Ryan Ciminelli
of Cheektowaga, N.Y., averaged 234.25 for eight games Saturday to take a 195-pin over Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., in the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Jonesboro Bowling Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Ciminelli (pictured right and above), a 31-year-old left-hander and seven-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 226, 199, 210, 279, 235, 245, 234 and 236 for a 1,874 pinfall total. No one else in the field of 113 bowlers averaged as high as 210 on the challenging lane condition.
Allen (left) averaged 209.88 to finish with 1,679 pins and join the group of 37 top qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s cashers round.
In third place was Wes Malott (right) of Pflugerville, Texas, with 1,670 followed by Xtra Frame Storm Cup points leader Dom Barrett (below left) of England with a 1,663 total and Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Mo., with 1,661 pins.
The top 37 qualifiers advance to Sunday’s five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 3:45 p.m. All times are Central.
At stake for the winner is a $12,500 first prize, a PBA Tour title and 25 points in the Xtra Frame Storm Cup standings. All PBA members who finish among the top 20 earn Xtra Frame Storm Cup points. The Greater Jonesboro Open is the third event of the seven-tournament Storm Cup series.
All of Sunday’s action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.
