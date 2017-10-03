Ryan Lalisang averages almost 250 to lead WBT event in Thailand

of Indonesia averaged almost 250 for nine games to hold the lead in the qualifying of the World Bowling Tour Thailand tournament, which is currently underway at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former Asian Games champion (pictured above), who recently filled his trophy case with a silver medal in team at the 29th Southeast Asian Games, rolled the first 300 game of the tournament in the field-best 786 three-game series and added 745 and 713 to lead the 140-player field from 20 countries with 2244 total and an average of 249.33.

His fellow countryman Hengki Susanto moved into second place with 2191 (243.44) and is the only other bowler with three 700-series, including 783, 708 and 700.

Two-time USBC Queens winner Diana Zavjalova (right) of Latvia is the best of 20 women in the field in third place with 2157. Zavjalova had series of 743, 731 and 683, including 8 pins handicap each game, a scratch average of 231.67.

Hardy Rachmadian (left) of Indonesia was mere two pins behind in fourth place with 2155. Annop Arromsaranon, who won gold in singles at the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games last month, is the best Thai bowler on fifth place with 2154, immediately followed by his compatriot Yannaphon Larp-apharat in sixth place with 2142.

Rounding out the top 7, who will receive two byes for the finals, is currently two-time PBA Player of the Year Mika Koivuniemi (right) of Finland with 2135 (237.22).

Timmy Tan (left) of Malaysia had three perfect games, one each in his 773, 679 and 669 series, to sit in 12th place with 2121.

With two more qualifying days or 18 squads to go, Badin Lerdpiriyasakulkit of Thailand holds the 39th and last spot to advance to the finals with 1965 or an average of 218.33.

The World Bowling Tour Thailand 2017 tournament will be held from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl inside the Siam Paragon Shopping Mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tournament offers total prize fund of 4,215 million Baht or approximately 125,660 U.S. Dollar. The winner will walk away with 1 million Baht or roughly $29,812 and will be awarded a World Bowling Tour title and a Professional Bowlers Association title, if won by a PBA member.

All players must bowl nine games of qualifying in three-game blocks with unlimited re-entries. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game. All ties will be broken by a one-ball roll-off.

Total 42 bowlers will survive the qualifying (Round 1), including the top 7 qualifiers, the two highest Thai bowlers outside the top 7 (ranked 8 & 9), the next 28 qualifiers (ranked 10-37), the next two Thai bowlers outside the top 37 (ranked 38-39) plus the top 3 of the one-game Desperado Squad (ranked 40-42).

Players ranked 1-8 receive two byes and players ranked 9-24 get one bye. Bowlers ranked 25-42 advance to the second round to bowl six games from scratch with the top 10 advancing to Round 3.

Those 10 and qualifiers 9-24 bowl another six games from scratch. The top 12 bowlers meet the top 8 qualifiers in Round 4. The remaining 20 players bowl another six-game block from scratch to cut to the top 7 plus the next Thai bowler (ranked 8) for the stepladder finals.

In the first round, the No. 6, 7 and 8 seed will square off. The winner takes on No. 4 and 5 seed in the second match. The winner of that match bowls the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinal. The winner meets the No. 2 seed in the semifinal. The winner advances to the championship match in which the top-seeded player must be defeated twice to win the title.

The WBT Thailand event is the 4th tournament on the 2017 World Bowling Tour. The World Bowling Tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, which will be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

The last WBT event this season is the PBA World Championship November 13-19, also at the National Bowling Stadium.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (ABF).

WBT Thailand 2017 – Qualifying Standings as of Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ICT

Total 42 players advance to the finals. Top 7 plus the top local bowler (seeded 8th) earn two byes. The next local bowler (seeded 9th) plus qualifiers 10-24 receive one bye. Qualifiers 25-37 plus another two local bowlers (seeded 38th & 39th) and the top 3 of the Desperado Squad (places 40-42) advance to second round. (f) indicates female bowler (scores include 8 pins handicap each game)