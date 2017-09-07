Scheveningen Dutch Open – Tournament Preview

Theis the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players compete for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.250 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field has been determined, the 32 bowlers will be placed into a blind draw for placement into four groups of eight players each. All players bowl five games starting from scratch with the top two players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play is single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents are determined by a blind draw. The field is cut to eight, four and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

