Sin Li Jane, Tommy Jones set the pace in 19th Samho Korea Cup

Sin Li Jane of Malaysia and Tommy Jones, United States, took the early lead in squads A and B as the qualifying of the 19th Samho Korea Cup got underway at Big Bowl bowling center in Suwon, South Korea.
Sin (right), a member of the Malaysian women’s national team who won her first Professional Women’s Bowling Association title in the Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open earlier this year, rolled the tournament’s first 300 game on her way to a 1552 total, including 8 pins handicap each game. Sin started her six-game series with 235, 256, 244, 255 and 214 before she achieved perfection.
Akihiro Miura of Japan Professional Bowling Association was second with 1529 and the field-best 254.83 average with Jeong Taehwa of the Korea Professional Bowling Association in third place with distant 1458.
Jones (left), an 18-time PBA champion, who won the Korea Cup in 2011 set the pace in squad B with 1462 and an average of 243.67, including games of 254, 253, 197, 235, 244 and 279.
Three-time JPBA Triple Crown winner Shota Kawazoe and three-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia tied for second place at 1439.
Jones and Belmonte (third and second from left) were honored together with other past champions (pictured right), including fellow PBA Player of the Year Chris Barnes, United States, during the Opening Ceremonies (below left), which took place on Monday between squads A & B and squads C & D.
The 19th Samho Korea Cup is the biggest annual international bowling tournament in South Korea and will be held September 16-21 at 34-lane Big Bowl in Suwon.
240 professionals and 16 amateur qualifiers compete for total prize money of 150 million Korean Republic Won (KRW) or roughly US$132,000 with 40 million won ($35,250) going to the winner, 20 million won to the runner-up and 12 million and 7 million won to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 64th place worth 700.000 won ($617).
The field was split into four squads to bowl two six-game blocks of qualifying over two days with the top 16 from each squad advancing to Wednesday’s single-elimination match play in best-of-three games format.
The field is cut to 32, 16, 8 and then four players who determine the champion in Thursday’s TV eliminator-format finals featuring three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies.
19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad A after six games
Top 16 after qualifying will advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.
Pos
Player
Division
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
Hc
Total
1.
Sin Li Jane
Malaysia
235
256
244
255
214
300
1504
250.67
48
1552
2.
Akihiro Miura
JPBA
274
267
256
257
257
218
1529
254.83
1529
3.
Jeong Taehwa
KPBA
257
198
290
227
198
288
1458
243.00
1458
4.
Choi Hyunsook
KPBA
237
258
206
252
225
224
1402
233.67
48
1450
5.
Anthony Simonsen
PBA
279
178
236
269
229
258
1449
241.50
1449
6.
Ahn Junsang
KPBA
187
259
234
279
247
224
1430
238.33
1430
7.
Yu Jaeho
KPBA
288
222
191
247
204
269
1421
236.83
1421
8.
Lee Myunghoon
KPBA
238
199
246
204
244
289
1420
236.67
1420
9.
Kim Hyungjun
KPBA
207
192
244
276
214
279
1412
235.33
1412
10.
Hiroki Takada
JPBA
264
237
268
195
268
171
1403
233.83
1403
11.
Junichi Yajima
JPBA
190
215
207
238
269
280
1399
233.17
1399
12.
Syaidatul Afifah
Malaysia
183
244
240
202
246
224
1339
223.17
48
1387
13.
Kim Sewon
KPBA
256
247
222
233
213
202
1373
228.83
1373
14.
Joji Takabuchi
JPBA
200
248
228
220
222
236
1354
225.67
1354
15.
Park Youngsoo
KPBA
196
255
198
258
224
222
1353
225.50
1353
(tie)
Kim Youngmok
KPBA
279
191
233
191
205
254
1353
225.50
1353
17.
Kim Geumseok
KPBA
279
224
185
202
175
278
1343
223.83
1343
18.
Choi Hyunhee
KPBA
193
225
179
279
231
184
1291
215.17
48
1339
19.
Park Sooyoung
KPBA
200
189
194
256
220
276
1335
222.50
1335
20.
Yoon Youngjun
KPBA
177
210
258
234
207
248
1334
222.33
1334
21.
Jeong Subin
KPBA
149
245
203
237
256
192
1282
213.67
48
1330
(tie)
Jeon Sucheol
KPBA
172
182
226
213
279
258
1330
221.67
1330
23.
Woo Jeongyong
AMA
223
236
255
169
230
216
1329
221.50
1329
24.
Kim Hakhyun
KPBA
247
186
234
193
267
201
1328
221.33
1328
25.
Esther Cheah
Malaysia
236
237
180
222
226
178
1279
213.17
48
1327
26.
Kamron Doyle
PBA
241
205
188
236
246
209
1325
220.83
1325
27.
Jeon Seonghwa
KPBA
208
170
194
223
225
248
1268
211.33
48
1316
(tie)
Seo Yongwon
AMA
226
209
235
203
216
227
1316
219.33
1316
29.
Yu Hyeryeon
KPBA
248
192
221
200
193
211
1265
210.83
48
1313
30.
Lee Hangki
KPBA
244
215
213
224
212
200
1308
218.00
1308
31.
Rhino Page
PBA
246
192
222
187
182
278
1307
217.83
1307
32.
Toshifumi Kojima
JPBA
224
217
201
178
249
236
1305
217.50
1305
(tie)
Takashi Ishibashi
JPBA
244
186
207
182
233
253
1305
217.50
1305
34.
Kim Youngkwan
KPBA
202
239
248
206
200
207
1302
217.00
1302
35.
Oh Kyuseok
KPBA
227
232
201
170
255
214
1299
216.50
1299
36.
Kim Jungsoo
KPBA
221
219
208
238
198
214
1298
216.33
1298
37.
Yoon Yeojin
KPBA
224
207
224
257
176
207
1295
215.83
1295
38.
Park Jeongsu
KPBA
168
212
226
258
209
215
1288
214.67
1288
39.
Kwon Yong jun
KPBA
242
236
247
174
182
205
1286
214.33
1286
40.
Han Sol
KPBA
243
210
159
206
234
182
1234
205.67
48
1282
41.
Lee Kwanyoung
KPBA
259
235
224
205
183
172
1278
213.00
1278
42.
Lee Sangin
KPBA
206
193
180
246
228
224
1277
212.83
1277
43.
Lee Kiseong
KPBA
203
196
226
232
195
216
1268
211.33
1268
44.
Hwang Yuha
KPBA
237
234
196
214
167
214
1262
210.33
1262
45.
Chae Junhee
KPBA
213
236
164
202
234
212
1261
210.17
1261
46.
Kim Eunok
KPBA
180
203
235
234
163
196
1211
201.83
48
1259
47.
Diana Zavjalova
PBA
203
216
258
185
183
164
1209
201.50
48
1257
48.
Yang Gongmo
KPBA
178
258
210
200
186
221
1253
208.83
1253
49.
Jeong Jongkuk
KPBA
184
186
224
236
200
217
1247
207.83
1247
50.
Kim Youngtae
KPBA
223
216
188
192
208
212
1239
206.50
1239
(tie)
Tatsuya Suzuki
JPBA
198
189
186
197
236
233
1239
206.50
1239
52.
Lee Eunkang
KPBA
205
210
173
194
204
234
1220
203.33
1220
53.
Park Jongsoo
KPBA
170
237
184
228
185
211
1215
202.50
1215
54.
Ryu Yongsoo
KPBA
213
187
191
209
210
204
1214
202.33
1214
55.
Lee Yongwoo
KPBA
205
215
231
258
147
153
1209
201.50
1209
(tie)
Tsubasa Bessho
JPBA
218
223
201
159
221
187
1209
201.50
1209
57.
Choi Kihoon
KPBA
168
170
191
278
191
195
1193
198.83
1193
58.
Kim Sooyong
KPBA
176
232
187
193
208
167
1163
193.83
1163
59.
Kim Jeonghwan
KPBA
189
161
195
214
211
183
1153
192.17
1153
60.
Kim Heemun
KPBA
191
239
188
200
161
145
1124
187.33
1124
61.
Kim Soonpil
KPBA
196
186
237
153
146
203
1121
186.83
1121
62.
Yoon Youngchan
KPBA
220
190
161
189
168
190
1118
186.33
1118
63.
Eom Junseong
KPBA
142
227
171
204
149
194
1087
181.17
1087
64.
Lee Jihoon
KPBA
170
221
167
169
164
169
1060
176.67
1060
19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad B after six games
Top 16 after qualifying will advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.
