pinfall totals based on 17 games determining the top four for the 3 p.m. stepladder finals. All times are Eastern.

All rounds Sunday will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

The Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open is the fifth tournament in the seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup series that will award $50,000 in bonus prizes to the five points leaders following the Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic from Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment in Middletown, Del., Aug. 19-20, and the PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 26-27.

Among players advancing to the cashers round were the top four players in the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup points race: points leader EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., in 15th place; co-holders of second place in points, Dom Barrett of England (16th) and Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash. (13th), and Blanchard, who currently is fourth in points.

PBA members who finish among the top 20 in Chesapeake will earn points in the Storm Cup series.

PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open – First Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n-denotes non-PBA member; w-denotes woman.

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,914

2, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,880

3, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,866

4, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,826

5, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,792

6, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,791

7, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,787

8, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,771

9 (tie), Clifford Stanley II, Virginia Beach, Va.;

Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, and

Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,767

12, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,766

13, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,755

14, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,749

15, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,743

16, Dom Barrett, England, 1,741

17, n-Josh Garner, Hampton, Va., 1,739

18, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,732

19 (tie), Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., and

Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,723

21, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,718

22, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,705

23, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,690

24, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,685

25, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 1,673

26, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,666

27, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,663

28, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 1,660

29, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,656

30, Michael Tang, San Francisco, Calif., 1,647

31, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,645

32, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,640

33, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,636

34 (tie), Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C.;

Shota Kawazoe, Japan, and

Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1,632

37, David Powers, Newport News, Va., 1,631

38, Johnnie Payne, Savannah, Ga., 1,629

39, n-Chris Kruschke, Newport News, Va., 1,625

40, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,620

41, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,607

42 (tie), Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., and

Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,605

Failed to advance:

44 (tie), Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., and

John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,604

46, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,597

47, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,596

48, n-Allen Levet, Glen Allen, Va., 1,595

49, n-Thomas Woodall, Norfolk, Va., 1,594

50, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,593

51, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,590

52, n-Ricky Boyters, Newport News, Va., 1,585

53 (tie), Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa.;

n-Shawn Stacy Jr., Hampton, Va., and

Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,583

56, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,582

57 (tie), Michael Markis, Tafton, Pa., and

Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,579

59, Chris Bolosan, Newport News, Va., 1,577

60, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,573

61, Shawn Lavender, Waynesboro, Va., 1,570

62, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,568

63, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,560

64, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,559

65, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,558

66, Russell Sawyers, Culpeper, Va., 1,557

67, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,549

68, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,547

69, Jeremy Davenport, Suffolk, Va., 1,539

70, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,535

71, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,534

72 (tie), James Matthews, Prattville, Ala., and

Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,524

74, Michael Fontenot, Hampton, Va., 1,523

75, Troy McKinney, Yorktown, Va., 1,521

76, n-Willie Shy, Greensboro, N.C., 1,513

77, n-Ryon Collins, Chester, Va., 1,512

78, Gilbert Salang, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,510

79, n-Chris Hans, Rocky Mount, N.C., 1,509

80, Wendell Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 1,499

81, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,497

82, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,493

83, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,491

84 (tie), n-Nicholas Brown, Montross, Va., and

Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,490

86, n-Carvel Waters, Ft. Washington, Md., 1,489

87, w-Rebecca Glazier, Hampton, Va., 1,486

88, Fabian Castaneda, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,482

89, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,471

90, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,470

91, Robert Riggle, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,467

92, Thad Rand, Rapidan, Va., 1,465

93, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,463

94 (tie), David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., and

n-Brett Miller, Morehead, Ky., 1,460

96, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,455

97, Robert Gardner III, Carrollton, Va., 1,454

98, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,453

99, n-Jeffrey Roberts, Clermont, Fla., 1,452

100 (tie), n-Calvin Clark, Newport News, Va., and

n-Jeffrey Campbell, Newport News, Va., 1,445

102, Anthony Petrello, Chesapeake, Va., 1,443

103 (tie), n-Jarrell Pretlow, Williamsburg, Va., and

Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,438

105, w-n-Tiffany Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,421

106, Christopher Glaz, Elmwood Park, Ill, 1,415

107, n-Adam Meads, Harbinger, N.C., 1,407

108 (tie), Scott Schnur, Jr., Churchville, Md., and

Jeffrey Voght, Canojaharie, N.Y., 1,391

110, John Mertz III, Lancaster, Pa., 1,389

111, n-Jamal Strayhorn Sr., Virginia Beach, Va., 1,379

112, Tim Davidson Jr., Clifton, Va., 1,375

113, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,374

114, Gordon Hope III, Chesapeake, Va., 1,370

115, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 1,368

116 (tie), n-Jonathon Bush, Clermont, Fla., and

Brian Bradley, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,362

118 (tie), Tommy Gollick, Oberlin, Pa., and

Maurice Frazier, Suffolk, Va., 1,358

120, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,352

121, n-Jacob Hatfield, Spotsylvania, Va., 1,345

122, Joey Dineen, Williamsburg, Va., 1,343

123, n-Chuck Richey, Charlotte, N.C., 1,341

124 (tie), Gerald Strohl, Virginia Beach, Va., and

n-John Zilk, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,337

126, Andrew Felmeten, Newport News, Va., 1,293

127, Joseph Gomez, Norfolk, Va., 1,281

128, n-Danny Williams, South Hill, Va., 1,256

129, w-Beverly Blanchard, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,249

130, n-Brad Cook, Woodbridge, Va., 1,187