Scheveningen Dutch Open is underway in The Hague, Netherlands

Eleven bowlers from Belgium, Germany and the host country Netherlands kicked off the qualifying of the inaugural Scheveningen Dutch Open (SDO) Sunday at Bowling Scheveningen.

There was only one squad instead of two, featuring nine women and just two men. Sanne Helleman (above) of Belgium earned the bragging rights as she toppled 1237 pins, an average of 206.17, and added 48 pins women’s handicap for 1285 total.

Her fellow countrywoman Cindy Valckx was 62 pins behind in second place with 1223, followed by former German national team member Michael Krämer in third place with 1185.

The first squad also featured the oldest participant of the SDO, Riet van der Willik (right), Netherlands, who still bowls twice per week. The 83-year-old, whose goal was it to finish anything but last, landed in 10th place with 886 total, just five pins ahead of Milan Scheffer.

The SDO is organized by KEDA Sports Consultancy, a new organizer of bowling events. Their motto is to create bowling events that are memorable experience for both players and spectators.

Qualifying continues on Sunday, September 10, with squads 3, 4 (youth) and 5 scheduled to start at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Scheveningen Dutch Open is the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players compete for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.250 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field has been determined, the 32 bowlers will be placed into a blind draw for placement into four groups of eight players each. All players bowl five games starting from scratch with the top two players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play is single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents are determined by a blind draw. The field is cut to eight, four and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Standings after Qualifying Squad 2/15

Top 22 qualifiers, top four from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7 (places 23-26), who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad (27th place), one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads (28th place), one player from the Turbo Game 6 list (29th place) and three players from the Elimination Roll-off (places 30-32) advance to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 17.

1. Sanne Hellemann, Belgium, 1285

2. Cindy Valckx, Belgium, 1223

3. Michael Krämer, Germany, 1185

4. Shynia Haest, Belgium, 1149

5. Bauke Jespers, Belgium, 1141

6. Eric Koning, Netherlands, 1064

7. Jolien Thys, Belgium, 1060

8. Annouk Coopmans, Belgium, 1060

9. Joeri van de Roest, Netherlands, 1058

10. Riet van de Willik, Netherlands, 886

11. Milan Scheffer, Netherlands, 881