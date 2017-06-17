The Sapphire and Amethyst All-Events standings have new leaders after this week at the USBC Women’s Championships.

Alice Burris (above) of Pana, Illinois, snuck into the Sapphire All-Events lead June 14, recording a strike on her fill ball to finish with a 1,618 total, two pins ahead of previous leader Tara Long of Kenton, Ohio. Burris used sets of 580 in singles, 548 in team and 490 in doubles at the River Center to move into the lead. Sapphire All-Events includes bowlers with entering averages of 145-159.

Michele Menges (right) of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, also delivered a strike on her final shot at the River Center on June 10 to take the Amethyst All-Events lead by a single pin with a 1,482 total. Robin Miles of Alberta, Minnesota, previously held the lead. Menges rolled sets of 510 in team, 503 in singles and 469 in doubles to secure the top spot. Amethyst All-Events features bowlers with entering averages of 130-144.

North Carolina team takes Emerald lead at 2017 USBC Women’s Championships

The members of Triangle Rollers of Durham, North Carolina (pictured), grabbed the top spot in Emerald Team at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Led by Cynthia Brown‘s 555 series, Triangle Rollers posted a 1,992 total June 14 to become just the second Emerald team of the 2017 event to have its name at the top of the leaderboard at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The Rose Buds of Danville, Kentucky, previously held the lead with 1,961, rolled April 23 on the tournament’s opening night.

Triangle Rollers had games of 716, 639 and 637, and Brown was joined in the effort by Teresa Johnson (525), Cynthia McMillin (516) and Tina Rambo (396).

Emerald Team includes four-player teams with combined entering averages of 575-649.

New Ruby, Amethyst Doubles leaders emerge at River Center

A pair of doubles teams made their move at the Raising Cane’s River Center this week, taking over the top spot in the Ruby and Amethyst Divisions.

The mother-and-daughter duo of Tawnia Bryant and Kelsi Bryant (above, r-l) of Twin Falls, Idaho, moved into the Ruby Doubles lead June 13 after posting a 1,185 total. Amanda Livingston of Eureka, California, and Darah Nolan of McKinleyville, California, previously held the lead with 1,134.

Kelsie Bryant led the effort with a 624 series, while Tawnia Bryant, a 1997 Division 2 Doubles champion at the USBC Women’s Championships, added 561. Ruby Doubles includes bowlers with combined entering averages of 350-379.

On June 15, Mary Quintana (l.) of Price, Utah, and Lorraine Berryhill (r.) of Helper, Utah, paired up for the first time at the Women’s Championships and were able to take the lead in Amethyst Doubles.

A friendly competition between Berryhill and Quintana helped them into the lead with a 1,009 total. Lois Davis and Florence Baker of Glendale, Arizona, previously held the lead with 971.

Berryhill got the edge in the head-to-head match with a 512 series, with Quintana adding 497. Amethyst Doubles features pairs with combined entering averages of 260-289.

