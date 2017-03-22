Shayna Ng, Francois Louw crack 1500-bar at Brunswick Euro Challenge

of Singapore and South Africa’sled the qualifying squads on Tuesday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany, becoming the first players in the 14th Brunswick Euro Challenge who cracked the 1500-bar.

Ng (pictured right and above with Jazreel Tan) started squad 5 with the second 300 game of the tournament (her teammate Jaris Goh had the first in squad 2) and followed the perfecto with games of 238, 256, 206, 254 and 245 for 1499 pinfall or an average of 249.83. She received eight pins handicap each game but the 300 game to jump into the lead with 1539 total.

This is exactly the total her compatriot Jasmine Yeong Nathan had when she won the qualifying in the 2016 Brunswick Euro Challenge. There is no extra bonus for the qualifying leader other than for the top three woman after qualifying.

Louw (left), who won his first World Bowling Tour title in the 9th Kingdom International Open in Saudi Arabia in December 2015, fell 15 pins short of the top score when he posted a 1524 series in squad 6 for the field-best 254 average.

Louw improved nearly every game, posting scores of 210, 243, 243, 258, 280 and 290, including an 828 series in games 4 to 6, to move into second place in the overall qualifying standings.

Previous leader Yannaphon Larp-apharat (right) of Thailand slipped to third place with distant 1460 and was followed by Marshall Kent, United States, who was second to Ng in squad 5 with 1444. Kent, who owns two PBA titles, has also won two European Bowling Tour events, including the 2014 Brunswick Euro Challenge.

Rickle Kam (left) of Hong Kong and Pyry Puharinen of Finland were close behind Kent with 1442 and 1437 to leap into fifth and sixth place, respectively

. Asian bowlers continued their strong performance as places 7 to 12 belonged to players from Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Day 1 leader Muhd Jaris Goh improved his previous high score by 10 pins Tuesday to sit in seventh place with 1426. Jazreel Tan (right) used the third 300 game of the tournament in game 2 of squad 5 to take eighth place with 1422 total while Cheah Ray Han, all from Singapore, slipped to ninth place with 1414.

10th place Annop Arromsaranon of Thailand (1411) was followed by Hong Kong’s Tony Wong and Wicky Yeung, who round out the top 12 with 1410 and 1408. The top 12 at the end of the qualifying will earn one bye for the finals.

Anggie Ramirez Perea (left; 1407) of Colombia and three more Singaporeans, Cherie Tan, Timothy Tham and Daphne Tan, all 1406, have cracked the 1400-bar. André Michow was the top German bowler in 18th place with 1392.

The cut for 50th place raised by 140 pins in a span of two squads. With 138 bowlers, 112 men and 26 women, from 25 countries having completed at least one six-game qualifying block, Swen Hauenstein of Germany mans 50th place with 1303 and an average of 217.17.

It took 1385 to make the cut in the 2015 BEC, a 230.83 average, and 1457 (242.83) to make the top 12.

Qualifying continues on Wednesday, March 22, with squads 7 and 8 starting at 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

The 14th Brunswick Euro Challenge is the third stop on the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Platinum” events this season, the highest of the five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite).

The BEC, which also kicks off the World Bowling Tour 2017, will be held from March 18-26 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring in suburban Munich, Germany, the biggest bowling center in Europe with 52 lanes.

Players will compete for total prize fund of 104.000 Euro with 11.400 Euro going to the winner, 8.500 Euro to the first runner-up and 5.500 Euro to the third place finisher. Low to cash is 64th place, worth 800 Euro.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top three women after qualifying receive 1.200, 700 and 500 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying kicks off Saturday, March 18, and runs through Saturday, March 25, with the final Squad 18 slated for 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET). Qualifying concludes with the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad at 11.30 p.m.

Total 64 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, March 26, including the top 50 in the overall qualifying standings, the top 5 each from a separate leaderboard of the squads conducted March 21-22 and 18-19, and the top 4 of the Desperado Squad.

The top 12 qualifiers receive a first-round bye. The other 52 players bowl six games scratch to cut to the top 16 who will join the top 12 qualifiers in Round Two. Those 28 bowl another six games scratch after which the field is trimmed to the top 8 for match play.

Round Two pinfall will be carried forward. During the seven games of match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 3 players with the highest 13-game total, including bonus pins, will determine the champion in a stepladder final. The No. 3 seed bowls the No. 2 seed and the winner of the semifinal match takes on the No. 1 seed for the title and the 11.300 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of nine stops in Bahrain, Germany, Kuwait (2), Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals (date and venue tba).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

2017 Brunswick Euro Challenge – Qualifying Standings after Squad 6/18

Top 50 qualifiers, top 5 from March 21-22 squads (places 51-55), top 5 from March 18-19 squads (places 56-60), and top 4 of the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, March 26.

300 games (3) – Muhd Jaris Goh, Shayna Ng, Jazreel Tan.