Sin Li Jane, Tommy Jones set the pace in 19th Samho Korea Cup

of Malaysia and, United States, took the early lead in squads A and B as the qualifying of thegot underway at Big Bowl bowling center in Suwon, South Korea.

Sin (right), a member of the Malaysian women’s national team who won her first Professional Women’s Bowling Association title in the Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open earlier this year, rolled the tournament’s first 300 game on her way to a 1552 total, including 8 pins handicap each game. Sin started her six-game series with 235, 256, 244, 255 and 214 before she achieved perfection.

Akihiro Miura of Japan Professional Bowling Association was second with 1529 and the field-best 254.83 average with Jeong Taehwa of the Korea Professional Bowling Association in third place with distant 1458.

Jones (left), an 18-time PBA champion, who won the Korea Cup in 2011 set the pace in squad B with 1462 and an average of 243.67, including games of 254, 253, 197, 235, 244 and 279.

Three-time JPBA Triple Crown winner Shota Kawazoe and three-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia tied for second place at 1439.

Jones and Belmonte (third and second from left) were honored together with other past champions (pictured right), including fellow PBA Player of the Year Chris Barnes, United States, during the Opening Ceremonies (below left), which took place on Monday between squads A & B and squads C & D.

The 19th Samho Korea Cup is the biggest annual international bowling tournament in South Korea and will be held September 16-21 at 34-lane Big Bowl in Suwon.

240 professionals and 16 amateur qualifiers compete for total prize money of 150 million Korean Republic Won (KRW) or roughly US$132,000 with 40 million won ($35,250) going to the winner, 20 million won to the runner-up and 12 million and 7 million won to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 64th place worth 700.000 won ($617).

The field was split into four squads to bowl two six-game blocks of qualifying over two days with the top 16 from each squad advancing to Wednesday’s single-elimination match play in best-of-three games format.

The field is cut to 32, 16, 8 and then four players who determine the champion in Thursday’s TV eliminator-format finals featuring three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies.





19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad A after six games

Top 16 after qualifying will advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.

19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad B after six games

Top 16 after qualifying will advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.