of Cheektowaga, N.Y., averaged 234.25 for eight games Saturday to take a 195-pin over Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., in the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Jonesboro Bowling Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Ciminelli (pictured right and above), a 31-year-old left-hander and seven-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 226, 199, 210, 279, 235, 245, 234 and 236 for a 1,874 pinfall total. No one else in the field of 113 bowlers averaged as high as 210 on the challenging lane condition.

Allen (left) averaged 209.88 to finish with 1,679 pins and join the group of 37 top qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s cashers round.

In third place was Wes Malott (right) of Pflugerville, Texas, with 1,670 followed by Xtra Frame Storm Cup points leader Dom Barrett (below left) of England with a 1,663 total and Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Mo., with 1,661 pins.

The top 37 qualifiers advance to Sunday’s five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 3:45 p.m. All times are Central.

At stake for the winner is a $12,500 first prize, a PBA Tour title and 25 points in the Xtra Frame Storm Cup standings. All PBA members who finish among the top 20 earn Xtra Frame Storm Cup points. The Greater Jonesboro Open is the third event of the seven-tournament Storm Cup series.

All of Sunday’s action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA XF Greater Jonesboro Open – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 37 advance to cashers’ round; n-denotes non-member

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,874

2, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,679

3, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,670

4, Dom Barrett, England, 1,663

5, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,661

6 (tie), Ryan Lakota, Shorewood, Ill., and

Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,642

8, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,639

9, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,638

10, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,619

11, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 1,615

12, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 1,613

13, n-Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,612

14, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,609

15, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,606

16, n-David Krol, Branson, Mo., 1,604

17, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,602

18 (tie), Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, and

n-Michael Tang, San Francisco, Calif., 1,600

20, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 1,598

21 (tie), Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., and

Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,594

23 (tie), Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, and

AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,590

25, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,588

26, Lucas Legnani, Argentina, 1,586

27, Stuart Williams, England, 1,585

28, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,583

29, Curt Dupre IV, Destrehan, La., 1,582

30 (tie), Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., and

Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,581

32 (tie), David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and

Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,580

34, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,565

35, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,564

36, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,561

37, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 1,558

Missed Cut:

38 (tie), Sam Cooley, Australia, and

James Cantere, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,555

40 (tie), Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., and

CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., and

Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,553

43 (tie), Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and

Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,552

45, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,550

46, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,549

47 (tie), n-Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and

Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,547

49, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,544

50, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,538

51, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,535

52, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,531

53, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Aruba, 1,526

54, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,524

55, n-Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., 1,523

56, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,522

57, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,521

58, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,517

59, Brad Brooks, Monticello, Ark., 1,513

59, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,513

61, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,509

62, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,508

63, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,496

64, n-Matt Gasn, Laurel, Md., 1,492

65, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,491

66, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,488

67, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,487

68, n-Kenneth Corley, Memphis, Tenn., 1,476

69 (tie), Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn.;

Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., and

n-Blake Starr, Oklahoma City, 1,474

72, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,470

73, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,468

74 (tie), n-Jordan Malott, Pflugerville, Tex., and

Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,466

76, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,465

77, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,447

78, n-Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark., 1,446

79, Roger Petrin, Arlington, Texas, 1,444

80, n-Matthew Hicks, Cabot, Ark., 1,441

81, Philip Wong, Houston, 1,429

82, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 1,428

83, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 1,421

84, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,419

85, n-Skylar Glanovsky, Fort Smith, Ark., 1,405

86 (tie), Aaron Ramsden, Pleasant Valley, Mo., and

David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 1,398

88, Warren Blankenship, Ardmore, Okla., 1,394

89 (tie), Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., and

Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,385

91, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,382

92, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,381

93 (tie), Stephen Keblish, Oklahoma City, Okla., and

n-Michael Dailey, Memphis, Tenn., 1,378

95, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,376

96, Jarek Vincent, Fort Smith, Ark., 1,366

97, Agustin Aranguren, Argentina, 1,365

98, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 1,353

99, Hunter Brooks IV, Smyrna, Tenn., 1,346

100, Scott Stofko, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,345

101, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 1,324

102, Dalton Gallion, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,310

103, Christopher Lequerica, Bluford, Ill., 1,296

104, Jonathan McMahon, Moticello, Ark., 1,268

105, n-John Rutigliano, Cordova, Tenn, 1,266

106, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,253

107, n-Anthony Turner, Stephens Point, Wis., 1,245

108, Marcus Hays, Wilmar, Ark., 1,190

109, n-Robert Adams, Paragould Ark., 1,183

110, n-Blane Baugh, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,182

111, n-Doug Mason, Eldorado, Ark., 1,164

112, n-Matt Glodowski, Stephens Point, Wis., 1,163

113, n-Lynn Martin, Tupelo, Mis., 1,093