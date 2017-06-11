(right), a 36-year-old three-time PBA Regional title winner from Pasadena, Texas, averaged 243.75 for eight games Saturday to lead the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open field of 160 bowlers through qualifying at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas.

Lavery-Spahr (right), who is trying for his first PBA Tour title, rolled games of 242, 278, 236, 198, 235, 244, 269 and 248 for a 1,950 pinfall total and a 29-pin lead over reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., who finished with a 1,921 total. Tackett is trying for his third PBA Tour title of the year and the eighth of his young career.

In third place heading into Sunday’s six-game cashers round was Chris Barnes (right) of Double Oak, Texas, with 1,885 pins followed by Australia’s Sam Cooley with 1,872 pins and Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., with a 1,862 total.

The top 53 players advancing to the cashers round included the three previous PBA Xtra Frame Tour winners from earlier in the year. Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic winner Josh Blanchard (left) of Tempe, Ariz., advanced in 26th place; Wilmington Open winner Anthony Simonsen was in 22nd place and last week’s Greater Jonesboro Open winner Francois Lavoie was tied for 34th place. After the cashers round, the top 16 will advance to the eight-game modified round-robin match play round leading up to the four-player stepladder finals.

Also advancing to the cashers round was defending Lubbock champion Jakob Butturff (right) of Tempe, Ariz., who was in 11th place at the end of qualifying; Xtra Frame Storm Cup points leader Dom Barrett of England was tied for 34th, and Lavery-Spahr’s twin brother, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, in 23rd place.

At stake Sunday is a $12,500 first prize, a PBA Tour title and 25 points in the Storm Cup points race to the winner.

The Lubbock Sports Open is the fourth of seven Storm Cup events which will reward the top five players in points with a total of $50,000 in bonus money at the end of the season, including $20,000 to the points champion. The top 20 in each Storm Cup event earn points. For details about the program, click here.

Sunday’s cashers round, match play and stepladder finals will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel at 8:30 a.m., 12:15 and 4:15 p.m. CDT, respectively. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Jakob Butturff to defend PBA XF Lubbock Sports Open title

Canada’s Francois Lavoie wins PBA XF Greater Jonesboro Open

Anthony Simonsen wins PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open

Josh Blanchard wins third title in PBA XF Reality Check Classic

2017 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and

8-game total; top 53 advance to Sunday’s cashers round; n-denotes non-member

1, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,950

2, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,921

3, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,885

4, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,872

5, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,862

6, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,846

7 (tie), Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., and

Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,844

9, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,822

10, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,819

11, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,814

12 (tie), Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, and

n-Peter Hellstrom, Sweden, 1,799

14, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 1,798

15, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,795

16, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,792

17, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,791

18 (tie), Kris Koeltzow, Wheat Ridge, Colo., and

Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,785

20 (tie), Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., and

Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,783

22, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,774

23, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,772

24, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,769

25, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,756

26, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,755

27, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,748

28, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,746

29, Kenneth Harlan, Lubbock, Texas, 1,744

30, Stuart Williams, England, 1,740

31 (tie), Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, and

n-Kyle Duster, Phoenix, Ariz., 1,737

33, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,733

34 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and

Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,729

36, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,725

37, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 1,724

38, n-Scotty Pope Jr., Odessa, Texas, 1,722

39, n-Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 1,721

40, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,717

41, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 1,708

42, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,706

43, Lucas Legnani, Argentina, 1,704

44 (tie), n-John Baeten, Topeka, Kan., and

Donald Davis, Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,694

46, n-Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 1,693

47, n-Sean Sadat, Houston, Texas, 1,690

48, Jorge Gutierrez, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,689

49, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 1,685

50, Martin Bedford, Gasport New York, 1,683

50, n-Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,683

52, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,682

53, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,677

Missed Cut:

54, Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,676

55, Jeremy Fowler, Odessa, Texas, 1,675

56, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,672

57 (tie), n-John Pierce, Denton, Texas, and

Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,669

59, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 1,667

60, Kevin Andes, Wichita, Kan., 1,666

61, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,663

62, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,661

63, Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 1,659

64, n-Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,652

65, n-Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 1,651

66, Aaron Ramsden, Pleasant Valley, Mo., 1,649

67, Derek Acuff, Glendale, Ariz., 1,647

68, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 1,646

69 (tie), n-Julio Rodriguez, New Braunfels, Texas, and

n-Will Hoge, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,645

71, Lee White, Odessa, Texas, 1,639

72, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 1,637

73, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,635

74, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 1,630

75, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 1,626

76 (tie), George Brooks, Loveland, Colo., and

n-Dalton Kimzey, Lubbock, Texas, 1,623

78 (tie), Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C.;

n-Blake Starr, Oklahoma City;

Colby White, Willis, Texas, and

n-Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 1,622

82, n-Charlie Whittle, Midland, Texas, 1,620

83, n-Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,618

84 (tie), n-Mike White, Midland, Texas, and

n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,615

86, Brett Cooper, Denver, 1,612

87, n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,611

88 (tie), Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and

n-Hunter Inzer, Odessa, Texas, 1,608

90, n-Russ Oviatt, Tempe, Ariz., 1,606

91, Andy Patterson, Tyler, Texas, 1,605

92, Travis Tribolet, San Angelo, Texas, 1,599

93, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,596

94 (tie), Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., and

n-Kyle Biggs, Sapulpa, Okla., 1,594

96, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,593

97, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 1,589

98, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,582

99, n-Cole Schroyer, Stanton, Texas, 1,581

100, n-Scott McCleery, Lubbock, Texas, 1,576

101, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 1,572

102, n-Sean Hamrock, Littleton, Colo., 1,567

103, Mark Payne Sr., Amarillo, Texas, 1,565

104, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,563

105, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,562

106, Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, 1,561

107, Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,559

108, Scott Stofko, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,556

109 (tie), Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, and

n-Madeleine McDuff, Katy, Texas, 1,552

111, Alan Blankenship, Denison, Texas, 1,545

112, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,543

113, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,540

114, Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 1,536

115, Scott Crawford, Allen, Texas, 1,533

116, n-Daniel Hall, Wolfforth, Texas, 1,528

117, n-Mark Myers, Phoenix, Ariz., 1,526

118, David Peterson, Plano, Texas, 1,523

119, Daniel Carabajal, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,519

120, Eric Wigger, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,515

121, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 1,512

122, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,504

123, Agustin Aranguren, Argentina, 1,503

124, n-Martin Velasquez, Andrews, Texas, 1,493

125, n-Edward Thorman, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,492

126, Carl See, Amarillo, Texas, 1,491

127, Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 1,485

128, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 1,484

129, n-Walid Letayf, Mexico, 1,483

130, n-J.R. Vaughn, Edmond, OK, 1,479

131, n-Victor De La Garza, Mexico, 1,466

132, n-Russell Williams, Wolfforth, Texas, 1,465

133, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,458

134 (tie), Charles Ganem, Jr., Hutto, Texas;

Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, and

n-Edwin Case, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,454

137, n-Austin Williams, Odessa, Texas, 1,452

138, n-Matteo Bergonzi, Lubbock, Texas, 1,451

139, n-Zach Bazyk, Artesia, N.M., 1,446

140 (tie), Zachary Wright, Roseburg, Ore., and

Matthew Calabresi, Liberty Hall, Texas, 1,428

142, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,427

143, n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,425

144, n-Rand Lightsey, Abilene, Texas, 1,420

145, n-Tyler Wilbanks, Abernathy, Texas, 1,414

145, Shane Martin, Lubbock, Texas, 1,414

147, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,411

148, n-Katie Rush, Lubbock, Texas, 1,408

149, Christopher Hull, Odessa, Texas, 1,401

150 (tie), n-Don Blankenship, Odessa, Texas, and

James Mayer, Richmond, Texas, 1,392

152, Mathew Grundy, Grand Prairie, Texas, 1,391

153, n-Jeremy Evans, Houston, 1,388

154, n-Stephen Bell, Lubbock, Texas, 1,387

155, n-Nick Hoang, Amarillo, Texas, 1,360

155, n-John O’Connor, Clovis, N.M., 1,360

155, n-Darren Olson, Austin, Texas, 1,360

158, n-Homer B Cook, Abilene, Texas, 1,354

159, n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, 1,349

160, n-Rikki Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,345