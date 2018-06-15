Ryan Shafer tops Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open qualifying

Despite bowling 154 in his final game of qualifying in the fourth round,of Horseheads, N.Y., earned top qualifier honors in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm Thursday to lead 40 players who advanced to Friday’s match play rounds.

Shafer (featured photo) finished the qualifying portion of the third PBA50 Tour major of the season with a 5,340 24-game pinfall total (222.5 average) to lead 14-time PBA Tour winner Mika Koivuniemi who surged into second from 10th in the third round, with 5,256.

“You have to put that experience in your memory bank for the future,” said a frustrated Shafer (right). “I used four different balls on the right lane alone and just couldn’t get anything going.”

While he ended the round poorly, Shafer, a five-time winner on the PBA Tour who is trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, did bowl well the rest of the round with games of 279, 221, 210, 227 and 212 before the 154 game.

“I felt good about all the decisions I made for playing the lanes and my equipment choices for the whole round,” he continued. “Even in the last game I don’t think there’s any decision I would change — I just got to a pair (of lanes) where I couldn’t figure it out.”

Trailing by 164 pins heading into the final round of qualifying, Koivuniemi (left) bowled a 1,383 six-game pinfall in the fourth round with games of 268, 186, 279, 236, 218 and 196.

Koivuniemi, a native of Finland, is currently the head coach of the United Arab Emirates national bowling team and has been retired from PBA Tour competition for three years, but still manages to bowl an occasional professional event.

“Of course, you can find places where you could have scored higher but I’m really happy with the way I’m bowling,” said the 51-year-old Koivuniemi who owns three PBA Tour majors. “Today was a little better because I could play further inside and loft the ball more which is more the game I like to play.”

PBA50 Tour rookie Rolando Sebelen (right) of the Dominican Republic finished qualifying in third with a 5,210. He bowled 1,246 in Thursday’s round with games of 212, 211, 244, 161, 185 and 233.

Sebelen, a member of the Dominican Republic national bowling team for more than 30 years, is a multi-medalist in international competition, most notably winning a doubles bronze medal in the 2007 Pan Am Games and a team gold medal in the 1989 PABCON (formerly American Zone) Championships.

Qualifying fourth was defending champion Michael Haugen Jr. (left) of Phoenix with a 5,205 pinfall, followed by three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins (right) of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., who bowled the tournament’s first 300 game, in fifth with 5,204.

The top 40 players will bowl two six-game match play rounds Friday beginning at 8 a.m. PT. At the end of match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals schedule for 4:15 p.m.

PBA Hall of Famer and 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner Norm Duke (left) of Clermont, Fla., finished qualifying in sixth with 5,188, followed by fellow hall of famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., in seventh with 5,167.

Two-time Senior U.S. Open winners hall of famers Amleto Monacelli (right) of Venezuela, who finished 10th with 5,149, and Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., who finished 31st with 4,942, will be trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner. Monacelli won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and Weber won consecutively in 2015 and 2016.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – Fourth Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 24-game total. n denotes non-member; Top 40 and top 8 PBA60 players (places 41-48) ages 60 and over out of the regular prize fund who cashed for $1,100 advance to Friday’s match play rounds.

1, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 5,340

2, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 5,256

3, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 5,210

4, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 5,205

5, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 5,204

6, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5,188

7, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 5,167

8, n-Paul Fleming, Bedford, Texas, 5,161

9, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 5,153

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 5,149

11, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 5,131

12, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 5,104

13, Rick Minier, Houston, 5,096

14, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 5,095

15, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 5,094

16, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 5,083

16, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 5,083

18, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 5,081

19, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 5,077

20, n-Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 5,072

21, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 5,067

22, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 5,054

23, n-Ben Hoefs, Mobile, Ala., 5,003

24, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 4,997

25, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 4,976

26, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,974

27, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 4,961

28, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 4,955

29, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 4,954

30, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 4,953

31, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4,942

32, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4,937

33, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 4,933

34, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 4,930

35, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 4,922

36, Jan Larsen, Sweden, 4,918

37, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 4,915

38, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 4,913

39, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 4,908

40, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 4,906

41, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 4,882, $1,100

42, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 4,864, $1,100

43, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 4,859, $1,100

44, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 4,853, $1,100

45, (tie) ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., and

ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 4,845, $1,100

47, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 4,842, $1,100

48, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 4,824, $1,100

Missed Cut:

49, Pat Nolan, Japan, 4,901

50, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 4,894

51, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 4,893

52, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 4,872

53, Peter Knopp, Germany, 4,850

54, Mike Kanada, Camarillo, Calif., 4,839

55, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 4,836

56, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 4,835

57, n-Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 4,826

58, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 4,817

59, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 4,812

60, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 4,809

61, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 4,804

62, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 4,802

63, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 4,798

64, Christer Petersson, Gothenburg, Sweden, 4,787

65, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 4,785

66, Hakan Fast, Sweden, 4,756

67, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 4,755

68, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 4,751

69, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 4,749

70, (tie) Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., and

Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 4,747

72, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 4,743

73, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 4,740

74, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 4,737

75, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, and

Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 4,735

77, David Allen, Las Vegas, 4,729

78, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 4,727

79, Olle Svenson, Lerum, Sweden, 4,721

80, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 4,720

81, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 4,719

82, n-Klaus Lischka, Germany, 4,713

83, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 4,711

84, Troy Kendrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,707

85, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 4,704

86, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 4,702

87, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 4,695

88, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 4,689

89, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 4,685

90, Lennart Nyman, Sweden, 4,682

91, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 4,677

92, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 4,672

93, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 4,667

94, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 4,666

95, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 4,660

96, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 4,658

97, Crister Danielsson, Sweden, 4,654

98, Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 4,653

99, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 4,651

100, n-Anthony Figuiera, Gardena, Calif., 4,643

101, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 4,639

102, (tie) n-John Marsala, St. Louis, and

Klas Thunberg, Sweden, 4,635

104, (tie) n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., and

Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 4,628

106, n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 4,625

107, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 4,623

108, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 4,621

109, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 4,618

110, Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 4,614

111, n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 4,584

112, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 4,573

113, Jonny Hall, Sweden, 4,565

114, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 4,553

115, n-Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 4,532

116, Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 4,531

117, n-Jeff Row, Humbolt, Ariz., 4,505

118, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 4,494

119, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 4,488

120, Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 4,459

121, n-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 4,447

122, Don Lane, San Francisco, 4,412

123, n-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 4,400

124, n-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn.., 4,389

125, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 4,388

126, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 4,387

127, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 4,384

128, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 4,378

129, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 4,365

130, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 4,360

131, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 4,342

132, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 4,317

133, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 4,316

134, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 4,309

135, Jon J.J. Jensen, Olympia, Wash., 4,302

136, n-Marty Hinton, Henderson, Nev., 4,299

137, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 4,274

138, Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 4,273

139, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 4,263

140, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 4,245

141, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 4,211

142, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 4,202

143, Frank Paganelli, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,195

144, Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 4,178

145, Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,170

146, n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 4,155

147, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 4,128

148, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 4,120

149, n-William Mcgee, Great Falls, Mont., 4,080

150, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 4,020

151, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 3,996

152, n-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 3,805

153, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 3,762

300 games (1) – Harry Sullins.