San Marino to host inaugural Small Nations Cup March 15-19

Starting in 2017 the European Tenpin Bowling Federation’swill be conducted biennially. The inaugural SNC will be held from March 15-19, 2017 at the Rose’n’Bowl, an 18-laner in Serravalle in the Republic of San Marino.

Each participating country is represented by a team of two female and two male competitors.

Players from five countries, Cyprus, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino, compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Mixed Doubles, men’s and women’s Doubles, Mixed Team and men’s and women’s Masters in the three-day event.

1st Small Nations Cup – Schedule of Events

All times Central European Time (CET).

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Team arrivals, Ball Registration

14.00-20.00 Unofficial practice

Thursday, March 16, 2017

08.00-09.00 Lane Maintenance

09.00-10.00 Team Managers Meeting / GSSE meeting

10.00-12.30 Official Practice and Opening/Welcome

13.00-14:00 Lane Maintenance

14.00-17:30 Mixed Doubles

17:30-18:30 Lane maintenance

18:30-20.00 Semi-finals and Final Mixed Doubles

20.00-20:15 Medal Ceremony Mixed Doubles

Friday, March 17, 2017

08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance

09.00-12.30 Doubles

12.30-13.30 Lane maintenance

13.30-15.00 Semi-finals and Finals Doubles

15.00-15.30 Medal ceremony Doubles

15.30-16.30 Lane maintenance

16.30-20.00 Mixed Teams 3 games

Saturday, March 18, 2017

08.00-09.00 Lane Maintenance

09.00-12.30 Mixed Teams 3 games

12.30-13.30 Lane Maintenance and Break

14.00-16.00 Semi-finals and Finals Mixed Teams

16.00-16.30 Medal ceremony Mixed Teams

16.30-17.30 Lane Maintenance

17.30-18.30 Masters Semi-Finals + Finals

18.30-19.00 Medal ceremony Masters and Closing