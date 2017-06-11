Sean Lavery-Spahr
(right), a 36-year-old three-time PBA Regional title winner from Pasadena, Texas, averaged 243.75 for eight games Saturday to lead the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open field of 160 bowlers through qualifying at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas.
Lavery-Spahr (right), who is trying for his first PBA Tour title, rolled games of 242, 278, 236, 198, 235, 244, 269 and 248 for a 1,950 pinfall total and a 29-pin lead over reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., who finished with a 1,921 total. Tackett is trying for his third PBA Tour title of the year and the eighth of his young career.
In third place heading into Sunday’s six-game cashers round was Chris Barnes (right) of Double Oak, Texas, with 1,885 pins followed by Australia’s Sam Cooley with 1,872 pins and Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., with a 1,862 total.
The top 53 players advancing to the cashers round included the three previous PBA Xtra Frame Tour winners from earlier in the year. Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic winner Josh Blanchard (left) of Tempe, Ariz., advanced in 26th place; Wilmington Open winner Anthony Simonsen was in 22nd place and last week’s Greater Jonesboro Open winner Francois Lavoie was tied for 34th place. After the cashers round, the top 16 will advance to the eight-game modified round-robin match play round leading up to the four-player stepladder finals.
Also advancing to the cashers round was defending Lubbock champion Jakob Butturff (right) of Tempe, Ariz., who was in 11th place at the end of qualifying; Xtra Frame Storm Cup points leader Dom Barrett of England was tied for 34th, and Lavery-Spahr’s twin brother, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, in 23rd place.
At stake Sunday is a $12,500 first prize, a PBA Tour title and 25 points in the Storm Cup points race to the winner.
The Lubbock Sports Open is the fourth of seven Storm Cup events which will reward the top five players in points with a total of $50,000 in bonus money at the end of the season, including $20,000 to the points champion. The top 20 in each Storm Cup event earn points. For details about the program, click here.
Sunday’s cashers round, match play and stepladder finals will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel at 8:30 a.m., 12:15 and 4:15 p.m. CDT, respectively. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open – Final Qualifying Standings
Players with position, hometown and
8-game total; top 53 advance to Sunday’s cashers round; n-denotes non-member
1, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,950
2, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,921
3, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,885
4, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,872
5, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,862
6, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,846
7 (tie), Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., and
Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,844
9, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,822
10, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,819
11, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,814
12 (tie), Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, and
n-Peter Hellstrom, Sweden, 1,799
14, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 1,798
15, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,795
16, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,792
17, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,791
18 (tie), Kris Koeltzow, Wheat Ridge, Colo., and
Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,785
20 (tie), Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., and
Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,783
22, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,774
23, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,772
24, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,769
25, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,756
26, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,755
27, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,748
28, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,746
29, Kenneth Harlan, Lubbock, Texas, 1,744
30, Stuart Williams, England, 1,740
31 (tie), Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, and
n-Kyle Duster, Phoenix, Ariz., 1,737
33, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,733
34 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and
Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,729
36, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,725
37, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 1,724
38, n-Scotty Pope Jr., Odessa, Texas, 1,722
39, n-Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 1,721
40, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,717
41, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 1,708
42, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,706
43, Lucas Legnani, Argentina, 1,704
44 (tie), n-John Baeten, Topeka, Kan., and
Donald Davis, Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,694
46, n-Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 1,693
47, n-Sean Sadat, Houston, Texas, 1,690
48, Jorge Gutierrez, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,689
49, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 1,685
50, Martin Bedford, Gasport New York, 1,683
50, n-Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,683
52, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,682
53, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,677
Missed Cut:
54, Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,676
55, Jeremy Fowler, Odessa, Texas, 1,675
56, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,672
57 (tie), n-John Pierce, Denton, Texas, and
Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,669
59, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 1,667
60, Kevin Andes, Wichita, Kan., 1,666
61, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,663
62, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,661
63, Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 1,659
64, n-Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,652
65, n-Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 1,651
66, Aaron Ramsden, Pleasant Valley, Mo., 1,649
67, Derek Acuff, Glendale, Ariz., 1,647
68, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 1,646
69 (tie), n-Julio Rodriguez, New Braunfels, Texas, and
n-Will Hoge, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,645
71, Lee White, Odessa, Texas, 1,639
72, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 1,637
73, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,635
74, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 1,630
75, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 1,626
76 (tie), George Brooks, Loveland, Colo., and
n-Dalton Kimzey, Lubbock, Texas, 1,623
78 (tie), Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C.;
n-Blake Starr, Oklahoma City;
Colby White, Willis, Texas, and
n-Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 1,622
82, n-Charlie Whittle, Midland, Texas, 1,620
83, n-Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,618
84 (tie), n-Mike White, Midland, Texas, and
n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,615
86, Brett Cooper, Denver, 1,612
87, n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,611
88 (tie), Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and
n-Hunter Inzer, Odessa, Texas, 1,608
90, n-Russ Oviatt, Tempe, Ariz., 1,606
91, Andy Patterson, Tyler, Texas, 1,605
92, Travis Tribolet, San Angelo, Texas, 1,599
93, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,596
94 (tie), Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., and
n-Kyle Biggs, Sapulpa, Okla., 1,594
96, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,593
97, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 1,589
98, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,582
99, n-Cole Schroyer, Stanton, Texas, 1,581
100, n-Scott McCleery, Lubbock, Texas, 1,576
101, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 1,572
102, n-Sean Hamrock, Littleton, Colo., 1,567
103, Mark Payne Sr., Amarillo, Texas, 1,565
104, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,563
105, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,562
106, Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, 1,561
107, Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,559
108, Scott Stofko, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,556
109 (tie), Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, and
n-Madeleine McDuff, Katy, Texas, 1,552
111, Alan Blankenship, Denison, Texas, 1,545
112, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,543
113, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,540
114, Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 1,536
115, Scott Crawford, Allen, Texas, 1,533
116, n-Daniel Hall, Wolfforth, Texas, 1,528
117, n-Mark Myers, Phoenix, Ariz., 1,526
118, David Peterson, Plano, Texas, 1,523
119, Daniel Carabajal, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,519
120, Eric Wigger, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,515
121, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 1,512
122, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,504
123, Agustin Aranguren, Argentina, 1,503
124, n-Martin Velasquez, Andrews, Texas, 1,493
125, n-Edward Thorman, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,492
126, Carl See, Amarillo, Texas, 1,491
127, Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 1,485
128, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 1,484
129, n-Walid Letayf, Mexico, 1,483
130, n-J.R. Vaughn, Edmond, OK, 1,479
131, n-Victor De La Garza, Mexico, 1,466
132, n-Russell Williams, Wolfforth, Texas, 1,465
133, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,458
134 (tie), Charles Ganem, Jr., Hutto, Texas;
Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, and
n-Edwin Case, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,454
137, n-Austin Williams, Odessa, Texas, 1,452
138, n-Matteo Bergonzi, Lubbock, Texas, 1,451
139, n-Zach Bazyk, Artesia, N.M., 1,446
140 (tie), Zachary Wright, Roseburg, Ore., and
Matthew Calabresi, Liberty Hall, Texas, 1,428
142, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,427
143, n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,425
144, n-Rand Lightsey, Abilene, Texas, 1,420
145, n-Tyler Wilbanks, Abernathy, Texas, 1,414
145, Shane Martin, Lubbock, Texas, 1,414
147, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,411
148, n-Katie Rush, Lubbock, Texas, 1,408
149, Christopher Hull, Odessa, Texas, 1,401
150 (tie), n-Don Blankenship, Odessa, Texas, and
James Mayer, Richmond, Texas, 1,392
152, Mathew Grundy, Grand Prairie, Texas, 1,391
153, n-Jeremy Evans, Houston, 1,388
154, n-Stephen Bell, Lubbock, Texas, 1,387
155, n-Nick Hoang, Amarillo, Texas, 1,360
155, n-John O’Connor, Clovis, N.M., 1,360
155, n-Darren Olson, Austin, Texas, 1,360
158, n-Homer B Cook, Abilene, Texas, 1,354
159, n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, 1,349
160, n-Rikki Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,345