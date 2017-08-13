Ryan Ciminelli leads qualifying in PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open

Ryan Ciminelli
of Cheektowaga, N.Y., averaged 239.25 Saturday to lead the opening qualifying round in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open at AMF Western Branch Lanes by 34 pins over Anthony Caso
of Spring Hill, Fla.
Ciminelli (right and above), a seven-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 258, 248, 249, 202, 240, 230, 219 and 268 for an eight-game total of 1,914 pins on a lane condition that proved to be a test of mental and physical skills for the field of 130 PBA members and regional amateur bowlers. Caso, a third-year PBA member who won his first PBA title in a PBA South Region tournament in his home town late July, averaged 235 to finish with 1,880 pins.
Josh Blanchard (left) of Mesa, Ariz., was third with 1,866 pins followed by Rhino Page (right) of Orlando, Fla., with a 1,826 total and Andres Gomez of Colombia in fifth with a 1,792 total.
The top 43 qualifiers will return for a four-game cashers round Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will advance to a three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m. Based on 15-game totals, the top eight will bowl another two games with pinfall totals based on 17 games determining the top four for the 3 p.m. stepladder finals. All times are Eastern.
All rounds Sunday will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
The Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open is the fifth tournament in the seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup series that will award $50,000 in bonus prizes to the five points leaders following the Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic from Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment in Middletown, Del., Aug. 19-20, and the PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 26-27.
Among players advancing to the cashers round were the top four players in the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup points race: points leader EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., in 15th place; co-holders of second place in points, Dom Barrett of England (16th) and Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash. (13th), and Blanchard, who currently is fourth in points.
PBA members who finish among the top 20 in Chesapeake will earn points in the Storm Cup series.
PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open – First Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n-denotes non-PBA member; w-denotes woman.
1, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,914
2, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,880
3, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,866
4, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,826
5, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,792
6, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,791
7, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,787
8, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,771
9 (tie), Clifford Stanley II, Virginia Beach, Va.;
Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, and
Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,767
12, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,766
13, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,755
14, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,749
15, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,743
16, Dom Barrett, England, 1,741
17, n-Josh Garner, Hampton, Va., 1,739
18, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,732
19 (tie), Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., and
Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,723
21, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,718
22, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,705
23, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,690
24, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,685
25, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 1,673
26, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,666
27, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,663
28, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 1,660
29, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,656
30, Michael Tang, San Francisco, Calif., 1,647
31, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,645
32, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,640
33, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,636
34 (tie), Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C.;
Shota Kawazoe, Japan, and
Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1,632
37, David Powers, Newport News, Va., 1,631
38, Johnnie Payne, Savannah, Ga., 1,629
39, n-Chris Kruschke, Newport News, Va., 1,625
40, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,620
41, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,607
42 (tie), Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., and
Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,605
Failed to advance:
44 (tie), Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., and
John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,604
46, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,597
47, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,596
48, n-Allen Levet, Glen Allen, Va., 1,595
49, n-Thomas Woodall, Norfolk, Va., 1,594
50, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,593
51, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,590
52, n-Ricky Boyters, Newport News, Va., 1,585
53 (tie), Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa.;
n-Shawn Stacy Jr., Hampton, Va., and
Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,583
56, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,582
57 (tie), Michael Markis, Tafton, Pa., and
Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,579
59, Chris Bolosan, Newport News, Va., 1,577
60, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,573
61, Shawn Lavender, Waynesboro, Va., 1,570
62, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,568
63, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,560
64, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,559
65, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,558
66, Russell Sawyers, Culpeper, Va., 1,557
67, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,549
68, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,547
69, Jeremy Davenport, Suffolk, Va., 1,539
70, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,535
71, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,534
72 (tie), James Matthews, Prattville, Ala., and
Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,524
74, Michael Fontenot, Hampton, Va., 1,523
75, Troy McKinney, Yorktown, Va., 1,521
76, n-Willie Shy, Greensboro, N.C., 1,513
77, n-Ryon Collins, Chester, Va., 1,512
78, Gilbert Salang, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,510
79, n-Chris Hans, Rocky Mount, N.C., 1,509
80, Wendell Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 1,499
81, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,497
82, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,493
83, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,491
84 (tie), n-Nicholas Brown, Montross, Va., and
Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,490
86, n-Carvel Waters, Ft. Washington, Md., 1,489
87, w-Rebecca Glazier, Hampton, Va., 1,486
88, Fabian Castaneda, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,482
89, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,471
90, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,470
91, Robert Riggle, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,467
92, Thad Rand, Rapidan, Va., 1,465
93, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,463
94 (tie), David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., and
n-Brett Miller, Morehead, Ky., 1,460
96, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,455
97, Robert Gardner III, Carrollton, Va., 1,454
98, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,453
99, n-Jeffrey Roberts, Clermont, Fla., 1,452
100 (tie), n-Calvin Clark, Newport News, Va., and
n-Jeffrey Campbell, Newport News, Va., 1,445
102, Anthony Petrello, Chesapeake, Va., 1,443
103 (tie), n-Jarrell Pretlow, Williamsburg, Va., and
Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,438
105, w-n-Tiffany Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,421
106, Christopher Glaz, Elmwood Park, Ill, 1,415
107, n-Adam Meads, Harbinger, N.C., 1,407
108 (tie), Scott Schnur, Jr., Churchville, Md., and
Jeffrey Voght, Canojaharie, N.Y., 1,391
110, John Mertz III, Lancaster, Pa., 1,389
111, n-Jamal Strayhorn Sr., Virginia Beach, Va., 1,379
112, Tim Davidson Jr., Clifton, Va., 1,375
113, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,374
114, Gordon Hope III, Chesapeake, Va., 1,370
115, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 1,368
116 (tie), n-Jonathon Bush, Clermont, Fla., and
Brian Bradley, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,362
118 (tie), Tommy Gollick, Oberlin, Pa., and
Maurice Frazier, Suffolk, Va., 1,358
120, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,352
121, n-Jacob Hatfield, Spotsylvania, Va., 1,345
122, Joey Dineen, Williamsburg, Va., 1,343
123, n-Chuck Richey, Charlotte, N.C., 1,341
124 (tie), Gerald Strohl, Virginia Beach, Va., and
n-John Zilk, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,337
126, Andrew Felmeten, Newport News, Va., 1,293
127, Joseph Gomez, Norfolk, Va., 1,281
128, n-Danny Williams, South Hill, Va., 1,256
129, w-Beverly Blanchard, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,249
130, n-Brad Cook, Woodbridge, Va., 1,187