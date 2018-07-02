Ryan Lalisang, Chang Yu Hsuan reach career milestones in ABF Tour Hong Kong

of Indonesia and Chinese Taipei’sreached different career milestones at the Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour Hong Kong leg, which was staged at SCAA bowling center on Sunday, July 1.

Fresh off a second-place finish in the 2018 ABF Tour Macau leg, Lalisang (right), 37, averaged over 260 and won four matches to win his 10th career ABF Tour title. The 26-year-old Chang captured her first career title and the third for Chinese Taipei women in the history of the ABF Tour.

Lalisang finished 15th in the 44th Hong Kong Open barely making the cut to the top 16 who qualified for the ABFT Hong Kong leg.

In the Tour’s single-elimination finals decided by one game using the World Bowling Scoring System, Lalisang fired games of 266 (vs. 234 by Billy M. Islam, Indonesia), 256 (vs. 222 by Kenneth Chua, Philippines) and the tournament high game of 276 (vs. 265 by Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand) to advance to the title match against Sultan Almasri (left) of Saudi Arabia.

Though Lalisang finished with his lowest game, the Indonesia standout defeated the 20-year-old Saudi, 245-230, to reach another milestone in his career by winning his 10th ABF Tour title.

To reach the title match, Almasri edged Michael Mak of Hong Kong in the semi-final by one pin, 243-242. Newly-crowned Hong Kong Open champion, Wu Siu Hong of Hong Kong fell to compatriot James Lui in the first round, 231-259, and got eliminated.

Lalisang received a trophy along with US$500 with Almasri taking home US$300, while Arromsaranon and each Mak earned US$150. L-R Arromsaranon, Lalisang, Ms Vivien Lau, Almasri and Mak.

In the women’s finale, Chang Yu Hsuan (left) denied Hong Kong Open women’s masters champion Yanee Saebe‘s bid for back-to-back titles in Hong Kong, defeating the Thai, 203-195, thanks to a strike in the final frame. Chang is the third Chinese Taipei women’s champion on the ABF Tour.

Chang ousted Malaysia’s Sharon Koh in the opening round of 16, 223-200, then took care of Hong Kong’s Chan Shuk Han in the round of 8, 245-167, before she cruised to a 242-180 victory over Pan Yu Fen in an all-Taiwanese semi-final match.

In the other semi-final match, Yanee (right) came from behind to escape with a 235-222 win over Malaysia’s Radin Nu Najwa.

Chang got a trophy and US$500. Yanee received US$300 for second place, while Radin and Pan earned US$150 apiece for third and fourth place. Ms Vivien Lau, ABF Tour Chairman and World Bowling Secretary General, was on hand to present the trophies and prizes to the winners.

L-R Pan, Chang, Ms Vivien Lau, Saebe and Radin.

The 2018 Asian Bowling Federation Tour features four legs in East Asia (Thailand, Macau, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei). The top 16 Asian men and women in the 2018 Hong Kong Open advanced to the ABF Tour Hong Kong leg.

The last stop of the 2018 Tour will be held at Southern Bowling Center in Koahsiung, Chinese Taipei, immediately following the Koahsiung International Open Bowling Championships which runs from July 2 to 7 at the same bowling center and serves as qualifying event.

For further information and details, please contact ABF Tour Committee at Tel: +852 2893 6039, Fax: +852 2893 6290; Email: [email protected]

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (abf-online.org).

Related Articles

Wu Siu Hong, Yanee Saebe win 44th Hong Kong Open

Lee Jung Soo, Nora Lyana Natasia win their first ABF Tour title in Macau

Chinese Taipei’s Lin Pai-Feng, Wang Ya-Ting sweep titles in ABF Tour Thailand leg

2018 ABF Tour Hong Kong leg – Men’s Division

SCAA Bowling Center in Hong Kong, China (July 1, 2018)

Championship:

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. Sultan Almasri, Saudi Arabia, 245-230

Semifinal:

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 276-265

Sultan Almasri, Saudi Arabia, def. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 243-242

Quarterfinal:

Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, def. James Lui, Hong Kong, 267-256

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. Kenneth Chua, Philippines, 256-222

Sultan Almasri, Saudi Arabia, def. Mostafa Almousawi, Kuwait, 241-210

Michael Mak, Hong Kong, def. Shahrukh Amin, Malaysia, 256-221

Round of 16:

James Lui, Hong Kong, def. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 259-231

Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, def. Dhruv Sarda, India, 199-189

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. Billy M. Islam, Indonesia, 266-234

Kenneth Chua, Philippines, def. Merwin Tan, Philippines, 243-221

Sultan Almasri, Saudi Arabia, def. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 235-209

Mostafa Almousawi, Kuwait, def. Hengki Susanto, Indonesia, 243-231

Michael Mak, Hong Kong, def. Wicky Yeung, Hong Kong, 266-192

Shahrukh Amin, Malaysia, def. Hassan Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 257-211

2018 ABFT Hong Kong leg – Men’s Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money in U.S Dollar

1. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 75, $500

2. Sultan Almasri, Saudi Arabia, 60, $300

3. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 46, $150

4. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 45, $150

5. James Lui, Hong Kong, 33

6. Kenneth Chua, Philippines, 32

7. Shahrukh Amin, Malaysia, 31

8. Mostafa Almousawi, Kuwait, 30

9. Billy M. Islam, Indonesia, 20

10. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 18.5

(tie) Hengki Susanto, Indonesia, 18.5

12. Merwin Tan, Philippines, 17

13. Hassan Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 16

14. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 15

15. Wicky Yeung, Hong Kong, 14

16. Dhruv Sarda, India, 13

2018 ABF Tour Hong Kong leg – Women’s Division

SCAA Bowling Center in Hong Kong, China (July 1, 2018)

Championship:

Chang Yu Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, def. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 203-195

Semifinal:

Yanee Saebe, Thailand, def. Radin Nur Najwa, Malaysia, 235-222

Chang Yu Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, def. Pan Yu Fen, Chinese Taipei, 242-180

Quarterfinal:

Yanee Saebe, Thailand, def. Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 235-230

Radin Nur Najwa, Malaysia, def. Julia Lam, Macau, 215-201

Chang Yu Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, def. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 245-267

Pan Yu Fen, Chinese Taipei, def. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 234-169

Round of 16:

Yanee Saebe, Thailand, def. Liza Del Rosario, Philippines, 265-192

Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, def. Aldila Indryati, Indonesia, 267-230

Julia Lam, Macau, def. Kantaporn Singhabubpha, Thailand, 189-187

Radin Nur Najwa, Malaysia, def. Joey Yip, Hong Kong, 236-188

Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, def. Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, 235-197

Chang Yu Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, def. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 223-200

Pan Yu Fen, Chinese Taipei, def. Huang Chiung Yao, Chinese Taipei, 255-210

Milki Ng, Hong Kong, def. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 213-189

2018 ABFT Hong Kong leg – Women’s Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money in U.S Dollar

1. Chang Yu Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, 75, $500

2. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 60, $300

3. Radin Nur Najwa, Malaysia, 46, $150

4. Pan Yu Fen, Chinese Taipei, 45, $150

5. Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 32.5

(tie) Julia Lam, Macau, 32.5

7. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 31

8. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 30

9. Aldila Indryati, Indonesia, 20

10. Huang Chiung Yao, Chinese Taipei, 19

11. Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, 17

12. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 18

13. Liza Del Rosario, Philippines, 16

14. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 15

15. Joey Yip, Hong Kong, 14

16. Kantaporn Singhabubpha, Thailand, 13