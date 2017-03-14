San Marino to host inaugural Small Nations Cup March 15-19

Starting in 2017 the European Tenpin Bowling Federation’s Small Nations Cup
will be conducted biennially. The inaugural SNC will be held from March 15-19, 2017 at the Rose’n’Bowl, an 18-laner in Serravalle in the Republic of San Marino.
Each participating country is represented by a team of two female and two male competitors.
Players from five countries, Cyprus, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino, compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Mixed Doubles, men’s and women’s Doubles, Mixed Team and men’s and women’s Masters in the three-day event.
1st Small Nations Cup – Schedule of Events
All times Central European Time (CET).
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Team arrivals, Ball Registration
14.00-20.00 Unofficial practice
Thursday, March 16, 2017
08.00-09.00 Lane Maintenance
09.00-10.00 Team Managers Meeting / GSSE meeting
10.00-12.30 Official Practice and Opening/Welcome
13.00-14:00 Lane Maintenance
14.00-17:30 Mixed Doubles
17:30-18:30 Lane maintenance
18:30-20.00 Semi-finals and Final Mixed Doubles
20.00-20:15 Medal Ceremony Mixed Doubles
Friday, March 17, 2017
08.00-09.00 Lane maintenance
09.00-12.30 Doubles
12.30-13.30 Lane maintenance
13.30-15.00 Semi-finals and Finals Doubles
15.00-15.30 Medal ceremony Doubles
15.30-16.30 Lane maintenance
16.30-20.00 Mixed Teams 3 games
Saturday, March 18, 2017
08.00-09.00 Lane Maintenance
09.00-12.30 Mixed Teams 3 games
12.30-13.30 Lane Maintenance and Break
14.00-16.00 Semi-finals and Finals Mixed Teams
16.00-16.30 Medal ceremony Mixed Teams
16.30-17.30 Lane Maintenance
17.30-18.30 Masters Semi-Finals + Finals
18.30-19.00 Medal ceremony Masters and Closing